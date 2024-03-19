53 Products That’ll Make Everything From Your Couch To Your Car To Your Purse Less Of A Mess

1. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to a weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple of more days and I'll be able to switch to weekly!." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
2. A sink and drain plunger 10 (TEN!) times more effective than a traditional plunger! If your sink is always backed up and thus covered in gunk, this gadget can clear it of hair, soap scum, and whatever other evil substances are at work down there.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time-use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A Bissell SteamShot that uses high-pressure, high-temperature steam (no chemicals!) to blast away nastiness from hard-to-clean crevices like your toilet skirt.
Promising review: "Pretty sure Bissell should compensate me for sharing how amazing this product is. I posted before and after photos (above) of gross and difficult places the SteamShot got into and cleaned out with ease. And I am taking the credit of selling at least five in one day. This little tool is one of the best things I have used as I am cleaning so many toilets a day and breaking toothpicks trying to get into these tough spots. No more toothpicks! This Bissell SteamShot blows the ick right out!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $41.19 (comes with 10 multi-functional attachments).
4. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here!
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50 I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
5. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that are basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
PS: Quick & Clean is a small biz!
Promising review: "My Keurig had started to sputter and trying to get 10oz out of it was becoming impossible. I was having to run water through it before every cup just to get a full cup. I got these and used them immediately. What a difference!!!! My Keurig is like I just took it out of the box. I cannot recommend these enough." —Roger
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.45.
6. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip while holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
Promising review: “One word describes this stuff: AMAZING. It works like a charm on everything from blood to coffee stains. Spray it, use a brush to rub it in, when it dries, the stain is gone. I didn’t even have to vacuum. I’ll never try anything else." —DJ Rich
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes).
7. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "I was skeptical but needed something to help with caulk discoloration and mold from moisture buildup. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. The odor gets stronger while it's working but I think it's milder than bleach cleaners and it works better. A little expensive for the quantity but it does work." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "This disposal cleaner works like a charm. Gets rid of the nasty smell and cleans well. I know it's doing a great job cleaning because I can see the blue foam in both my sink drains during usage. I let the blue foam sit in the sink drains for 5 or 10 minutes before rinsing it. I just prefer to do that because I feel it makes the cleaner more effective. After doing so I just rinse the sink and disposal with fresh hot water and everything (including my stainless steel sink) looks and smells great!! I highly recommend it and will continue to use and buy as needed!!☆☆☆☆☆" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in packs of one, two, three, or six).
9. A jetted tub cleaner so you're not bathing in the remnants of whatever products the previous homeowner used. (The absolute horror.)
Each bottle gets you four cleanings. Just dump it in, fill your tub, run the jets, and it'll flush out soap scum, mold, and whatever other gunk your Whirlpool is harboring. PS: Oh Yuk is a small biz!
Promising review: "BUY IT! Such a great cleaner!! I didn’t have very high expectations for this cleaner, but boy, did it do the job! We moved into a house that looked like the jets had never been cleaned. Yuck! This product worked wonders for deep cleaning our tub! I went through the process twice for the first time and got nasty gunk both times. Now that the tub has been deeply cleaned and looks amazing, I’ll keep using this once a week to maintain! This product doesn’t smell bad and is super easy to use! A definite buy!!!" —Michelle
Get a 16-ounce bottle from Amazon for $16.06.
10. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "Totally amazed how easily this worked at removing all the water stains on our glass shower doors. I had tried numerous products over the years, but nothing worked like Bio Clean. I highly recommend this product to anyone with hard water stains." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
11. A mildew remover made specially with outdoor fabrics in mind. Spray it on your patio chairs, porch swing, or awnings and watch it wash away ground-in dirt. Then, after that, liberally spray it on your siding, tiles, gutters, and roof, too.
Promising review: "I don't often write a review of a product. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad a before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." —Christine A. Simonson
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.