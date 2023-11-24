Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. We'll start with: Up to 60% off tons of small businesses at Etsy, perfect for shopping for unique gifts for everyone on your list, for less!
6. 40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand on Amazon — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!
14. 30% off a customizable Letterfolk tile mat. It comes with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any saying you please — PG or X-rated.
20. 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders of $100+, and 30% off orders of $250+ at Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
22. 25% off sitewide at DIOP in case you're still in the market for unique accessories to stock up on for the winter season.
24. 20% off Londontown's illuminating nail concealer at Amazon, a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
25. Up to 70% off at Kitty and Vibe if you're looking to seriously upgrade your swim- and loungewear options.
26. 40% off plus free shipping over orders over $35 from Lucy Darling — perfect for the parent who actually *did* keep up with the baby book and has been a little sad since completing it after Baby's first year — it's concise and will let you jot down fun memories of your kiddo until they're five!
27. A universal cup holder for 24% off that can be easily attached to your stroller or diaper bag to ensure that you keep yourself hydrated as well as your little one. It comes in an array of fun colors and has drainage holes in the bottom. 👏
28. 25% off sitewide at Holistic Habitat for some of the cutest home decor accents and organization solutions you ever did see!
