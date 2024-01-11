39 Products Reviewers Say They’d Recommend To Anyone

1. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Promising review: "It works!! You just roll it up and down a surface and it picks up the pet hair!! I've used it on the bed, couch, and cat tree! It's very easy to use and when you press the button it pops open so that you can clean it out. One thing I will say is that trying to get every hair and fuzzy from the container is a little bit frustrating, but I'm still very satisfied because at least I can clean out the majority, even if a few hairs get left in the canister. I recommend it to anyone who has pets that shed. It works better than vacuuming hair off of surfaces or using tape or a lint roller, and it's very quick!!" —Myrtle
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
2. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "This is a really good broom/rake!!! I'm really impressed!!!! I got it because I noticed that my own long hair was building up on some of my rugs, and the vacuum just rolled over the top of it or get stuck around the vacuum roller brush. I am SO GLAD I finally ordered this because it works really great and is the perfect size!!! For one rug, I made FOUR passes with this thing and kept pulling hair out which was embedded in the dense pile!!!! I was so blown away!!!! Anyone with long, straight hair is bound to run into this same problem, so I recommend this broom for anyone who can relate!!! It's a lifesaver and I think it should be in every home!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
3. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "Totally amazed how easily this worked at removing all the water stains on our glass shower doors. I had tried numerous products over the years, but nothing worked like Bio Clean. I highly recommend this product to anyone with hard water stains." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $17.77.
4. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badge-worthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: "It took me a while to get the hang of this but now that I have it, I love it. When I first got a top-loading washer I was always surprised that the sheets would get so tangled in the wash. Then I stumbled upon this and bought it immediately. Now my sheets come out if the washer and dryer NOT tangled up. I highly recommend these for anyone with a top-loading washer." —mm4peace
Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (available in sets of two and four).
5. A set of bedsheet holders that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
Each pack comes with four bands which can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension.
Promising review: "These are extremely easy to use. My bed sheets are 18 inches deep, but so is my mattress, so I was pulling the corners down at least 5x a day! I haven't had to adjust the bedsheets AT ALL, not even one time, since I put these on! I would definitely buy these again and will recommend to anyone who constantly needs to fix bedsheets." —Sarah Bulvan
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
6. Some shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner that will make taking them down and switching them out SO much faster and easier. No marking yourself as "busy" on your office cal so you can fight with your tension rod for 30+ minutes!
Promising review: "I love these hooks... I have bought numerous rings in the past that you gotta snap and pull but these only take two minutes to install as they slide right on. I give these a two thumbs up thank you very much I would highly recommend to anyone!!! 👍" —Amazon Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 12 finishes).
7. A set of silicone stove counter gap covers so you won't attract unwanted critters after flinging pasta into the half-inch crevice for the third time this week. We all know nobody is actually cleaning it out (don't try to lie to us), so go ahead and do yourself a favor.
The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary.
Promising review: "I ordered this product not knowing for sure if it would work out for us, but, much to my surprise, it’s wonderful. Very easy to measure up, clean up and heat resistant. I would recommend it to anyone who is looking for a product to help keep stuff from falling down the sides of your stove. My husband does most of the cooking and lol he’s a messy cook. Well worth the money." —Amy
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).
8. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. It's also a convenient place to dry out a turkey wishbone if your family is into that tradition.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "I really do like this shelf. It is very strong and does exactly what it says. It looks like it was made just for my range. Very good choice. I would recommend this to anyone who needs a shelf over their range, it keeps things from falling behind it and holds your salt and pepper shakers and other spices and looks GREAT." —Pam
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
9. A mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen that can brighten your smile by four to eight shades with regular use. Whether your stains are due to coffee, tea, more coffee, wine, yet more coffee...or soda, this is sure to help.
Promising review: "This is by far one of the best teeth-whitening pens I’ve used. It is easy to use and there is no burning. The directions are short and to the point. I’m a busy mom of two littles and I was able to apply this while holding my youngest. 10/10 recommend to anyone who doesn’t have the patience for strips or the time for a full on whitening kit. Works great!" —Jolynn Samuels
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in packs of two and four).
10. And — while we're on the topic of dental hygiene — a "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are ten times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I can't believe how much I love using this toothbrush! My dentist tells me I brush so hard I'm wearing out my enamel and I think I did that because I didn't think my old toothbrush did a good job. After reading the glowing online reviews, I decided to give this product a try and I'm so glad I did. I feel I don't have to brush as hard as I used to because it feels like the extra bristles really get in there and do a great job. My teeth feel cleaner than ever before, even in the mornings after I wake up. It may cost a little more than a regular toothbrush but I'm a huge fan and highly recommend it for anyone who wants teeth that feel really clean." —mabesny
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
11. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you've got a household full of visitors to feed, it's basically an essential.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. I make tacos pretty much once a week, and breaking up the meat has always been the most aggravating part. Not anymore. I use this thing from start to finish. From breaking up the meat initially, to cutting in my spices and other ingredients. Feels solid in the hand. Not cheaply built at all. I would recommend it to anyone!" —Tyler
Get it from Amazon for $8.29+ (available in three colors).
12. A drain cover so you can add ~inches~ of extra water to your bubble bath. No more readjusting every five minutes so all parts of your body can experience what it's like to actually be underwater!
Promising review: "I'm so, so, so happy I bought this. I was on the fence about it because I thought the suction wouldn't be good enough and the water would still slowly leak out but I was worried for nothing. The suction is great and when used correctly no water leaks out at all. I absolutely love it and would recommend to anyone who likes to relax in a hot bath." —rebecca robbins
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in nine colors).
13. A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking essentials if — you're being honest with yourself — you know the only way you're gonna make a home-cooked meal is if you can zap it into existence. As an added bonus, you can use the dishes to store leftovers and then reheat them again when you're ready for seconds!
What's included: Large deep dish, large shallow dish, medium deep dish, medium shallow dish, and two small dishes.
Anyday is a small, modern cookware brand from Steph Chen. If you need some inspiration, check out Anyday's dish ideas which include recipes from the likes of David Chang and Joshua McFadden!
Promising review: "These dishes are excellent! Very well made. I’ve never had such nice microwave dishes before. I would recommend them to anyone." —David D.
Get it from Anyday for $170 (originally $200; available in three colors).
14. A flat outlet plug that can be placed behind furniture or in other areas where you'd like to eliminate some cord clutter.
Promising review: "After rearranging our bedroom, my fiancé and I discovered the only outlet on the wall was right in the middle which happened to be where the bed was placed. We needed plugs for our phones, lamps, etc.. and hated that we had to use a cord that stuck out. No matter how we situated the cord or bed, we were not able to push our mattress against the wall. 🙄 This little gem was the perfect solution. It’s ultra sleek and fixed the problem immediately! Very simple to use and install. I’d recommend to anyone!" —MissRaquel
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in five different lengths/configurations).
15. A shower curtain liner with pockets because sharing a single bathroom with other adults leaves you little space to store your stuff on the edge of the tub.
FYI the curtain has nine mesh pockets, which are able to hold items up to 1 pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there, okay?
Promising review: "This curtain is great. It has four small pockets across the top, three large one across the middle, and two larger ones along the bottom. Perfectly sized to hold all your assorted shower supplies. The pockets are made of a mesh material, so they drain nicely. Everything is within perfect reach when I need it. Shampoo, body wash, bath scrunchie, razors, everything. A good product I would recommend to anyone." —Greg Kamer
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three styles).
Read our full review of the shower curtain liner with pockets (#2).
16. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone, or credit card into that evil little crevice!!!
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.
Promising review: "This space blocker is a clever idea and actually improves visual safety while driving. Everyone has probably dropped something between the seat and the console of their car. Usually a phone. This clever spacer prevents that. Easy to install and very well made, also washable. I would recommend this to anyone who has a console between buckets eats!" —John Robertson
Get a pair from Amazon for $19.99.
17. A grout pen that deposits long-lasting, nontoxic ink that'll conceal years of stains. If you've scrubbed, scrubbed, and scrubbed some more — all without result — then submit to the stains and just get this.
Promising review: "Easy to use and it made the entire floor look like new. I've tried different products to clean the grout, but nothing works like these grout sticks. Would recommend them to anyone." —Jack French
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with narrow or wide tip).
18. A durable plastic clear toy blocker if your pet's favorite pastime is shoving their toys under the oven and then full volume barking/meowing at you until you free them, just to repeat the process all over again.
It can also be used to help discourage smaller animals from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "The toy blocker does exactly what is says it will do. It sticks well to our laminate floor and blocks my son's toys from going under the couch. Only problem is I had to buy two in order to cover the entire length of our couch. I do have to say it was worth the doubled price so I would recommend the blockers to anyone who has kids or dogs!" —amanda c
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).
19. A set of adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
Elypro is a small biz with all sorts of smart home organizers.
Promising review: "What an ingenious idea! These are simple little plastic discs with three prongs that fold out and adjust to the cup you want to put on top of another cup. They are easy to use and certainly increase the number of cups that will fit in your cupboard which maximizes your space. I bought a set for myself to try, then I bought one for friends and family for Christmas. I really like the concept and design. I would recommend them to anyone who needs more space in their cupboard!" —rrlphd
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
20. A reusable HiccAway straw — a brilliant Shark Tank invention to rid you of hiccups without needing your roommate or spouse to scare the crap out of you. Just place it in a shallow glass of water, sip forcefully a few times, and they'll be gone!
Promising review: "I have had hiccups literally since I was in the womb. For years now, my hiccups have been loud, aggressive, overwhelming, and, at times, painful. I used to have a method for relief, but it stopped working for me for some reason. But this is a life saver! I can’t imagine not having this neat device. 9/10 I use it with water, but one time I had no access and just sucked on the straw dry, and my hiccups went away! This may have been a fluke, but it sorta could make sense I think? Regardless, using this straw as directed is a game changer and I highly recommend it to anyone who suffers from hiccups regularly." —Hadley
Get it from Amazon for