Just 18 Products Pet Owners Say Are Capable Of Keeping Odors At Bay

1. A litter deodorizer you can sprinkle in your kitty's litter box to help defuse any bombs they may drop. Since it's fragrance-less, it also won't irritate their noses or dissuade them from using their designated potty.
NonScents is a small business that specializes in pet products and household deodorizers.
Promising review: "We have 7 cats who share 10 litter boxes. Needless to say, things can get pretty smelly, pretty fast! We can't change out the litter as often as we would like, or we would be completely bankrupt with the price of cat litter now. So, I decided to purchase the NonScents Cat Litter Deodorizer. I'm so happy I did!! It truly extends the life of our litter so we're not changing it as frequently. It definitely keeps the odor under control. I'm a happy cat mommy!!" —L. Holleman
Get it from NonScents on Amazon for $11.67+ (available in packs of one, two, or three).
2. A pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky and Fido aren't the perfect angels you make them out to be on Instagram. But that's okay, we all make mistakes.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
Get it from Rocco & Roxie on Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
3. Or — if you have a carpet cleaning machine — a miracle-working, deodorizing shampoo so freaking good, it'll have your flooring looking like it was just installed yesterday.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products safe enough to use around pets and powerful enough to get rid of pet stains.
Promising review: "I have a dog with Cushing’s Disease, and she has frequent accidents, so a good carpet cleaning product is a must. So many products have overwhelming smells to cover the odor or don’t do enough and leave the house smelling like pee even after carpet washing. I liked Sunny & Honey so much for our machine I immediately bought the big bottle after just one use. Four days after the initial cleaning and the house still smells nice. The price may be a few dollars more than what I can buy at my local stores, but it is worth it. The smell isn't overpowering; the house just smells fresh and clean." —Trekkie
Get it from Sunny & Honey on Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two sizes and scents).
4. A pack of Burt's Bees pH-balanced, deodorizing wipes if your cats have trouble grooming themselves, deal with dry skin and irritation, or just love to indulge in a good litter box swim whenever they're unsupervised.
Promising review: "We bought these after we adopted a rescue kitty who my daughter said was a 'little stanky.' Our older cat had been grooming him but he still had a mild odor to him and just felt a little gritty to the touch. We have used these several times, and while he fights us, it has really improved his coat and smell. Very happy!" —Smudga Smiff
Get them from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in packs of 50, 100, 150, and 300).
5. Or a pack of deodorizing doggie wipes if your babies are stinky, stinky bois but you don't have time for daily rinse offs.
Promising review: "Takes care of hound odor (if you've owned a hound — you know!). Great for getting rid of dirt and debris that my basset tends to collect since he's low to the ground. Leaves his coat softer and smelling great." —Lauren
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in packs of 25 or 100 and in four scents).
6. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads capable of lifting whatever nasty stain your pet left you on your new Persian rug. Whether you're picking up slobber, mud, or an "accident" (let's be real — it was just cold and they didn't want to go outside) your fingers don't have to get anywhere near the mess — just throw on a house show, toss the pad on top of the stain, and give it a good ol' stomp.
Promising review: "I love this product! It's a game-changer. I have an older dog that is now starting to have accidents. I rent my place, and I was carpet cleaning every other week. Now with this, I don’t have to as much. She went on my new rug, which is white, and I was convinced it was gonna be ruined, but it’s not! The Stomp and Go did its job! My rug is perfect and no urine stains or odor. If you have a puppy or older dog, I highly suggest this product." —Sandra E.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
7. Some Febreze air freshener so when your friend shoots you an "I'll be there in two minutes!" text, you can freshen up your living room real quick.
8. A reliable and ultra-versatile bottle of OxiClean because there are few stains it can't contend with. The oxygen-based, water-activated formula eliminates toughhhhh set-in stains on carpets, upholstery, and really anything else for that matter. Forget spending $600 on a brand-new mattress — just get this for $6 instead.
Promising review: "I use this in pretty much every load of laundry that I do! We have a very old dog, and every now and then, he will have an accident in the house, and it's usually on the carpet somewhere. I'll mix up a little bit of it in a small squeeze bottle and use it on the area after I have cleaned #2 up or soaked up #1, and it takes care of any odors and or stains!" —Rick C.
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
9. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.
Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy
"I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in three configurations).
10. A non-toxic, natural soy Pet House candle if you've washed all of your dogs' beds 20 times, but you still can't get rid of the funk floating around your living room. These babies burn for 60 to 70 hours and feature a proven odor neutralizer that doesn't just mask nasty scents, but gets rid of them. 👋
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has nothing but good things to say about these fantastic candles:
"It's been a few years since I first experienced the powerful-but-lovely waft of a Pet House candle and back then I had a dog roommate (who's quite slobbery). But even a few years later living solo, sans pets, I burn them quite often. They're amazing at quickly canceling out my downstairs neighbor's nightly weed smells (to each their own, buddy) and basically any cooking smell on earth, including onions, Brussels sprouts, garlic, and more. My kitchen is *right* by my closet so canceling out weird food smells is vital. These will forever be my GOAT candle and there are so many scents to keep some variety going." Check out Elizabeth's full review of Pet House candles here.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in 58 scents).
11. An Arm & Hammer deodorizer with baking soda-infused beads that'll suck up odors and neutralize them so your home *doesn't* smell like eau de wet dog or cat pee parfum.
Promising review: "This is a surprisingly inexpensive item that works well and has longevity! I have both a dog and two teenage sons, so I’m always looking for solutions to smells without using other sickly sweet smells to try and cover up odors. This scent is light and fresh and, honestly, barely noticeable but definitely reduces other smells. I keep one behind the couch and one in the bathroom and replace them every other month or so. Huge difference!!" —Eli Dean
Get it from Amazon for $5.30+ (available in two scents).
12. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes because despite the fact that you have 17 different cleaners under your kitchen sink, it is SO much easier to reach for a one-and-done wipe.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And! They'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "I know this sounds cliché, but I literally never write reviews. And here I am. I did it. Why did I do it? Because this product is absolutely, unbelievably unreal. I have dogs who pee and poop in the house sometimes, and I use this product to clean their messes. And it is miraculous. No stains, no smell, nothing. It almost works like an eraser. And it works on fabric, wood, rugs, glass. I buy three or four tubs at a time, because I don’t want to run out. This is my go-to for pretty much everything. And they’re really not that expensive. Kudos to the inventors of this!!!" —Jim
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in nine sizes/packs).
13. Some Arm & Hammer pet fresh carpet odor eliminator you can pour over any particularly stinky surfaces in your home, be it your pup's favorite bed, area rug, or the throw blanket they claimed as their own.
Promising review: "Love this stuff. My shag carpet was impossible to clean. No matter how much I vacuumed it and sprayed on a deodorizer, the dog smell would always come back. My Great Dane lays on the rug all day and loves rolling on its plush fibers, but the dog smell just kept getting stronger and stronger. I bought the Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh, sprinkled it on my carpet, rubbed it in a bit, let it sit for about 15 minutes, and then vacuumed it up. All I can say is wow! The dog smell is gone, and a fresh scent is left behind. I am so pleased with the smell and refreshed carpet I will be ordering more." —Musha
Get it from Amazon for $6.89+ (available in packs of 1, 3, 4, and 12).
14. A lavender-scented carpet refresher with the power to neutralize foul odors all around your home. Sprinkle it liberally on rugs, upholstery, mattresses, or dissolve it in warm water and use it to wipe down counters. Either way, you'll enjoy a big ol' whiff of fresh fragrance afterwards.
Ash & Indigo Boutique is an Oregon-based Etsy shop that sells an array of soy crystal candles, handmade soaps, smudge kits, and more.
Ingredients: lavender buds, lavender essential oil, and sodium bicarbonate.
Promising reviews: "I have dogs, and one of them has really bad breath. She licks the carpet, and I’ve been having a difficult time trying to keep our carpets clean. This amazing powder does the job. It came quickly and smells amazing! I’ll be ordering more once I run out. Thank you for such a wonderful product!" —Donna Nemerovski
"This carpet refresher is amazing! Smells wonderful and did a great job removing the pet odor that I was looking to cover. The lavender scent is strong enough but smells very natural — not a fake scent smell. Will buy again!!!" —Julie Poole
Get a 6-ounce bag from Ash & Indigo Boutique on Etsy for $7.50.