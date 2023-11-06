33 Products That’ll Help Fix Dry, Frizzy, And Damaged Hair

1. Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say the $8 product is comparable to Olaplex No. 3!
Promising review: "I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterwards. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide tooth comb. I allow my hair to air dry and bam, amazing hair. This will forever be part of my hair routine now." —m. damocles
Get it from Amazon for $9.73.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water visibly moisturizes hair so you can whip your 'do around just like a Jennifer (your choice of Anniston/Garner/Lopez) in a hair commercial.
Promising review: "I have 3c hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
3. OGX's Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is an A+ scrunch-and-go option if you're looking to create a low-lift routine. Click through just some of the 8,500+ 5-star reviews and you'll also find that users were able to cut out super-expensive products in favor of this $8 miracle worker!
Promising review: "I found this product mentioned in an article about air-drying waves and curls. I am always looking for a great 'stay-at-home' styling product and with the excellent price point, I thought I would give it a shot. WOW! This styling cream is fantastic! My waves were soft and springy and my hair was super shiny. I am SO in love with it, that it may well replace some VERY expensive products from the salon. As an aside, it doesn’t add any volume, of course, but if you need volume, I found that it plays well with a texturizing spray." —Nilene Thompson-Finn
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
4. Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme styles thick curls and coils without any crunch so you don't walk out of your bathroom looking like an NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake.
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2c–4c hair mention it working well for them!
Promising review: "This curl defining creme is really good, and I consider it a must have. I have 4a, high density, low porosity, coarse hair. This gives my hair great definition and moisture. I think it works best as a part of the LCO method. Personally, I dampen my hair with water, apply this crème, and then follow up with a little bit of apricot or sweet almond oil. It doesn't mix well with products from other brands or other products in general other than oil, but that's not a bad thing considering you don't need anything else. Would definitely recommend this over curl-defining crèmes from other brands." —Crh
5. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray allows you to cut your drying time in HALF and acts as a thermal protectant and frizz tamer all the while. It's now racked up over 16,800 5-star reviews as well as a following on TikTok, sooo safe to say it's universally loved.
Promising review: "This blow-dry spray is life changing! Seriously. I cut my time in half when I use this product. I have a mixture of 4a + 4b hair textures." —Lisa Lang Blakeney
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of one or two).
6. Adwoa Beauty's Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment quenches the thirstiesttttt hair (and scalp!) so you can go about styling without worrying about tangles.
Promising reviews: "I have a dry type 3a/3b hair and the past three weeks I've been using this with my heated hair spa. My hair feels more hydrated than ever. Tbh I leave the product in for about 20 minutes and use it a minimum of once per week." —Hojiwan
"I have 4c hair, thick strands with medium density and a generally dry scalp. Before anything else I have to say that the amount of slip this treatment provides is incredible. Tangles quite literally melt away. That alone puts this mask on top shelf but ALSO the moisture, shine, and bounce of my hair after using this mask is something serious. I don't normally define my coils, but I do notice a consistently juicy bouncy look to my hair and the integrity and 'recoil' of the hair strands is pronounced. It helps make my hair pliable and resilient and hold moisture for so many days after washing. This product is in a league of its own!" —NaanaEsi
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $15+ (available in two sizes).
7. Moroccanoil's Mending Infusion Styling Hair Serum nourishes (and noticeably seals) split ends in a pinch so if you've still got a few weeks left before your next haircut, no one will be the wiser.
Promising reviews: "Now the only real cure for split ends is to cut them off. But if you routinely use chemicals on your hair, this will be your friend. While it doesn’t replace a haircut, it aids in preventing breakage!" —myvenusintaurus
"This product has helped my hair look healthier. The first visible improvement was how much it helped tamed my frizz and smooth it out. It also slowly helped with minimizing the appearance of my damaged ends. Def worth a try!" —BellaLilliana
8. Ceremonia's Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner addresses, dryness, breakage, and general damage with a reparative guava formula that delivers shiny, smooth, and — most importantly — HEALTHY hair.
Promising reviews: "I was a little skeptical about whether this product would work well in my thick, 4b/c hair. However, it did not disappoint. It is not too thick but is substantial enough to instantly soften and moisturize my hair. Great product!" —Misse415
"This is a wonderful hydrating leave-in conditioner. I have thin/fine hair and was worried about this being too heavy for my hair but no, it's great! I use it as the third step after my shower. Absolutely lovely. I will always repurchase this" —BluePine
Get it from Sephora for $24.
9. RevAir's Reverse-Air Dryer is an investment — no doubt — but the results speak for themselves. No matter the length, porosity, or type of hair (naturally curly, coily, frizzy, textured, dense, or coarse) you have, this baller device can help dry and stretch your 'do if you're looking for a protective hairstyle. Heck, it can even replace your straightener!
Promising review: "I am amazed at the results of my hair after using my RevAir. I have always had the worst shrinkage and couldn't find a way to stretch out my hair when I did a twist. This is revolutionary; not only did it stretch my hair but my twist-out was popping!" —Marquet S.
Get it from Amazon or RevAir for $399.
10. Or, if you already own a blow dryer and are looking for a more affordable option — Xtava's Black Orchid Hair Diffuser evenly distributes heat with the aid of 90 different air vents! This allows your curls to ✨ pop✨ without any added frizz.
Promising review: "The BEST diffuser on the market! I have naturally wavy hair and have struggled with finding the right diffuser to keep my tresses curly while drying my hair. Using the Black Orchid Hair Diffuser is what you need if you have wavy to curly hair! You'll still have your curl and won't have frizz after using the Black Orchid!" —BMRGirl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. Garnier Fructis' Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream keeps your hair smooth and frizz free for up to three days thanks to a formula rich in argan oil. That way, you don't have to worry about washing, drying, and styling every day of the week.
Psst! You can use this on DRY hair *and* would you just look at that price!
Promising review: "I'm very impressed with this product! I have badly damaged hair like a bird's nest due to frequent hair coloring, Japanese perm, and hot tools for styling. I was reluctant to buy this since it was so cheap and I normally use expensive salon brands. But I decided to purchase this product based on its high reviews and I am so glad I did! It got rid of my tangles and made my hair very soft and smooth. Just because it's cheap doesn't mean it won't work as well. In this case it worked spectacularly!" —honeydew
Get it from Amazon for $5.49+ (also available in packs of one, two, or three).
12. Briogeo's Farewell Frizz Leave-In Conditioning Spray works its magic for 48 full hours so you can enjoy smooth, luscious locks during all of your weekend outings without having to worry about washing in between Saturday and Sunday's brunch reservations.
Briogeo is a Black- and woman-founded brand that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Meli
Get it from Amazon for $23.75.
13. Mane Club's One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 Spray is — according to reviewers — a "miracle" in a bottle. It conditions, detangles, prevents breakage, hydrates, smooths, softens, controls frizz, boosts shine, strengthens, and :::takes deep breath::: offers heat protection up to 445 degrees for the rare times you *do* decide to straighten or curl your coif.
Here's more from my colleague Elizabeth Lilly:
"I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
Promising review: "I love this. I'm lazy with very long thin hair. This is EVERYTHING. I spray and go. I always air dry and this is fantastic. Smoothing and shine enhancing. ❤" —Michelle S.