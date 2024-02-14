41 Products Reviewers Actually Described As A “Great Value”

1. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "I really like the ingredients and the fact that no snails are hurt to make this product because that was my only issue with not buying it sooner. It goes on very smooth and is a quality product for a great value. I heard you should apply it to a damp face and make sure the product is completely dry before using anything on top. I use my light serums first and moisturize after this has is dried down." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.55+ (available in two sizes).
2. A down alternative duvet insert that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with how beautiful, silky, soft and lightweight it was! This was my first duvet insert purchase and if I ever need another one I will purchase this brand. It was really easy to insert and fluffed up the duvet nicely. The price was a great value, too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 11 colors/designs).
3. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "This got up 99% of the stubborn dog hair in my car. You will need to make several passes to get it all. It appears that the cleaning works equally well in both the forward and backward stroke. There are some brushes that can help with the tight corners but of all the tools I have used this is the best. I have tried brushes, lint rollers and tape. If I had only one dog hair tool to use, this would be it. Great value for the money." —Mr.John2You
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors/designs).
4. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you haven't replaced yours in ohhh, three or four years? If they have sweat marks and unexplained stains... they're a lost cause, boo.
Promising review: "It’s now been a year and I have to say, these pillows have held up great. I tend to fold my pillows to create a little neck curve which destroys most by now. Not these. I also got some as guest pillows and EVERYONE seems to comment on them positively — often asking for the link so they can get some. I highly recommend and found them to be a GREAT value for the price. For those that say 'I can find cheaper pillows at my discount store or online': I say of course you can, but ask, do you want meh and cheap or great for a really reasonable price?" —renee
Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.
Promising review: "This little machine was easy to assemble, maneuvers through small crevices with ease. The volume is reasonable, suction strong and it did a great job cleaning up a white chair and tan rugs. Great value." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
6. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here!
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. It cleans all kinds of things without damaging them. I originally bought it to remove years of accumulated soot off my painted walls caused by my heating units. It did a great job, although I wouldn’t recommend using it repeatedly on painted surfaces. I also use it to clean my vinyl tub, bathroom and kitchen sink and fixtures. I’ll never be without some on hand now. Great value for the money." —BraveElk
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two sizes).
7. A Korean exfoliating mitt that scrubs away dead skin and leaves you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "I am a big fan of exfoliation for both face and body and already have a pretty strong loofah and scrub I use regularly, so I was shocked at how much dead skin this glove still got off! It also got rid of the bumps on the back of my arms in just two uses. It’s magical. Also use it on my feet, ankles and heels for exfoliating areas that are too delicate for pumice stone. My skin is so smooth and glowing. It’s such a great value, had no idea this even existed or I would have bought one long ago!" —MelZ
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Sure, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this chopper! It makes meal prep so much quicker and easier. Great value. I wish I had bought this sooner." —Matt Kirkland
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
9. An $8 tube of Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment which — according to reviewers — delivers results just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~PolaFlex.~
Promising review: "If you have fragile hair and need a great deep conditioning mask, this is it!! I’ve been using this product for years, and I won’t use any other. A real game changer. Great value for the money. No need to spend lots of money on high-end products. This is all you need. I’ve been color treating and using heat styling tools on my hair for years. My hair was breaking off at the ends and becoming frizzy. I started using this product and right away noticed a difference in my hair’s texture. I now have fewer split ends. It smooths and protects all in one." —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $7.78+ (available in two sizes).
Former BuzzFeed Editor Bek O' Connell has this and loves it! Check out her full Elizavecca Protein Hair Treatment review for more info.
10. A liquid callus remover to eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "After only one application, this callus remover has worked miraculously. WOW, after one 5-minute application of callus remover, following the simple instructions, calluses are all but gone. This bottle is at least a 10-year supply for me, based on my initial application. Great, effective product, great value and truly better than salon results. I'd buy again but this bottle will last practically forever!!!" —summer's great auntie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. And/or a foot peeling mask that's SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.
If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!
Promising review: "This peel is TRULY amazing!!!!! I had mixed feelings, as I looked at different brands. I chose this one, due to the reviews and the fact that there are two pairs!!! Great value for the money! I will definitely be buying again. I soaked my feet for 30 minutes in warm water prior to putting on the booties, and also made sure to soak my feet every night for at least 10 minutes. You definitely need to wear socks and shoes once the peeling starts! Baby soft feet after about 2 weeks, start to finish!!!" —Rebecca Hickson
Get it from Amazon for $12.75.
12. Some sheet fasteners which are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
See them on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I downsized from queen to full and wanted to reuse my expensive sheets. These have worked perfectly. I only use two of them on one side (as the bed is against a wall) and still get a nice tight fit on the bottom sheet. Great value, very pleased!" —2FLGirls
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).