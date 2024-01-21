34 Products If It’s Your Cat’s Apartment And You’re Just Living In It (And Paying For It)

Both of my cats took to this as soon as I got it. They store their toys in there, nap in there, and make a wholeeee lot of biscuits. They have a few beds that they use but this one seems to be their favorite and I think the high walls are definitely why. Sometimes they use the sides as a pillow and other times they bury their heads into the interior and curl up in a little ball. My only complaint is that they don't sell one in my size. 😞

Promising review: "I rescue geriatric cats and do medical fostering so I have great appreciation for reasonably priced equipment. These are fabulous! They are quite comfortable for cats with arthritis and joint problems or just feel miserable due to whatever health issues they have. These are calming and incredibly easy to wash and dry. They hold up very well and best of all they are affordable." —M. M. Robinson

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight sizes and 18 colors).

