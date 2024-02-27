Just 30 Incredible Products I'm Going To Need You To Stop Whatever You're Doing And Look At

1. A pair of ceiling fan charms — one that's a *clearly* discernible lightbulb and the other a fan blade — so you never tug on the wrong pull (and then have to tug it four more times to shut it off) again.
2. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and breadcrumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
3. A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee.
4. A "wrinkle release" spray because if you're being honest with yourself, you're 1. Never going to take your clothes out of the dryer the second they're done drying and 2. You're *certainly* never going to iron said clothes despite the fact that you let them sit overnight and wrinkle.
5. A CHEF iQ smart pressure cooker with a digital screen and smart settings for things like chicken, beans, and pasta so you don't have to guesstimate cook times or temperatures.
6. A flexible universal tablet stand if you're very much an adult but identify as an iPad baby. With this nifty gadget, you can use your tablet in a hands-free manner anywhere — even the couch or your bed.
7. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.
8. An adjustable pancake pillow so you can stop punching your existing pillow into submission. Feeling like a flat, barely there pillow? Pull out one or more of the six inserts. Need a whole lotta support the next night? Stuff 'em back in.
9. A pack of AirPod-cleaning putty ready to remove a shocking amount of earwax from your earbuds. Turns out they're not dying... they were just struggling to pump your tunes through a thick layer of dead skin cells and sebum.
10. An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H. while you're half-paying attention to an all-hands meeting.
11. A set of TikTok-famous storage scrunchies so you can keep your cash money, lip balm, keys, and other small accessories nice and accessible while you're at the gym, running a quick errand, or otherwise avoiding having to carry a purse.
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. I don't have to bring my whole purse with me anymore. This fits so much more than expected and the colors are perfect. The blue especially is beautiful. Good quality." —Tia
Get a pack of three from Amazon
12. A "Purse Gummy" — AKA a nonslip, grippy strip you attach to the strap of your bag to prevent it from falling off your shoulder every two seconds. I'm looking at you, tote bag lovers!!!
Promising review: "I recently bought a high quality leather shoulder strap handbag and was having problems with it sliding off my shoulder, since the leather strap was fairly smooth. So I went online and searched to see if there were any products out there that would solve this issue...and I found the Purse Gummy! It works beautifully! No more struggling with a slipping strap. It is hardly noticeable on the strap since it is on the underside, but I wouldn't mind it if was seen because it works so well." —D. Dillon
Get a six-pack from Amazon
13. An easily washable drip catcher (or a sink bib, if you will) if *nothing* grinds your gears quite like a soapy counter puddle after you just spent precious minutes cleaning dishes because you're not part of the 1% (AKA — the dishwasher-owning class).
14. A playful little T-shirt if you're looking to spend more time with your kids but would also love to watch a lil' TV or maybe take a nap while doing so.
15. A pick-and-peel stone for anyone whose anxiety manifests itself in impulsive nail biting or pimple popping. Pick up one of these dudes and you can scratch your lil' heart out without causing yourself any physical damage.
16. A hardworking humidifier-cleaning fish that prevents slime buildup in one of the most notoriously hard-to-clean home gadgets. According to one reviewer, it also scratches the same itch as having a real fish, which is a win for some!
17. A charging cable tag so there's ~zero~ doubt as to whose lightning cable is whose. Last time your sister "accidentally" swapped yours out you got saddled with an old frayed one and that's not about to happen again.
18. A bamboo burner cover ready to transform any teensy-tiny kitchen and give you 20 to 30 more inches of counter space! That might not sound like a whole lot, but my fellow NYC dwellers know it's nothing to sneeze at.
19. A disco ball bar cart that's so stunning, it might just steal the heart of your crush if you bring them over on a date.
20. A snack fork if your go-to midnight snack isn't peanut butter or Ben & Jerry's, but a crunchy, slippery lil' cornichon that's hard to wrangle with just your fingers.
21. An uncanny valley-esque piggy bank that will either delight you or come for you in the middle of a sleep paralysis episode. It's really a toss-up — just don't say I didn't warn you.
22. A set of sheet keeper bands if nothing sends you into a red hot rage quicker than reaching into your linen closet and pulling out every single fitted sheet *except* for the one you're looking for.
23. A pair of "no splash" (LOL) nail clippers with a handy-dandy reservoir so you don't have to go on an I-Spy-style hunt for nail clippings after your at-home mani-pedi.
24. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badgeworthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
25. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon