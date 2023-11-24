Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Deals For Anyone Who's Shopping Small During Cyber Week

    Supporting small business and saving money — that’s what I’d call a win-win.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. We'll start with: Up to 60% off tons of small businesses at Etsy, perfect for shopping for unique gifts for everyone on your list, for less!

    Rarton / Etsy, Dear Soho / Etsy

    Get the personalized pet pillows here, the resin earrings here, and shop everything on sale here.

    2. Up to 80% off sitewide at Klassy Network.

    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses, and scrunchies.

    Get the racerback bramisuit here, the scoop neck brami tank here, and shop everything on sale here.

    3. 25% off sitewide at Evil Queen.

    Evil Queen

    Evil Queen is my all time favorite small business, let alone my go-to shop for candles. They're woman-owned and sell all kinds of candles with fun labels that'll make you want to try 'em even if the scent isn't your typical go-to.

    Get the "That's Hot" candle here, the "Snow Day" candle here, and shop everything on sale here.

    4. 30% off sitewide at Friends NYC.

    Friends NYC

    Friends NYC is a Brooklyn–based small business from BFFs Mary Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner. Their shop stocks all sorts of kitschy goods from local artisans and independent creators.

    Get the butter candle here, the claw clip here, and shop everything on sale here.

    5. Up to 65% off at Rebdolls so you can give your wardrobe a little refresh.

    Rebdolls

    Rebdolls is a Latina-owned, woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes in a wide range of sizes. And fun fact: You can now shop some of their pieces on Amazon!

    Get the red dress here, the jumpsuit here, and shop everything on sale here.

    6. 40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand on Amazon — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!

    BuzzFeed / Amanda Davis

    This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!

    Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.

    Get it here here.

    7. Up to 50% off everything from Fly by Jing.

    an array of fly by jing sauces
    Fly by Jing

    No code needed.

    Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by Chengdu's (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) "fly restaurants" — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu.

    Get the box set here and shop everything on sale here.

    8. Up to 65% off sitewide at The Wrap Life.

    model wearing red pleated head wrap
    The Wrap Life

    Nnenna Stella, owner of The Wrap Life, started her company as a one-woman web-exclusive shop in Brooklyn, New York. Despite having celebrity customers like Issa Rae and Jessica Williams, Nnenna Stella's line continues to sell high-quality wraps at an approachable price. Since she began in 2015, her shop has grown into a high fashion line (we're talking featured in Vogue Arabia, folks!) intended for the everyday.

    Get the pleated head wrap here and shop everything on sale here

    9. Up to 40% off sitewide at Maxbone.

    Maxbone

    Enter code BF23 at checkout!

    Maxbone is a small luxury pet brand from Parisa Fowles-Pazdro. They specialize in modern apparel and accessories as well as high-quality dog food.

    Get the Christian Cowan jumper for here and shop everything on sale here.

    10. 30% off sitewide at Jenny Lemons.

    Jenny Lemons, Jenny Lemonds

    Use code THANKS2023 at checkout!

    Jenny Lemons is a woman–owned small biz based in San Francisco, California.

    Get the cake craft kit here and shop everything on sale here.

    11. 25% off sitewide at Badge Bomb, home of puzzles, enamel pins, magnets, stickers, and more!

    Badge Bomb

    Badge Bomb is a small business that partners with independent artists to create original artwork that embraces equality for all, animal welfare, environmentalism, mental health, and self-love.

    Get the dog jigsaw puzzle here, the cat pin here, and shop everything on sale here.

    12. 30% off sitewide at Verloop.

    Verloop

    Use code HOLIDAY at checkout.

    Verloop is a small business that makes knitwear, scarves, and hats all using deadstock yarn.

    Get the socks here, the scarf here, and shop everything on sale here.

    13. 25% off sitewide at Dusen Dusen.

    Dusen Dusen

    Dusen Dusen is a womenswear and home goods line from Brooklyn-based designer Ellen Van Dusen

    Get the tulip shower curtain here, the bathrobe here, and shop everything on sale here.

    14. 30% off a customizable Letterfolk tile mat. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.

    Letterfolk

    Letterfolk is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.

    Get the mat here and shop everything on sale here.

    15. 25% off sitewide at Areaware.

    Areaware

    Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout!

    Get the wavy serving utensils here, the tissue box here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    16. 20% off sitewide at Hyer Goods.

    Hyer Goods

    Enter code GIVEBETTER2023 at checkout!

    Hyer Goods is a woman-founded small biz that uses all sustainable materials including leftover deadstock leather from other producers. This prevents *tons* of perfectly good fabric from being sent to landfills every month and means no extra greenhouse gas emissions are required to create their materials.

    Get the shoulder bag here, the blazer here, and shop everything on sale here.

    17. 20% off sitewide at Brooklyn Candle Studio.

    the white candle
    Brooklyn Candle Studio

    Enter promo code BFCM20 at checkout!

    Brooklyn Candle Studio is a woman- and minority-owned small business operating out of a 2,000-square-foot workshop in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Their candles are made from 100% soy wax (which is derived from American-grown soy beans) that is petroleum-free, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and 100% vegan. Every candle is wicked, poured, and labeled by hand. 

    Get the Christmas tree candle here and shop everything on sale here

    18. 30% off sitewide and free shipping at Poketo.

    colorful wall calendar
    Poketo

    Poketo is an LA-based, Asian-American–owned lifestyle shop from husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung.

    Get the calendar here and shop everything on sale here

    19. 20% off sitewide at Omsom so you can stock up on Southeast Asian sauces.

    two boxes, one is the omsom East Asian Sampler and the other is the omsom the Southeast Asian Sampler
    Omsom

    Use code GIFTBETTER23 at checkout!

    Omsom is an Asian woman-owned small business started by sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham.

    Get the sauce bundle here and shop everything on sale here.

    20. 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders of $100+, and 30% off orders of $250+ at Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

    Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

    Enter promo code BIGFRIDAY20 for 20% off sitewide at checkout

    Enter promo code BIGFRIDAY25 for 25% off orders $100+ at checkout

    Enter promo code BIGFRIDAY30 for 30% off orders $250+ at checkout

    Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is a small biz that donates 20% of the profits from their eco-friendly, organic specialty coffee sales to help fund rescue initiatives.

    Get the holiday coffee bundle here, the dog hoodie here, and shop everything on sale here.

    21. 25% off sitewide at Little Beast to give your floofy baby the cutest, trendiest wardrobe EVER.

    small dog in a blue sweater with clouds
    Little Beast

    Little Beast is an Asian woman-owned small business started by friends Jisu Kim and Lys Bui.

    Get the cloud sweater here and shop everything on sale here.

    22. 25% off sitewide at DIOP in case you're still in the market for unique accessories to stock up on for the winter season.

    model in black and white printed jacket
    DIOP

    Enter promo code DIOPDEAL atcheckout!

    DIOP is a Black-owned business founded by Mapate Diop — a proud first-generation Nigerian-American who creates clothes and accessories with African prints. 

    Get the quilted jacket here and shop everything on sale here

    23. 30% off sitewide at Hackwith Design House.

    Hackwith Design House

    Enter promo code THANKFULFORYOU at checkout!

    Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS to 4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece!

    Get the coat here and shop everything on sale here.

    24. 20% off Londontown's illuminating nail concealer at Amazon, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

    Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

    Get it here.

    25. Up to 70% off at Kitty and Vibe if you're looking to seriously upgrade your swim- and loungewear options.

    Kitty and Vibe

    Orders over $140 will also score a FREE BIKINI!!!!

    This small biz makes swimsuits, PJs, and an adorable Play Dress with shorts underneath. The brand focuses on promoting self-love and better fits through — get this — bikini bottoms you can specifically order based on butt size!

    Get the active dress here, the pajama top here, and shop everything on sale here.

    26. 40% off plus free shipping over orders over $35 from Lucy Darling — perfect for the parent who actually *did* keep up with the baby book and has been a little sad since completing it after Baby's first year — it's concise and will let you jot down fun memories of your kiddo until they're five!

    Lucy Darling

    Enter the code "BLKFRIDAY23" at checkout!

    I cannot even start to tell you how much I love these baby books from Lucy Darling. I had one for my son and it was SO easy to fill out I never felt overwhelmed or stressed about it. The pages are minimal, feature adorable designs, and include an array of ways to note memories with your child without overdoing it. After his first birthday I was sad to not have more detailed pages to write about him — so I ordered The Little Years version as well! I've already gone ahead and bought my daughter (arriving in 2024) a baby book from this small business as well. 10/10, IMO.

    Get the toddler book for $32.99 (originally $54.99; also available in another style) and check out everything else on sale here.

    27. A universal cup holder for 24% off that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag to ensure that you keep yourself hydrated as well as your little one. It comes in an array of fun colors and has drainage holes in the bottom. 👏

    a pink silicone cup holder on a stroller
    amazon.com

    Ryan & Rose is a family-owned small business that creates stylish accessories parents will love. Reviewers also love adding this cup holder to other objects like their spin bikes, beach chairs, shopping carts, and more. I (Heather) picked up one of these and attached it to my son's Doona Liki Trike (which has no cup holder or pockets). I use it to hold my wallet and keys whenever we go for a walk around the neighborhood — it's great!

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these holders! I have a huge stroller that a conventional cupholder won't work on, the Ryan And Rose Cutie Holder is perfect! I am actually order a second one that I can use to hold to hold my cellphone! The uses are endless! Stock up when you can!" —ShopTillYouDrop

    Get it from Amazon for $15.19 (originally $20; available in 11 colors).

    28. 25% off sitewide at Holistic Habitat for some of the cutest home decor accents and organization solutions you ever did see!

    the white rainbow ceramic planter on a wall with a plant cutting in it
    Holistic Habitat

    Discount automatically applied at checkout!

    Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small biz specializing in home decor and furniture. 

    Promising review: "Can’t recommend these enough. I bought two of the four available styles for an art wall and I completely adore them." —Megan C.

    Get the rainbow ceramic wall planter here and shop everything on sale here

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.