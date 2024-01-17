Skip To Content
    Just 31 Incredible Products I'm Going To Need You To Stop Whatever You're Doing And Look At

    :::makes a mental note to buy Crest Whitestrips:::

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of ceiling fan charms — one that's a *clearly* discernible lightbulb and the other a fan blade — so you never tug on the wrong pull (and then have to tug it four more times to shut it off) again.

    the charms attached to a reviewer&#x27;s ceiling fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor." —LHD

    Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in two lengths and four styles).

    2. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.

    Reviewer holding the sheet, which includes cook times for foods like chicken nuggets, french fries, apple chips, bacon, vegetables, and more
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl

    Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in black, white, and a Spanish version).

    3. A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee.

    Before and after image of teeth to show how well the strips work
    amazon.com

    It even includes 1 Hour Express Strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!

    Promising review: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth-whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment. I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." —Danny

    Get a pack of 44 from Amazon for $45.99.

    4. A "wrinkle release" spray because if you're being honest with yourself, you're 1. Never going to take your clothes out of the dryer the second they're done drying and 2. You're *certainly* never going to iron said clothes despite the fact that you let them sit overnight and wrinkle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "HOLY SMOKES. I wasn't expecting this product to work so well. Literally 10 seconds after spraying and gently stretching as the directions suggested, this was the difference! I let it hang for another 15 mins with a subtle improvement, but the first few seconds after were mind-blowing. Highly suggest this product if wrinkled garments are planning your closet." —Desiree

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $15.94.

    5. A CHEF iQ smart pressure cooker with a digital screen and smart settings for things like chicken, beans, and pasta so you don't have to guesstimate cook times or temperatures.

    The CHEF iQ on a counter
    CHEF iQ

    BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman has one and raves, saying:

    "I love my CHEF iQ Smart Cooker for a lot of reasons but mainly the smart auto pressure release, so I no longer have to cross my fingers and hope my dinner doesn't explode in my face when I release the pressure valve by hand. It also has a handy built-in scale, which is super useful when a recipe calls for grams and the American education system once again fails me. On top of doing everything your old pressure cooker could do plus a whole heck of a lot more, my CHEF iQ Smart Cooker just looks a lot sleeker, meaning I can leave it out on the counter without it being an eyesore." 

    Get it from Amazon for $169.43.

    6. A flexible universal tablet stand if you're very much an adult but identify as an iPad baby. With this nifty gadget, you can use your tablet in a hands-free manner anywhere — even the couch or your bed.

    Amazon

    BTW — Tablift is a small business created by Scott Blevins after he had trouble finding a tablet stand for his bed. This is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and most other tablets (but you may have to remove the case in some cases).

    Promising review: "I wondered how the flexible legs might be. The problem I envisioned was that the legs would deflect as I used the support — nope! Not at all! It's flexible AND stable in just the right way. The legs twist in a wide variety of positions and the STAY where I put them. I use it for reading in bed at night mostly but have also used it's on the couch while watching TV. Ideal in each instance. Great job!" —R. Steven Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95.

    7. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.

    The touchless vacuum in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Housework has a lot to teach about physics, math, and philosophy. There is no greater reminder of the Sisyphean fight against entropy than household chores, and Zeno's paradox is exemplified by the little line of dirt left behind by the dustpan, reducing in magnitude by half each time you try to sweep it up, and yet you can never make it go away. The existential crisis I have every time I clean my house has been alleviated by the EyeVac. Just sweep the undesirable atoms (cat hair and litter) into the sensor zone of the vacuum, and like an event horizon, the dirt disappears, sucked into the black hole of the EyeVac. Highly recommended." —Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).

    8. An adjustable pancake pillow so you can stop punching your existing pillow into submission. Feeling like a flat, barely there pillow? Pull out one or more of the six inserts. Need a whole lotta support the next night? Stuff 'em back in.

    One pancake pillow standing upright and one on its side unzipped so you can see the inserts
    Amazon

    The queen-size pillow features a zippered design so you can easily pull out/readjust the down-alternative inserts as needed.

    Promising review: "Thank god for this pillow!!! I’ve been on the search for a while now and I am so happy with this one. I took two of the layers out and now it’s perfect for me. Nice and soft and still supportive. I’m sleeping so much better now."Anna Durtschi

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in two sizes).

    9. A pack of AirPod-cleaning putty ready to remove a shocking amount of earwax from your earbuds. Turns out they're not dying... they were just struggling to pump your tunes through a thick layer of dead skin cells and sebum.

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up that's hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five mins to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product a try. SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $15.99.

    10. An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H. while you're half-paying attention to an all-hands meeting.

    Reviewer pic of the long rectangle-shaped whiteboard with groove across the top with markers in it in with a keyboard in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax

    Get it from Amazon for $35.89+ (available in five styles).

    11. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse. 

    lip balm, pins, and other small items inside a reviewer's blue velvet scrunchie with zipper closure
    the scrunchie on reviewer's wrist
    www.amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven color combinations).

    12. "Purse Gummy" — AKA a nonslip, grippy strip you attach to the strap of your bag to prevent it from falling off your shoulder every two seconds. I'm looking at you, tote bag lovers!!! 

    Model wearing purse with silicone strip on the strap
    Model applying the strip to the underside of a purse strip
    Amazon, www.youtube.com

    Promising review: "I recently bought a high quality leather shoulder strap handbag and was having problems with it sliding off my shoulder, since the leather strap was fairly smooth. So I went online and searched to see if there were any products out there that would solve this issue...and I found the Purse Gummy! It works beautifully! No more struggling with a slipping strap. It is hardly noticeable on the strap since it is on the underside, but I wouldn't mind it if was seen because it works so well." —D. Dillon

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three colors).

    13. An easily washable drip catcher (or a sink bib, if you will) if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA — the dishwasher-owning class).

    TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy

    Two Lilacs Studio is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton.

    Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

    Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

    14. A playful little T-shirt if you're looking to spend more time with your kids but would also love to watch a lil' TV or maybe take a nap while doing so.

    A parent laying on their front on the floor wearing the shirt that has a car race track printed on it while kids play with cars on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Y’all purchase this shirt! My husband was so excited to get this! Bonus: It comes with a cute Dad certificate and its own little matchbox car to drive! The perfect dad gift!" —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and in three colors). 

    15. A pick-and-peel stone for anyone whose anxiety manifests itself in impulsive nail biting or pimple popping. Pick up one of these dudes and you can scratch your lil' heart out without causing yourself any physical damage.

    close-up of a textured rock with green paint inside the holes and a picker tool scraping paint out of the holes
    Pick 'N Peel Stones / Etsy

    Pick 'N Peel Stones is a Pittsburgh-based small business. Renee Benn started the company as a channel for their anxiety after they lost their job. Each lava rock is covered in nooks and crannies that are filled with latex glue. The fun, soothing, anxiety-reducing part is using the picking hook to slowly excavate the holes. Each kit comes with a filled stone, a picking hook, and a stone filler.

    Promising review: "I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this! It shipped super quick and definitely keeps my hands busy. I thought I would go through the paint super quick but I haven’t even needed to reapply yet. My anxiety is so bad lately I was picking my nails until they bled and hurt for days afterward. Since I got this stone I haven’t picked my nails at all! I’m so glad I finally ordered it. If you’re thinking about this, get it, now!" —Andrea Fercho

    Get it from Pick 'N Peel Stones on Etsy for $29.

    16. A hardworking humidifier-cleaning fish that prevents slime buildup in one of the most notoriously hard-to-clean home gadgets. According to one reviewer, it also scratches the same itch as having a real fish, which is a win for some!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fish contain silver in a compound that dissolves slowly. Silver is bacteriostatic, it will not clean up a mess but it will seriously help prevent one unless your water source is not reasonably clean. Affluent Romans kept their water and wine in silver flasks for the same reason." —Robert Ezerman

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    17. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.

    colorful pink, blue, and orange name tags that say &quot;Gaby,&quot; &quot;Chris&quot; and &quot;Patrick&quot; each on charging cables
    Delightful Luna / Etsy

    Delightful Luna is an Etsy shop based in North Carolina. They sell cool 3D-printed accessories, including magnets, keychains, and pen caps.

    Promising review: "They are perfect! Now my bf won’t steal my charger anymore. They clip so well!" —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Delightful Luna on Etsy for $9 (available in two charger types and 18 colors).

    18. A bamboo burner cover ready to transform any teensy-tiny kitchen and give you 20 to 30 more inches of counter space! That might not sound like a whole lot, but my fellow NYC dwellers know it's nothing to sneeze at.

    Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeeder Jennifer Tonti credits this burner cover for helping her cook with ease:

    "OK so I just bought this for my own tiny apartment (pictured above) and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped. Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there."

    Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." —Talyn Amber Skye

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five styles).

    19. A disco ball bar cart that's so stunning, it might just steal the heart of your crush if you bring them over on a date.

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, Glam Globes / Etsy

    Here's more from BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer:

    "This is the best product *I* bought this year, actually! When I saw this disco ball bar cart on TikTok (and BTW, that TikToker also says it's their best purchase of the year!!), I just knew I had to have it. It's from a small biz based in the UK and while it did take a while to arrive (as I expected), it was *well* worth the wait. The light bouncing off the mirror fragments and onto my walls is just dang beautiful. Between the bottom tray and the space inside the globe (yes, the globe OPENS UP!), there's a nice amount of storage for bottles and glassware. And unlike regular bar carts, the things you keep inside the globe will actually stay dust free. I bought the "champagne" color (which is a nice neutral cream-beige) but it comes in tons of colors that'll go perfectly with your home decor. "

    Get it from Glam Globes on Etsy for $292.55 (available in three colors).

    20. A snack fork if your go-to midnight snack isn't peanut butter or Ben & Jerry's, but a crunchy, slippery lil' cornichon that's hard to wrangle with just your fingers.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a great little invention! Who knew that we needed one of these things, but what a handy little gadget to have. This comes with two rings, one that will fit a large jar of pickles and one for a small jar like the size those little sweet gherkins come in. The pickle fork thingy is easy to remove from the holder, and if you want to put it back in the holder after fishing out your pickles without rinsing it, no worries. The little pocket and the bottom can hold a lot of errant pickle juice. It works equally well on jars of olives. It makes removing an olive or two so much more...civilized!" —PT Cruiser

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19.

    21. An uncanny valley-esque piggy bank that will either delight you or come for you in the middle of a sleep paralysis episode. It's really a toss-up — just don't say I didn't warn you.

    Amazon

    The money-eating piggy bank accepts all standard change and it'll automatically open its mouth when it senses your hand.

    Promising reviews: "This thing legitimately gave me a bit of anxiety when I first unboxed it. It was way creepier than expected. I think it might help me not be afraid of this one doll in my house I have nightmares about. This is much worse. I wouldn't recommend this for kids at all, but as a gag gift or interrogation tool I would say go for it." —mysticalkiwi

    "Pink and horrifying. Right up my alley. I love this sucker. It sits there and judges me. It's sitting here and judging me now while I write this. 10/10 great companion, just don't get on its bad side." —Delaney Gillpatrick

    Get it on Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).

    22. A set of sheet keeper bands if nothing sends you into a red hot rage quicker than reaching into your linen closet and pulling out every single fitted sheet *except* for the one you're looking for.

    stacks of sheets with yellow and off white bands wrapped around them to keep them orderly
    SheetKeeper / Etsy

    SheetKeeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles.

    Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1

    Get a set of two from SheetKeeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king).

    23. A pair of "no splash" (LOL) nail clippers with a handy-dandy reservoir so you don't have to go on an I-Spy-style hunt for nail clippings after your at-home mani-pedi.

    Amazon

    The clippers have a file on the bottom and also come in a really nice case!

    Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99.

    24. A pair of no-drip cleansing cuffs so every time you wash your face, you don't unintentionally wash your floor (or your T-shirt) too.

    a wrist with a pink cleansing cuff
    LA Beautyologist

    LA Beautyologist is a Black- and woman-owned small business from esthetician Nai Roberts-Smith. She also owns her own studio — The Golden Rx Skin Studio — in LA, where she offers skincare and body treatments. 

    Get a pair from LA Beautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in three colors).

    25. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badgeworthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.

    a model showing a pair of sheets with the wad preventer
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical when I first heard about these, but I saw good reviews and gave them a try. I immediately regretted not getting more so I could do a full load of just sheets but even having only two was a huge help. These things WORK. I'm buying four more right now." —Juliet S.

    Get it from Amazon or Wad-Free for $19.99 (PS: they also make a version for blankets and duvets!)

    26. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it. 

    a reviewer's maroon cup caddy holding a Starbucks drink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 26 colors/styles). 

    27. A gamified core trainer so you don't have to go outside, but do get to pretend you're soaring through space or hang gliding over a distant countryside.

    Models showing how you tilt and twist on the trainer following the game on a smartphone
    Amazon

    Place your phone in the designated spot, choose your preferred game (four are included in the Stealth Fitness app), and then prop your arms on the padded surface. Planking for three minutes is never any fun but this helps you forget what you're doing as you tilt and twist your way through challenges.

    Promising review: "I just bought the Stealth. It is amazing!! I don’t have a ton of time to work out. So I bought this and put it in my bedroom. Quick and easy to use in the morning and at night. The app makes it seem like a game so you don’t realize how long you are actually working your core. Great product." —Christopher Waldman

    Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in two colors).

    28. An adjustable cap with a magnetic closure meant to work *with* instead of *against* your ponytails and buns. This way, you don't have to spend 10 minutes adjusting buckles or straps and trying not to pull out any hair in the process.

    Ponyback

    Ponyback is a small biz from Stacey Keller. When she couldn't find a hat that worked well with all hairstyles, she set out to make her own.

    Promising review: "I can't believe how perfect this hat is — I wear my long, curly hair up 90% of the time and this works for ponytails, messy buns, braids, or any combo. It's SO comfy I don't even realize I am wearing it until my kids say to me 'no hats at the table' haha. This hat will be my summer lifesaver." —Nancy K.

    Get it from Ponyback for $31+ (originally $45; available in various sizes, styles, and colors).

    29. An adjustable workstation bike if you prefer to get 💰paid💰 while burning calories. Prop your laptop up on the desk, maybe even turn on some Netflix in the background, and go ahead and start spinning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The quiet and compact stationary bike weighs just 51 pounds and is easy to move around thanks to four wheels. The desktop also has ample room for not only your laptop, but a drink, notebook, or whatever else you need close at hand.

    Promising review: "Zoom meeting? No problem — pedal away! Teleworking? No worries about your cardio! I’ve been struggling to balance a new baby, running a business remotely, and getting exercise — until now! This bike is a lifesaver. The desk and seat are fully adjustable and it comes fully assembled (other then having to put in the desk). It rolls easily and stores small. I can’t recommend highly enough!" —Angela P

    Get it from Amazon for $499+ (available in black and white).

    30. A set of nail decals in a dark starry design or black and gold snake motif that will have people asking how you can afford such detailed manicures every week.

    Tattoorary / Etsy

    Tattoorary is a Netherlands-based temporary tattoo and nail decal small business from owner/designer/photographer/illustrator Wilma Boekholt.

    Promising review: (for the snake design) "These are SO fun, easy to apply, just cut out the ones you want, soak in water for a few seconds, then apply with tweezers! I did a topcoat after but not sure if that’s necessary. So many compliments!" —rialschristensen

    Get them from Tattoorary on Etsy for $3.99; the stars here and the snakes here.

    31. And a strawberry Pocky AirPod case that's not only an *incredibly* perfect shade of pink, but also functionally sounds as it makes much easier to track down your headphones in the black hole that is your errand-running tote bag.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "As someone who loses stuff easily, like my last set of AirPods, it's super nice to have something with a noticeable thickness and be super cute at the same time! Everything fits perfect for the case, I simply slipped it on with no signs of wiggling or sliding off. 10/10 recommend for a gift and self accessory ☆." —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    Your no-spend (or low-spend) year coming to a quick and fiery end:

    NBC / Via giphy.com

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.