28 Products That Help Keep Hair Happy So You Don’t Have To Splurge On An SOS Salon Visit

1. Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say the $9 product is comparable to Olaplex No. 3!
Promising review: "I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterwards. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide tooth comb. I allow my hair to air dry and bam, amazing hair. This will forever be part of my hair routine now." —m. damocles
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. Fanola's No Yellow Shampoo busts brassy tones so you can keep your balayage in tip-top shape — a *must* given how much you spent on it!
Promising review: "This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" —KatEd
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available unscented or in coconut).
And check out our full write-up on this Fanola No Yellow Shampoo to learn more.
3. Eva NYC's Therapy Session Hair Mask hits your mane with the good stuff: hydration, conditioning, and smoothness, thanks to all-star ingredients like Argan oil, antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, and plant protein.
Promising review: "I used this hair mask in the shower, because it said it could technically be used as a daily conditioner. As soon as I applied it I could feel my hair soften. It smells so amazing, kind of like cupcakes in my opinion lol. When I rinsed it out, my hair felt like silk. I have really long thick hair and it always frizzes or poofs even if I use my straightener. But when I blow dried it, it looked the smoothest I've ever seen it without a straightener and even better after I straightened it. I'm NEVER going a day without this product again lol." —Ulta Reviewer
Get it from Ulta for $17.
4. L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water visibly moisturizes hair so you can whip your 'do around just like a Jennifer (your choice of Anniston/Garner/Lopez) in a hair commercial.
Promising review: "I have 3c hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
5. Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner works on all hair types, but was really developed with curly and textured hair in mind! Australian Kakadu plum + starflower oil join forces to create a superrrr hydrating, but super lightweight formula.
And more from BuzzFeed shopping editor Kayla Boyd who is pictured above!
"Bread Beauty Supply is an Australia-based, woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020. This product works best for hair types 3a–4c. I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products."
Promising review: "Amazing product! Fantastic! I appreciate the fact that it's bigger than the shampoo, since I have a tendency to go through conditioner quite quickly, and I think this maximizes my use because 1) the size and 2) it's so effective that you don't need to use a lot of it. The texture is marshmallow-y and it smells amazing. (Froot Loops?) It isn't offensively strong either, and lingers pleasantly." —Irina G.
Get it from Bread Beauty Supply or Ulta for $28.
6. K18's Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask is a must-have for anyone who regularly bleaches, colors, or styles their hair with heat tools. The four-minute miracle worker repairs all sort of damage and leaves you with silky, straight-from-the-salon tresses.
And here's more from my BF Shopping colleague Melanie Aman:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a itty bitty tester on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 5-mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $29+ (available in two sizes).
7. JVN's Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream lets your natural texture shine. The soft, buildable cream enhances waves and curls, protects your hair from UV damage, and softens your locks with a mix of squalane, chia seed extract, and moringa seed oil. In the words of JVN himself, "Can you believe?"
Promising review: "I have thick, dry, and frizzy hair. When I air dry it without any product, it gets super puffy, the texture feels a little rough and looks pretty much dead. When I read that it smoothes frizz and softens the hair while giving it shine, I was ecstatic!! It did not disappoint! I applied a good amount because I have a lot of hair and it's very long. It has a good scent that's not too overpowering and a cream-like texture. It definitely tamed the frizz and gave some life to my hair. The moringa oil in this gave my hair some shine. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone with the same issues as myself. My hair — once fully dried — looked very nice and semi styled!" —yessystruth
Get it from Sephora for $26.
8. Verb's Ghost Oil has reviewers raving. Comb through the 6,900+ 5-star reviews and you'll find plenty of people saying that 2–3 drops of this applied from roots to ends gives them body, fullness, and a polished look without any heat tools or extra effort because the latter is what we're all really trying to avoid...
Here's BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's stamp of approval:
"I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. Or, it's great for putting in your hair before air drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!"
Promising review: "Verb is absolutely KILLING the game. Omg I am actually so happy with this purchase. I’m Filipino, and we typically have thick, coarse hair. Unfortunately I have an ungodly amount of frizz that I was looking to get rid of. This definitely does the job!!!!" —Avavalentinn
9. Kristin Ess's One Signature Hair Water with Castor Oil revives your day-old 'do with "Zip-Up Technology" — a proprietary complex that literally *zips up* splits ends and smoothes damaged cuticles so you can get up and go even if you have a raging case of bed head.
Promising review: "This stuff does everything. It detangles. It refreshes your 'do (especially if you have waves or curls). It makes a nice setting spray for rolling or curling your hair. It is a nice finishing touch after dry shampoo to give your hair a healthy bounce and make it smell nice. It's also good to use with a blow dryer to really set your curls in place. I love this product's versatility. This has helped tremendously with doing my 4-year-old's hair, (oh, there's ANOTHER good point!!) on top of everything else. I'm excited to see what other Kristin Ess products are just as stellar!! Pop it in your cart, you will not regret it." —Ulta Reviewer
Get it from Ulta for $11.
10. Adwoa Beauty's Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment quenches the thirstiesttttt hair (and scalp!) so you can go about styling without worrying about tangles.
Promising reviews: "I have a dry type 3a/3b hair and the past three weeks I've been using this with my heated hair spa. My hair feels more hydrated than ever. Tbh I leave the product in for about 20 minutes and use it a minimum of once per week." —Hojiwan
"I have 4c hair, thick strands with medium density and a generally dry scalp. Before anything else I have to say that the amount of slip this treatment provides is incredible. Tangles quite literally melt away. That alone puts this mask on top shelf but ALSO the moisture, shine, and bounce of my hair after using this mask is something serious. I don't normally define my coils, but I do notice a consistently juicy bouncy look to my hair and the integrity and 'recoil' of the hair strands is pronounced. It helps make my hair pliable and resilient and hold moisture for so many days after washing. This product is in a league of its own!" —NaanaEsi
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $15+ (available in two sizes).
11. Moroccanoil's Mending Infusion Styling Hair Serum nourishes (and noticeably seals) split ends in a pinch so if you've still got a few weeks left before your next haircut, no one will be the wiser.
Promising reviews: "Now the only real cure for split ends is to cut them off. But if you routinely use chemicals on your hair, this will be your friend. While it doesn’t replace a haircut, it aids in preventing breakage!" —myvenusintaurus
"This product has helped my hair look healthier. The first visible improvement was how much it helped tamed my frizz and smooth it out. It also slowly helped with minimizing the appearance of my damaged ends. Def worth a try!" —BellaLilliana
12. Briogeo's Farewell Frizz Leave-In Conditioning Spray works its magic for 48 full hours so you can enjoy smooth, luscious locks during all of your weekend outings without having to worry about washing in between Saturday and Sunday's brunch reservations.
Briogeo is a Black- and woman-founded brand that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Meli
Get it from Amazon for $25.