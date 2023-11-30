35 Problem-Solving Hair Products For Anyone Whose Goal Is To Look Like They Went To The Salon This Week

1. Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say the $9 product is comparable to Olaplex No. 3!
Promising review: "I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterwards. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide tooth comb. I allow my hair to air dry and bam, amazing hair. This will forever be part of my hair routine now." —m. damocles
Get it from Amazon for $9.73.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water visibly moisturizes hair so you can whip your 'do around just like a Jennifer (your choice of Anniston/Garner/Lopez) in a hair commercial.
Promising review: "I have 3c hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
3. OGX's Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is an A+ scrunch-and-go option if you're looking to create a low-lift routine. Click through just some of the 8,500+ 5-star reviews and you'll also find that users were able to cut out super-expensive products in favor of this $8 miracle worker!
Promising review: "I found this product mentioned in an article about air-drying waves and curls. I am always looking for a great 'stay-at-home' styling product and with the excellent price point, I thought I would give it a shot. WOW! This styling cream is fantastic! My waves were soft and springy and my hair was super shiny. I am SO in love with it, that it may well replace some VERY expensive products from the salon. As an aside, it doesn’t add any volume, of course, but if you need volume, I found that it plays well with a texturizing spray." —Nilene Thompson-Finn
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
4. Fanola's No Yellow Shampoo busts brassy tones so you can keep your balayage in tip-top shape — a *must* given how much you spent on it!
Promising review: "This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" —KatEd
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available unscented or in coconut).
And check out our full write-up on this Fanola No Yellow Shampoo to learn more.
5. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray allows you to cut your drying time in HALF and acts as a thermal protectant and frizz tamer all the while. It's now racked up over 16,900 5-star reviews as well as a following on TikTok, sooo safe to say it's universally loved.
Promising review: "This blow-dry spray is life changing! Seriously. I cut my time in half when I use this product. I have a mixture of 4a + 4b hair textures." —Lisa Lang Blakeney
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of one or two).
6. Eva NYC's Lazy Jane Air Dry Shampoo gives you a tousled, textured look without any heat tools or frizz. The formula is powered by hemp seed oil and sea lavender — Omega-3-, Omega-6-, and antioxidant-rich ingredients which lock in moisture and soften your tresses.
7. Verb's Ghost Oil has reviewers raving. Comb through the 6,800+ 5-star reviews and you'll find plenty of people saying that 2–3 drops of this applied from roots to ends gives them body, fullness, and a polished look without any heat tools or extra effort because the latter is what we're all really trying to avoid...
Here's BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's stamp of approval:
"I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. Or, as this story suggest, it's great for putting in your hair before air drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!"
Promising review: "Verb is absolutely KILLING the game. Omg I am actually so happy with this purchase. I’m Filipino, and we typically have thick, coarse hair. Unfortunately I have an ungodly amount of frizz that I was looking to get rid of. This definitely does the job!!!!" —Avavalentinn
8. JVN's Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream lets your natural texture shine. The soft, buildable cream enhances waves and curls, protects your hair from UV damage, and softens your locks with a mix of squalane, chia seed extract, and moringa seed oil. In the words of JVN himself, "Can you believe?"
Promising review: "I have thick, dry, and frizzy hair. When I air dry it without any product, it gets super puffy, the texture feels a little rough and looks pretty much dead. When I read that it smoothes frizz and softens the hair while giving it shine, I was ecstatic!! It did not disappoint! I applied a good amount because I have a lot of hair and it's very long. It has a good scent that's not too overpowering and a cream-like texture. It definitely tamed the frizz and gave some life to my hair. The moringa oil in this gave my hair some shine. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone with the same issues as myself. My hair — once fully dried — looked very nice and semi styled!" —yessystruth
Get it from Sephora for $26.
9. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Spray bills itself as "summer hair in a bottle" and reviewers are apt to agree. Dead Sea salt, sea kelp, and aloe combine to create perfectly tousled waves that'll have you taking a selfie or two. And did I mention it's only $7?!
Promising review: "I've been trying to not use the straightener on my hair so I've been braiding it at night when it's wet to try and give it that beach waves type of look. It was alright looking, but then I discovered this stuff. It not only made my hair look way better without giving it that caked-in hair product look, but it also smells AMAZING." —Danielle
Get it from Ulta for $6.99 or get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.67.
10. Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner works on all hair types, but was really developed with curly and textured hair in mind! Australian Kakadu plum + starflower oil join forces to create a superrrr hydrating, but super lightweight formula.
And more from BuzzFeed shopping editor Kayla Boyd who is pictured above!
"Bread Beauty Supply is an Australia-based, woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020. This product works best for hair types 3a–4c. I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products."
Promising review: "Amazing product! Fantastic! I appreciate the fact that it's bigger than the shampoo, since I have a tendency to go through conditioner quite quickly, and I think this maximizes my use because 1) the size and 2) it's so effective that you don't need to use a lot of it. The texture is marshmallow-y and it smells amazing. (Froot Loops?) It isn't offensively strong either, and lingers pleasantly." —Irina G.
Get it from Bread Beauty Supply for $28.
11. Living Proof's Perfect hair Day (PhD) In-Shower Styler couldn't be simpler to use and if that's not a selling point, idk what is. Run it through your locks after your regular ol' shampoo and conditioner (and give it a lil' rinse) and it'll leave your hair shiny, soft, and full of body-ody-ody.
Promising review: "This is my holy grail hair product. I have fine 2C hair and a lot of it. A little of this makes my hair look, smell and feel amazing. If I twist it a little while it’s air drying, my hair looks like I spent a bunch of time curling it. I’m surprised how this product allows so little effort to yield such a great result." —MeISFS
12. Superzero's Instant Shine + Anti Frizz Hair Serum Treatment Bar is a quick and easy way to address flyaways, split ends, dullness, and even curl definition!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $29.