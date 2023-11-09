Just 41 Practical Products You’ll Have No Idea How You Lived This Long Without

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it, be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your 5-year-old's crayon wall mural.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan (seen above, right) and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee.
It even includes 1-Hour Express Strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!
Promising review: "These teeth whitening strips are the best on the market. Even after the first application, you can see whiter teeth. You're definitely getting your money's worth buying these." —Ashley White
Get a pack of 44 from Amazon for $45.99.
3. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first, but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.35.
4. A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner you can spritz on your shower walls and tub after you're done cleaning yourself. Leave it on overnight — no scrubbing necessary — and just wash it off the next time you're in the shower!
Promising review: "I really like the fact that this product is true to its description! I highly recommend you do a thorough and very good job of cleaning before you apply this product, or it will not make the product as effective as it should be! I highly recommend this because really, who wants to clean their shower every day? This also keeps away mold and mildew; how cool is that." —Stephanie Parker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and packs of one or two).
5. A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets ready to cut through lime and mineral buildup like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.54.
6. A ChomChom roller — a MUST for any pet parent — ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would would work. I have two cats and a dog. Cleaning hair off clothing and furniture is near impossible. But this really works. Black pants... fur free. Couch... fur free. It's amazing. Even the cat tower looks clean. Works on the rug, too. I got carried away and de-furred my whole living room. Next is the bedroom." —A Jenkins.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in black).
7. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "I have a giant Saint Bernard who sheds constantly no matter how much I brush her. My carpet was covered with fur, and I felt so overwhelmed with how impossible it was to get clean. I actually feel like my carpet is clean now! I rake about once a day just to keep up with all the fur she sheds. I definitely recommend this for dog owners. It also helps bring life back into carpet that got matted down by heavy furniture or in walkways. Seriously, if you have dogs that shed a lot, get this for your carpet!!" —Anna Domet
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five configurations).
8. A portable car vacuum if your toddler's favorite game is to throw their Cheerios all over the backseat and then grind them into the cushions and floorboards on their way out of the car. 🙃
Promising review: "This item is perfect. As a busy wife and mom it is nearly impossible to keep my vehicle clean. This portable vacuum makes it much easier. It’s so convenient to have on hand and clean up crumbs 'as they fall' lol. My husband likes it so much that he ordered one for his vehicle." —Christian Love
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors/configurations).
9. A rechargeable, eco-friendly lighter available in an array of pleasing shades. No more reaching your entire hand into a nearly-finished Yankee Candle with a BIC!
Here's more from my colleague Emma Lord:
"It comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I first bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this is SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! It worked like a charm on their stove, which needs to be lit by hand. I bought one for myself and have used it for all my candles now for over a year now. I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. Read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!"
Promising review: "Wow. This thing is amazing. Small and so easy to use. My husband kept saying it won’t actually light anything and was blown away when it did. We lit candles and paper to use as tinder with absolutely no effort. No fuel needed. Just a quick recharging. And no waste in throwing away those huge and never easy to use butane sticks. Love love it. Easy buying process so I would recommend everyone buy one." —Diane Bold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
10. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods that are basically like a full-body tune-up for your coffee maker. Just look at the nasty stuff it flushes out!
See them in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
11. Some Bio-Oil which is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "Love this oil so much, wish I had found it earlier! I use this on my body and my face at least once a day, sometimes twice. This stuff is amazing — my scars/stretch marks are hugely improved, my skin tone and texture looks amazing and my face looks bright and even in the morning when I’ve applied this the night before. A little goes a long way — one of these bottles lasts me around 2+ months and the results are fantastic! Buy it!" —christina nakonecznyj
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Yes, I've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between my head and my hand, okay??
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of their veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I read tons of reviews. The negative ones scared me a bit, but I wish I’d purchased this years ago. It cuts my cooking time by 75%. Even if it breaks after six months, I will have gotten my money's worth. I use it mostly for peppers and onions. I have used it to dice finely pounded, cooked chicken breast, but that’s a little too heavy duty. Perfect for eggs, cooked potatoes for potato salad…that sort of thing. If you buy decently firm tomatoes it does a great job with them. The trick is to cut whatever you want to dice into manageable thin slices. I have arthritis in my hands, and this makes food prep way WAY easier." —Monica Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors and styles).
13. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we know to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the 5 hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.