1. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones that look a whole lot like AirPod Maxes 👀 but only cost $65, so you can spend the nearly $500 you're saving on all of your other treats!!!
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say:
"I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying the AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $65.99 (available in silver and black).
2. A flower-infused cuticle oil if your nails are still recovering from last season's cool temps. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "I have been wanting to try this cuticle oil for a while and wondered if it was actually as pretty as pictured. Well, I was not disappointed! Not only does it smell wonderful, but you can enjoy watching the beautiful and colorful little flowers floating around in the bottle while moistening your nails. The Jasmine scent was a great choice. I love it!!' —~Audrey~
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two sizes and 30 scents).
3. And some milky "nail concealer" polish in a sheer, buildable shade TikTok is absolutely obsessed with.
4. A cup caddy so you can keep your three comfort beverages and TV remotes right by your side — no worries about spilling or losing anything between the couch cushions.
PS: Cup Cozy is a small biz!
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. Some colorful silicone wheel covers that'll keep your suitcase in tip-top condition and reduce noise as you zip through the airport en route to your spring getaway.
Before ordering, just make sure you confirm the size of your suitcase's wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
6. A bottle of Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment which works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say the $9 product is comparable to Olaplex No. 3!
Promising review: "I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterwards. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide tooth comb. I allow my hair to air dry and bam, amazing hair. This will forever be part of my hair routine now." —m. damocles
Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
7. A Simple Modern tumbler if you're looking for an option that will keep your drink cold for hours on end and don't really care about the name brand. 🤷♀️ It also comes in a bunch of pretty pastels, sooo it's really a no-brainer.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these), and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder, and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 38 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
8. A dino nugget pillow sure to resonate with anyone who could *literally* live off of chicken nuggies and never get sick of them.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
9. A magnetic cable wrangler that'll hold your various chargers so you don't have to crawl on the floor or move heavy furniture to retrieve them when they ultimately fall off of your desk.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Heather Braga has to say:
"I have this magnetic cable manager and absolutely love it! Cannot tell you how many times my Mac charger would come unplugged and then swiftly fall behind my desk. Then I'd have the annoying task of getting underneath said desk and try to feed the wire back up to my laptop. Beyond annoying. This has been such a problem-solver! Additionally, Smartish is a small business."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this addition to my bedside table line-up! The Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder is perfect for keeping my iPhone charger accessible and easy to reach from my tall bed. It’s so simple yet so effective! The neutral color is beautiful as well and blends seamlessly with our decor and my personal style. This is a great gift option because it's something unique and functional. I’ll definitely be ordering the larger size for my desk once I start upgrading my office soon!" —Presley Davis
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).