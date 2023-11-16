1. A veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This is the best of its kind. It cuts great and is very sturdy — I had been using a lesser model. I even cubed chicken breasts today plus cauliflower, onions, and more. I was a chef for 30 years and I love this so much I had to review straight away!" —david fasnacht
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
2. A set of toaster oven bags if you're always craving a grilled cheese but don't want to pull out a pan. Just put together all your fixins, drop 'em in the bag, and let your toaster do the work for you.
You can also heat up pizza slices, chicken nuggets, and more with it, meaning you'll have dinner ready in a matter of minutes. Reviewers say these are also great for anyone with a gluten allergy who needs to keep their bread separate in the toaster. Check 'em out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this!! I do not regret it. :) Great purchase for the grilled cheese lovers. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to store. Highly recommend." —Gloria Nunez
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in packs of 4, 6, and 10).
3. A microwave potato cooker because sometimes, you crave a loaded baked potato but simply don't have the patience to preheat your oven and then let it cook for 45 darn minutes! With this, you just pop it in the microwave, set it for three minutes, and — BOOM — finished potato.
The nifty tool can also be used to cook corn on the cob or revive old tortillas and bread.
Promising review: "Works great! At first I was skeptical, but after 6 minutes I had four small, perfectly baked potatoes. I would definitely encourage others to buy." —Darlene Sonnier
Get it from Amazon for $14.77.
4. A vented microwave food cover that'll prevent spills, splatters, and small explosions (it happens to the best of us). The BPA-free perforated lid allows steam to escape (AKA no gross sheen of condensation) and when you're done, it collapses down to less than an inch in height for easy storage.
Promising review: "We used to create tons of waste by using wax paper and plastic wrap when heating up leftovers. Now we just use this thing whenever we heat up our leftovers. It's super easy to clean, super durable, doesn't get too hot, is DISHWASHER SAFE, and reduces our waste. It's also super easy to use and has held up well to our abuse!" —Jim McGuffry
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors and sizes).
5. A ~sage green~ air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. If you thought these things were only for french fries or chicken nuggies, think again. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "I don't know why it took me so long to get an air fryer but this thing is a beast and a game changer for me. Everything about it is easy to use and I haven't had an issue with it at all. I use it almost every day and the uses range from heating things up, toasting bread, frying frozen foods, destroying documents, whatever. It's still going strong like the first day I had it. The 5-quart size is perfect for me and might be just a tad big for apartments but I can live with that since I like to load it up." —R
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
6. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your appliance or fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and bread crumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
The set comes with two different-size magnets. See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times, and then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer, glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer, and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (also in two colors and Spanish language).
7. An Instant Pot that can whip up meals in 20 minutes or less! I've personally made pulled BBQ chicken, teriyaki chicken and rice, and mashed potatoes in one of these with little effort.
Promising review: "I'm a classically trained chef. I didn't think this thing could live up to the hype. I was wrong! Perfect risotto with no stirring! One pot pasta dishes! Hard-boiled eggs that practically jump out of their shells! Tender meats, perfect stocks... It's freaking magical. My family is tired of me talking about it, I was obsessed there for a few months. I've been using it for months now and I make dinner for my family in it most nights. Pretty sure it's a gift made by unicorns and fairies to make my life easier." —sophia ozer
Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in three sizes).
Learn more about the Instant Pot in "I Tried The Instant Pot That Everyone's Obsessed With."
8. A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking essentials if — you're being honest with yourself — you know the only way you're gonna make a home-cooked meal is if you can zap it into existence. As an added bonus, you can use the dishes to store leftovers and then reheat them again when you're ready for seconds!
What's included: Large deep dish, large shallow dish, medium deep dish, medium shallow dish, and two small dishes.
Anyday is a small, modern cookware brand from Steph Chen. If you need some inspiration, check out Anyday's dish ideas which include recipes from the likes of David Chang and Joshua McFadden!
Promising review: "Giving 5 stars does not do this dish justice; it needs five billion stars! This has to be the BEST product I have every purchased in my life. Since I do not have access to a stove or oven, these dishes have allowed me to 'cook' chicken, salmon, tilapia, shrimp, pork chops, and vegetables with just a microwave! Freaking genius!! Thank you Anyday for this beautiful ray of sunshine you have bestowed upon my life." —SR
Get it from Anyday for $170 (originally $200; available in three colors).
9. Modular sheet pan dividers so you can make a one-pan meal without overcooking any of the elements. Sick of burning your summer squash while you wait for your Brussels sprouts to finish? Well now you can pull 'em out as soon as they're done without worrying about shuffling multiple hot pans.
Prep'd, the small biz that created these handy dividers, was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray because you're a Soup Person through and through but you also live alone and can't possibly eat it all at once. Popping them out of the freezer and reheating them as you go also means no *real* cooking necessary.
Souper Cubes is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available individually or in sets of two and in four colors).
11. A rapid egg cooker that's simple, quick, and consistent when it comes to making soft, medium, and hard-boiled eggs. Let's be real, if I had to go through the trouble of making them the old-fashioned way, I'd probably just pull out a Toaster Strudel instead.
The 1-pound appliance has room for six eggs and an auto-shutoff function which prevents overcooking.
Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs for protein, especially when I’m on the go as a student/worker, but it’s hard to wait for the water to boil then put In the eggs and get ready all at the same time. This cooker is amazing!! Saves me time, it’s quick and I don’t have to watch it while it cooks — I can go get ready and then I hear a loud buzzer notifying me when the eggs are done! (The buzzer is really loud; sounds like a basketball game buzzer.) I was surprised how fast the eggs cooked." —OnAJourney
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
Want to know a lil' more? Read through our full review of the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker.
12. Or a breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks your egg, toasts your bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese so you can slap together the ultimate breakfast sammie without having to wait in line at Dunkin' and risk being 20 minutes late for work (...again).
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
13. Some FryAway — a magical substance you sprinkle on used oil to turn it into a solid so you can safely dispose of it. No clogging your whole neighborhood's pipes after chicken cutlet night!
Promising review: "This magic powder worked so much better than I expected! I was doing some deep frying in my enamel cast-iron pot one night, and when I was done, I poured the powder in the hot oil just as instructed. I ended up putting the lid on and forgetting about it overnight. The next morning it was a solid gel mass. I took a spatula and barely applied pressure to one side to loosen it and the whole entire thing separated in one clean piece without any stray chunks of oil sticking to the pot. Couldn't have been easier!" —Sahara
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three variations).
14. An automatic pan stirrer because you can only be in so many places at once and sometimes, doing your makeup is a lil' more important than scrambling your eggs.
The arm spins in the pan, disrupting whatever's in it and effectively stirring for you. The future is now!
Promising review: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." —Jake the ChefturnedDaddy
Get it from UncommonGoods for $25+ (available in rechargeable and battery operated models).
15. A pack of slow cooker liners if you love yourself a one-pot meal but don't love having to scrape away baked-on food when you're finished.
PS: They also come in handy with dishes going into a water bath (think: cheesecakes, custards, and puddings).
Promising review: "These bags are so wonderful. They are thick enough to deal with a few scrapings with spoon while stirring. And the cleanup takes seconds instead of an hour of soaking and five more minutes of cleaning. Very impressed with this project." —Taoswaan
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $3.48 or a pack of eight from Walmart for $4.64
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners review here.
16. An Anova sous vide cooker to help you make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. Like so minimal that you don't even have to be in the kitchen while your food is cooking!
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.
Promising review: "Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Set-up is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $89.98+ (available in two styles).