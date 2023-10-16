1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Promising review: "I have super sensitive combination skin and struggle to find a product that feels hydrating on my drier areas but not too oily or greasy on places like my T-zone. This checks both boxes for me. I tend to be pretty liberal with my skincare products but one pump goes a long way. If you’re weary of the price, just know that this lasts forever! Gives that perfect dewy glow and does wonders on my sensitive combo skin. Just do it, you won’t regret it." —Olivia Carrasquillo
2. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "A little goes a long way! This eye cream will hydrate all around your eyes with just a small dab. Highly recommend using this prod before spending lots of money on expensive eye creams that aren’t as good." —Christina P.
3. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "Love this oil so much, wish I had found it earlier! I use this on my body and my face at least once a day, sometimes twice. This stuff is amazing — my scars/stretch marks are hugely improved, my skin tone and texture looks amazing and my face looks bright and even in the morning when I’ve applied this the night before. A little goes a long way — one of these bottles lasts me around 2+ months and the results are fantastic! Buy it!" —christina nakonecznyj
4. Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist promises noticeably smoother skin in just a week thanks to vitamin E and fatty acid-rich ingredients like oat and jojoba oils. PS: Reviewers with sensitive skin (and even eczema) say it's a winner for them too.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I’ve been searching for. Every time I tried a product, something wasn’t right. Too greasy, too strongly scented, way too expensive. Well, now I can stop searching and wasting my money. This product is awesome. It’s easy to use, a little goes a long way, it smells light and fresh, and it’s priced right. The secret is spraying lightly into your hand, rubbing your hands together and then massaging it into your skin. Don’t use too much. My dry, damaged skin is truly grateful." —Superman
5. L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water visibly moisturizes hair so you can whip your 'do around just like a Jennifer (your choice of Aniston/Garner/Lopez) in a hair commercial.
6. Juno & Co's. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm combines the powers of pearl barley and vitamin E to brighten skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, refine texture, and remove impurities (or, say, 10 layers of mascara).
Promising review: "This is such a great product! It takes my makeup off with ease, even my waterproof mascara without having to rub my eyelids. It's like it melts the makeup away. It's kinda satisfying to see how easy it comes off. It melts easily when you rub a little in your hands before you put it on your face. I've been using this for six months and I've only used maybe 1/4 of the container, so a little goes a long way. Also, if you like the smell of oranges, then you'll love this. I will definitely be buying more." —Tracy
7. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
Promising review: "First-rate product and a great skin improver! I use this product both as an all-over facial peel and a spot treatment. A little goes a long way and this powerful product can be a bit overwhelming for newbies. Follow the directions and make sure you neutralize the peel action appropriately — again, this is a high-quality product and you can get professional-level results but you gotta be smart! My sensitive, rosacea-prone skin can usually handle a peel a week." —L. Nordwood
8. Ouai's Air Dry Foam detangles hair and creates instant waves with a lightweight, noncrunchy, kale-based formula. That way, you can save yourself hours of braiding and/or wrapping your head up in those heatless overnight curlers and just skip right to the results.
9. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub gets rid of pesky "chicken skin" — AKA those tiny bumps clinically known as keratosis pilaris — with glycolic and lactic acids as well as pumice buffing beads. After a good scrub down, the results will make you feel like you got a legitimate chemical peel!
Promising review: "I’ve tried everything from cheap to expensive products and even DIY treatments. This product got rid of my KP bumps in about two weeks! A little — and I mean little — goes a very long way! I wish every beauty product did what it actually claims to do. This one 200% lives up to the claim. I also have super sensitive skin so lots of products cause me to break out in rashes but this one didn’t. BUY THIS NOW if you have bumpy arms." —Cristina
10. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base ensures your lewk stands the test of time and doesn't crease, smudge, or fall victim to oiliness just minutes after you're done applying it.
Promising review: "I have tried several types of different eyeshadow primers. I'm not sure what kind of witchcraft Mrs. Mott has up her sleeve, but this is the holy grail of eyeshadow primers. I have slightly hooded eyes. My eyeshadow does not move all day long. It is super easy to spread with a concealer brush or just your fingers. Definitely will buy again if I ever run out. A tiny amount goes a long way so it will be a while before that happens." —Lyndsi Gayle
11. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant helps scrub away dead skin cells, leaving behind clear pores and a bright complexion. Apply it morning and night (after your cleanser and toner) and it'll leave ya lookin' as radiant as Ben Affleck when caught by the paps holding a whole tray of Dunkin' iced coffees.
Promising review: "Within just a couple of weeks of using this morning and night, I’m seeing such an improvement in my skin! So much smoother and my pores have all shrunk. A little goes a very long way so just a dab will do. After applying, I follow up with a vitamin C serum and moisturizer. Will definitely be keeping this in my skincare routine for years to come!" —Lauren Pable
12. Cuccio's plant-based Cuticle Revitalizing Oil helps nails that have been hurting from months of missed manicures. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens your nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamed of doing!
Promising review: "This product is soft and luscious and smells AMAZING!!! I just got it yesterday and applied a little to my nails and cuticles and they are so soft! I couldn’t resist and used on my whole hands and a little on my elbows!! A little goes a long way!! Give it a try! You won’t be disappointed!! 😍😍😍" —Maria Lorio
13. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil has gone TikTok viral for a reason. The $9 bottle of biotin-infused magic nourishes your scalp and encourages growth no matter your hair type (though it was formulated with types 3a–4c in mind!) porosity level, or whether you have braids or even chemically treated hair.
Promising review: "Since I have tried this product, my hair has been so soft, healthy, and smells so good. The amount lasts quite awhile when using it twice a day. A little bit goes a long way; both on your scalp and your ends. And it goes great with some coconut oil added to the middle length of your hair, brushing/combing it all together and putting it up in a bun for maybe 30 minutes. I swear to you it looks like my hair has grown inches since I started using it. I have reordered more already." —anativeguy
