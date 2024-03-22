42 Of The Best Spring Cleaning Products To Tackle Every Room In Your Home

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural because you took too long to go outside and play chalk with them so they took a few liberties with their canvas.
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
2. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to a weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
3. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "This disposal cleaner works like a charm. Gets rid of the nasty smell and cleans well. I know it's doing a great job cleaning because I can see the blue foam in both my sink drains during usage. I let the blue foam sit in the sink drains for 5 or 10 minutes before rinsing it. I just prefer to do that because I feel it makes the cleaner more effective. After doing so I just rinse the sink and disposal with fresh hot water and everything (including my stainless steel sink) looks and smells great!! I highly recommend it and will continue to use and buy as needed!!☆☆☆☆☆" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in packs of one, two, three, or six).
4. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that utilizes beeswax to restore tired antiques, furniture, doors, and trim. If you've left a whole lot of cup rings on your coffee table (I mean... who can be bothered with coasters??) then this will become your BFF.
5. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding an XXL iced coffee in what felt like slow motion. (It happens to the best of us.)
Promising review: “One word describes this stuff: AMAZING. It works like a charm on everything from blood to coffee stains. Spray it, use a brush to rub it in, when it dries, the stain is gone. I didn’t even have to vacuum. I’ll never try anything else." —DJ Rich
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes).
6. A six-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets so leftover dirt, residue, and musty odors don't affix themselves to your laundry and make it even dirtier than when it went in.
7. And a set of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets that can cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.
Slip a single tablet in your detergent tray (or in the bottom of the dishwasher if it won't fit in there) and set it to a regular wash cycle. After it's finished, open it up to find limescale, hard water stains, and other mineral buildup completely wiped out.
Promising review: "This works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build-up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build-up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune
Get a. pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A ChomChom roller: an absolute shedding season must! Forget using a regular old lint roller and ripping sheets off until you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty once.
PS: ChomChom is a small biz!
Promising review: "It works!! You just roll it up and down a surface and it picks up the pet hair!! I've used it on the bed, couch, and cat tree! It's very easy to use and when you press the button it pops open so that you can clean it out. One thing I will say is that trying to get every hair and fuzzy from the container is a little bit frustrating, but I'm still very satisfied because at least I can clean out the majority, even if a few hairs get left in the canister. I recommend it to anyone who has pets that shed. It works better than vacuuming hair off of surfaces or using tape or a lint roller, and it's very quick!!" —Myrtle
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).
9. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord owns this squeegee broom and said: "An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will — you can read my full review of the pet hair broom for more deets."
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
10. A sink and drain plunger 10 (TEN!) times more effective than a traditional plunger! If your sink is always backed up and thus covered in gunk, this gadget can clear it of hair, soap scum, and whatever other evil substances are at work down there.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time-use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).