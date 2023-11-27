Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Only Going To Check Out 10 Cyber Monday Home Deals, It Should Be These

    If you’ve got limited time and a limited budget, but want to upgrade your home, these 10 deals are handpicked just for you.

    by Chelsea Stuart, Elizabeth Lilly, Genevieve Scarano

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. Up to 50% off Instant Pot appliances on Amazon.

    Amazon

    Promising review (for the InstantPot Duo): "100% recommend!! So glad I bought this brand — I was so hesitant to buy, since I had never used one before and they are expensive (what isn't nowadays?). But I kept getting recommendations for it. I bought it on Black Friday, so I got a pretty good deal on it — we have had it almost a year now. But it is worth the investment. SO easy to find online recipes since it is the more popular pressure cooker. It stands by our fridge and I have a little note with times it takes for different common things I cook: chicken, ground meat, spaghetti, lentils, beans, rice, etc. With a 5-month-old baby, some days I have almost no time to cook, and this is a lifesaver each time." —Adriana Covarrubias

    Get the InstantPot Duo here, the air fryer here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    2. Up to 80% off at Wayfair — including up to 80% off area rugs, 70% off mattresses, 65% off living room seating, 65% off bedroom furniture, 60% off seasonal decor, and more.

    Wayfair

    Promising review (for the bed): "In LOVE with this bed frame. Finding a hydraulic frame for a king is VERY difficult. Especially at a reasonable price. Purchased for our new Tempur-Pedic Pro Breeze King mattress and it works great even with the flat foundations we got for added mattress support. Mattress fits perfectly. It’s relatively easy to assemble. Instructions were well written and all pieces were there and labeled correctly. Received several compliments on it already. Very happy with this purchase." —Jessica

    Get the upholstered bed frame here, the sofa here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    3. Up to 42% off iRobot Roomba vacuums and Braava mops on Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review (for the vacuum): "I can’t live without my Roomba. It runs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. Makes several trips back to empty then starts again until finished. I have a golden retriever and this handles the hair beautifully." —Milissa Kidwell

    Get the Roomba 694 here and check out everything else on sale here.

    4. Up to 30% off everything at Casper — yes, including mattresses! — a deal that's certain to have you sleeping very well at night.

    Casper

    Promising review (for the mattress): "My husband and I bought this mattress roughly three years ago. It completely reversed the nearly debilitating back pain that I experienced on a daily basis. I cannot stress enough just how worth the money it is. I am not being paid or asked to write this review. I had to sleep on a different mattress for the past 10 months and my bad back was back. I was unable to walk well by 10 a.m. Four nights back on this mattress and I am good as new. It’s amazing!" —Sleepyhead23

    Get the original mattress here, the weighted blanket here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    5. Up to 42% off Bissell carpet cleaners and vacuums on Amazon.

    Amazon

    Promising review (for the vacuum): "Easy to snap together. Sturdy. Cleans well. Love it. Headlights blink if it sucks up item an like a thin sock. Easy to remove from roller. Easy to empty canister. Easy on/off switch. Attractive copper color. Suction is good. Wand helps clean under furniture or hard to reach areas." —Jill F.

    Get the Lift-Off pet vacuum here, the portable carpet cleaner here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    6. Up to 45% off everything at Our Place — it's their biggest sale EVER!

    a sage green always pan
    Our Place

    Promising review (for the pan): "The 2.0 does not disappoint! It’s got the same nonstick I already love, and now I can finish dishes in a hot oven! It’s my second Always Pan, and the blue is such a gorgeous tone to complement my kitchen. I just leave it on the stovetop! Definitely happy with this one." —Celyn V.

    Get the Always Pan here and check out everything else on sale here.

    7. Up to 42% off De'Longhi coffeemakers and espresso machines on Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review (for the espresso machine): " I have to say, this is the first time I've bought a coffee maker that is better than other well known brands. This not only makes amazing iced coffees, but it makes even better cappuccinos, hot coffee, lattes, and so much more. This is by far my best purchase because now, I have a coffee shop in my kitchen. It definitely pays for itself if you go to the coffee house every single day. I highly recommend this one." —Hamza Kabbab

    Get the all-in-one coffee maker & espresso machine here, the espresso and cappuccino machine here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    8. Up to 70% off sitewide (including up to 50% off bestselling furniture) at West Elm.

    West Elm

    Get the nightstand here, the swivel chair here, and check out everything on sale here.

    9. Up to 40% off — plus free shipping on electrics, cookware, and cutlery — at Williams Sonoma.

    Williams Sonoma

    Promising review (for the Le Creuset): "Worth every cent. Thrilled with this purchase. Even heating and coating and cleaned beautifully. Already scoping out my next purchase." —Jenn

    Get the Le Creuset chef's oven here, the Vitamix blender here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    10. 20% off sitewide and 25% off select rugs at Ruggable.

    living room with rug
    Jonathan Adler

    Use code BF23AFF at checkout.

    Promising review (for this rug): "Love my Jonathan Adler Ruggable. Great design, perfect in our eat-in kitchen space where there's lots of foot and paw traffic." —Tamara

    Get the Jonathan Adler rug here and check out everything else on sale here

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 