41 Products Reviewers Actually Described As A “Great Value”

Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."

Promising review: "This got up 99% of the stubborn dog hair in my car. You will need to make several passes to get it all. It appears that the cleaning works equally well in both the forward and backward stroke. There are some brushes that can help with the tight corners but of all the tools I have used this is the best. I have tried brushes, lint rollers and tape. If I had only one dog hair tool to use, this would be it. Great value for the money." —Mr.John2You

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors/designs).