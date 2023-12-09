51 A+ Kitchen Gadgets, Tools, And Appliances To Gift The Aspiring At-Home Chef

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so they can dice up an onion without fear of losing a digit. Sure, they've watched Gordon Ramsay YouTube explainers on how to do it with a knife, but there's a disconnect between their head and their hand, okay??
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case if one of the ways you know they'll be able to "trick" themselves into cooking more is by outfitting their kitchen with aesthetic equipment.
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
Get the 17-piece set from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two finishes).
3. And a two-stage knife sharpener (if their current set doesn't have one) with the power to take their dullest kitchen knife and return it to its former glory. Forget buying a whole new set, this teensy-tiny tool can sharpen and polish straight- and serrated-edge knifes with no issue.
Promising review: "Wow, this little gadget is pretty amazing! I have some old non-serrated knives that are supposed to never need sharpening but, unfortunately, lost their sharp edge long ago. I saw this gadget and decided to try it. I set the bottom of this gadget on the edge of the counter and ran one of the knives through the side labeled 'Coarse' about 10 times, then ran it through the side labeled 'Fine' another 8–10 times. Bingo! The knife was transformed back to its former high-dollar cutlery glory. I could hardly believe how effectively it had sharpened the knife, which I had been ready to throw away a week before." —Schelly L. Wagoner
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors).
Read our full review of the KitchenIQ two-stage knife sharpener!
4. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray because they're a Soup Person through and through but they also live alone and can't possibly eat it all at once.
Souper Cubes is a small business!
Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman
Get a pack of two Amazon for $34.99 (available in three colors).
5. Modular sheet pan dividers so they can make a one-pan meal without overcooking any of the elements.
Prep'd, the small biz that created these handy dividers, was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that can take any frozen fruit and turn it into an ice cream or sorbet. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kick!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
7. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when they're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from "good friend" to "best friend," but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
8. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If they're a fan of tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, or smash burgers (~chef's kiss to Shake Shack~), this baby will come in clutch.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.81+ (available in three colors).
9. An oil mister so they can perfectly spritz all of their one-pan meals. This way, they don't have to toss everything by hand and get covered in hard-to-clean (not to mention expensive...) EVOO.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A pancake batter bottle if they (or their partner or kiddos) go through hotcakes like nothin'. Now, they can make a whole stack in minutes.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "This thing makes pancakes a breeze! The batter mixes really fast in this bottle and it makes pouring the batter on the griddle super easy. I make pancakes at least once a week so this is a great addition to my kitchen tools." —LBND
Get it from Amazon for $13.57.
11. An Anova sous vide cooker to help them make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. Like so minimal that they don't even have to be in the kitchen while their food is cooking!
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.
Promising review: "Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Set-up is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in two styles).
12. A silicone crab utensil holder that'll triumphantly hold their spoon over its head so it doesn't melt on the side of their stove while they're cooking.
Promising review: "Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen. Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's cute. I laugh when I look at it, just cool as all! Hangs on all of our pots and pans, stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen. Works great, does exactly what it is intended to do!" —Logan E.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two colors).
13. An automatic spice grinder so they can top off every dish with a bit of spice and in the most ✨extra✨ fashion imaginable.
BTW — this grinder is battery-operated, so make sure to get a few AA batteries, too!
Promising reviews: "Nothing like freshly ground spices to add a little snap to your cooking. The pods snap on and off with ease and the grind size is very easy to adjust from barely ground to pulverized... The ability to group commonly used spices together in threes and carry them across the kitchen or outside to the grill just adds to the usability." —Todd Tittle
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four colors, comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).
14. A ~sage green~ air fryer if they manage to under or over cook their entree every dang time they use their oven. With this, they can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon bundt cake if they so wish!
Promising review: "I don't know why it took me so long to get an air fryer but this thing is a beast and a game changer for me. I was debating on getting this or one of those little ovens to bake and toast things in but I'm glad I decided to get this. Everything about it is easy to use and I haven't had an issue with it at all. I use it almost every day and the uses range from heating things up, toasting bread, frying frozen foods, destroying documents, whatever. It's still going strong like the first day I had it. The 5-quart size is perfect for me and might be just a tad big for apartments but I can live with that since I like to load it up." —R
Get it fr