Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:

"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."

Promising review: "Love this oil so much, wish I had found it earlier! I use this on my body and my face at least once a day, sometimes twice. This stuff is amazing — my scars/stretch marks are hugely improved, my skin tone and texture looks amazing and my face looks bright and even in the morning when I’ve applied this the night before. A little goes a long way — one of these bottles lasts me around 2+ months and the results are fantastic! Buy it!" —christina nakonecznyj

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).