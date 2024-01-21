34 Products If It’s Your Cat’s Apartment And You’re Just Living In It (And Paying For It)

1. A smart pet sofa that comes in nine colors so you can buy one that's a mini version of yours! Then, you can both lounge and take up as much space as you like while you binge your latest Netflix or Hulu obsession. (My cats are weirdly obsessed with Survivor and respond to Jeff Probst's voice lol.)
Promising review: "So we bought one for the living room and we loved it so much, we purchased a second one for our home office, since they love spending time with their dad when he’s working from home!! If you are thinking about getting a cute sofa…just order this one!!" —Jesie Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $121.41 (available in nine colors).
2. And — to go with the above — a Chom Chom roller sure to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
My cats shed like it's their full-time job and let me tell you — this thing is amazing. I used to vacuum my bed/rug/their favorite chair several times a week and follow that up with a traditional lint roller that I'd have to use 10–15 sheets of in one go. With this nifty tool, I give whatever I'm cleaning a few good rolls and then empty out enough fur to felt them few cat toys (I don't *actually* do that, but I could if I wanted to).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
3. A cactus scratching post for all the indoor kitties who miss the great outdoors, but not having to catch their own food, find their own shelter, or go without 24/7 snuggles.
Promising review: "My cat LOVES this thing. She is constantly running up and down it and standing on top of it. Excellent quality and the rope is holding up well after a few months of heavy scratching. My cat would previously scratch on my couch, so I knew I had to get her another scratcher to put closer to it. But none I could find were more appealing than our couch until I bought this cactus. Haven't seen her scratch on the couch in months." —Tatiana
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. A tunnel bed should your bbs' love for toys only be surpassed by one other thing: sleep.
Promising review: "Just got this today and my cat LOVES it! I couldn’t even get it put together before she was running inside of it. I really love the fact that this tunnel isn’t noisy. It's so quiet! It’s made out of fabric and not the loud crinkly plastic stuff most tunnels seem to be made out of. I will never buy another cat tunnel that isn’t covered with fabric. The only downside for me was putting it together. It was hard to get the zippers connected properly with a cat paw swatting me lol. I would recommend putting this together before your cat sees it." —MikaraB
Get it from Amazon for $31.76+ (available in four colors/patterns).
5. A stainless-steel automatic water fountain for those with picky pets who refuse to drink from a regular bowl. My cats drank solely from *my* water glasses until I picked this up and now I only have to wash/refill it once a week!
Promising review: "My cat loves this! It was easy to set up and it’s very durable. If my cat tries to move it or anything it stays in place well. It’s quite sturdy, but not too heavy either. It does a great job draining the water and replenishing it so that it’s clean and free from any debris and pet hair. It’s not loud either, so it’s perfect." —joanna
Get it from Amazon for $28.49.
6. A kitty hammock that won't interrupt the flow of your carefully curated balcony or patio, but will give your feline a comfy space to stretch out.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with how cute this looks. Our cats are always tanning on the balcony and now they have a place to lie. They took to it right away. It was really easy to put together and the quality of the wood and materials seems great." —jalysza
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors).
7. A plush anti-anxiety donut bed with a raised rim that keeps your kittens feeling nice and secure. The fluffy material also mimics cat fur, so it feels like they're cuddling their mom.
Both of my cats took to this as soon as I got it. They store their toys in there, nap in there, and make a wholeeee lot of biscuits. They have a few beds that they use but this one seems to be their favorite and I think the high walls are definitely why. Sometimes they use the sides as a pillow and other times they bury their heads into the interior and curl up in a little ball. My only complaint is that they don't sell one in my size. 😞
Promising review: "I rescue geriatric cats and do medical fostering so I have great appreciation for reasonably priced equipment. These are fabulous! They are quite comfortable for cats with arthritis and joint problems or just feel miserable due to whatever health issues they have. These are calming and incredibly easy to wash and dry. They hold up very well and best of all they are affordable." —M. M. Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight sizes and 18 colors).
8. A "ripple rug" your kitty can burrow into, scratch as much as they like, and just generally just roll around on. The mat's non-slip rubber bottom keeps it in place and also allows you to prop it up in various configurations if your babies are a fan of tunneling.
Promising review: "My cat started playing with the mat before I even got it entirely unboxed! She loves tunneling over and under the top mat and hiding her favorite toys. I readjust the top rug every couple of days so it is like a brand new adventure. Easy to clean and move out of the way if needed. Total hit in our household." —Connie
Get it from Chewy for $46.
9. A banana-shaped bed for the pet who loves "hiding" under blankets and in cardboard boxes. The top flap — or, if we're talking anatomically, the peel — offers them a private and enclosed space to nap.
Promising review: "My friend really loves his new bed...super cute!! Buy one now!!!!" —Stacy Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A self-cleaning Litter-Robot because as much as I love my cats, there are few household chores I loathe more than scooping their poop. Even worse, the little devils seem to enjoy watching me do it.
The Wi-Fi–enabled box self cleans, reduces litter usage, manages odors with a carbon-filtered waste drawer, and settings can be controlled via an app on your smartphone. Plus, it's suitable for up to four cats! You can lock the buttons on the actual box so your cat doesn't mess with them; you can set a 3-, 7-, or 15-minute delay before the unit cycles (after your cat has used the box); and it'll notify you when the waste drawer needs to be manually emptied. You can even monitor your cat's weight!
Promising review: "Simply the best decision I’ve made regarding the cats in forever. I cannot imagine not having this now. Just send Whisker your money and buy it now. You won’t regret it." —Everett
Get it from Litter-Robot by Whisker for $699 (available in two main colors and eight bezel colors).
11. Or a hidden cat box enclosure so you can kick your unsightly open-top box to the curb. Angled just so, and it'll pass for a faux plant and nothing more!
Promising review: "This is absolutely fantastic! Hands-down, the most innovative thing I’ve ever seen in pet supplies. I was inspired by another reviewer and did a little DIY and now it’s white. Nobody would ever know it’s a litter box. Fits perfectly in my small space and goes great with the decor. Tbh, if you’re hesitant, don’t be. Just hit the 'Buy Now' button, you won’t regret it." —Shannon
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A laptop-shaped scratcher if the last few years of WFH life have led your cats to believe that they *too* have a 9 to 5. It's this or have them all piled on top of you and that makes it quite hard to type...
Promising review: "I saw this when browsing Uncommon Goods and purchased it as what I thought would be a gag gift for my sister. Funny thing is...it actually works! Comments from my sister: 'My cat made my laptop keyboard unusable by treating it as a scratching post and popping the keys out. I finally gave up and purchased a cheap wireless keyboard to use with it. My sister gave me this cardboard laptop as a gift, which my cat now loves! I wish I had known about this earlier as my laptop would still be intact.'" —RedBirdWoman
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $35.
13. A design-forward raised bowl from Cat Person — a brand whose name I deeply identify with. The stylish tray keeps spills at bay while the shallow bowl prevents whisker fatigue so your feline friend can fill up on wet or dry food.
Cat Person is a small, feline-focused brand from Lambert Wang and Jimmy Wu — two cat lovers who were concerned about what was in their pet's food and why cat products were always hidden away in the back of pet stores. Aside from their ergonomic bowls, they also sell toys, accessories, and, primarily, protein-packed wet and dry food with just a handful of straightforward, healthy ingredients.
Get it from Cat Person for $45 (available in three colors).
14. Or a more affordable set of elevated ceramic bowls that are not only super sleek, but also ergonomically designed to help your bebes avoid whisker fatigue and prevent throwing up.
Promising review: "I must admit I was skeptical that the angle and height of a bowl could make a difference in preventing my cat from vomiting, but I am now a believer. My cat routinely threw up two to three times a week — she is on a limited-ingredient soft food diet which was recommended by my vet. These did stop the daily vomiting, but I still was cleaning up after her each week. Since she has been using this product, she has not vomited in over three weeks. I truly think she feels better and I know I am much happier!" —Karen U.
Get the two-bowl stand from Amazon for $17.79+ (available in two finishes).
15. A macramé cat hammock so visually arresting, it may just convince your fur baby to give up the Amazon box they've been calling home for the last month. Since it's made out of a bunch of strings, I don't see how they wouldn't at least be intrigued.
Macrame Beautiful is a small business based in Beijing that sells stunning macramé pieces like planters, wall decor, and baskets.
Promising review: "This is my second purchase and I will continue to buy!! The craftsmanship is so beautiful. It is evident she enjoys what she does. Every item is packed with care and in adorable resealable pouches. Sweet stickers with handwritten notes and beautifully printed 'how to care for and clean the items.' My kittens love their hammock!" —Annie Zummo
Get it from Macrame Beautiful on Etsy for $55.19+ (originally $68.19+; available in two styles and with one, two, or no cushions).
16. An organic cat grass growing kit that will add some additional greenery to your house and keep your kitties from eating your actual houseplants.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, Southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in four colors).