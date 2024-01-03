24 Kitchen Cleaning Products That Work So Well, People Will Think You Never Even Cook

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it, be that pots and pans, stove tops, dusty range hoods, or grease-splattered backsplashes.
Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "I finally decided to try The Pink Stuff after reading about it everywhere, and let me tell you, it lives up to its 'miracle' name! I've used it on everything from scorched pans to bathroom tiles, and it works like a charm, scrubbing away dirt and grime with minimal effort. It has a pleasant, not-too-chemically smell and you only need a small amount, so this tub is going to last ages. Plus, it’s pretty satisfying to see surfaces gleam after a quick go with this paste. It's become a staple in my cleaning routine and I've already recommended it to all my friends!" —Stan Da Man
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Dawn Powerwash kit to help cut through grease and caked-on messes. If you have a tendency to let things "soak" overnight, gift yourself a bottle of the good stuff.
What's included: One reusable spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful cleaning item. I use it in my kitchen for pans and also on my granite counter tops and it works like a charm. I've also used it for sticky spills on my tile floor and it gets it right up with just the wipe of a paper towel. If you have an area that is hard to clean, this will do the trick." —Kindle customer
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food from sitting overnight. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get a set of four from Amazon for $16.63.
3. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
4. Some Goo Gone kitchen degreaser sure to come in clutch when you finally work up the courage to clean behind your oven.
Promising review: "Works like a charm. The new design makes it much easier to spray a surface as it has almost a weight to the nozzle trigger so there is more pressure. Great product that I use for my kitchen. Excellent at removing sticky grease from cabinets, under the microwave, etc." —Josh S
Get it from Amazon for $14.65+ (available in three sizes and packs of one or two).
5. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "This disposal cleaner works like a charm. Gets rid of the nasty smell and cleans well. I know it's doing a great job cleaning because I can see the blue foam in both my sink drains during usage. I let the blue foam sit in the sink drains for 5 or 10 minutes before rinsing it. I just prefer to do that because I feel it makes the cleaner more effective. After doing so I just rinse the sink and disposal with fresh hot water and everything (including my stainless steel sink) looks and smells great!! I highly recommend it and will continue to use and buy as needed!!☆☆☆☆☆" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in packs of one, two, three, or six).
6. A tub of Scrub Daddy's PowerPaste — a naturally abrasive clay-based cleaning compound that can tackle dirt, lime scale, grease, food residue, soap, and whatever else is plaguing you.
PS: It comes with a Scrub Mommy so you don't have to purchase a sponge separately.
Promising review: "I'm in college and live with 13 other people, so our house needs cleaning all the time. I use the Power Paste and scrubber for everything! It comes with so much paste I feel like it'll last forever. I use it in our showers, sinks, stoves, and more. Works like a charm and I don't have to use 100 rags/paper towels, I only use this. HIGHLY recommend getting this!!" —Target Reviewer
7. An ~eco-friendly~ option with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived purifying and disinfecting ingredients including eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, pumice stone, and baking soda.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "Like many I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge. Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks. I highly recommend rinsing thoroughly and drying with a microfiber cloth for best results." —Irish Eyes
Get it from Amazon or from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).
8. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dustpan trying to sweep up every last speck of dust.
Promising review: "I hate cleaning. I hated using the dustpan to sweep things up as I always seemed to leave behind residual particles. I bought this to help me keep the kitchen floor swept and it works like a charm. It is powerful and sucks up all things placed in front of it. It's making my life easier." —joy
Get it from Amazon for $140 (available in nine colors; clip the coupon for $20 off this price!).
9. A pack of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers that'll get you a whole lot further than a normal ol' sponge when it comes to scraping off all that black stuff on the bottom of your (uncoated, plz!) pots and pans.
Promising reviews: "I bought these to use after making Einkorn dough as it is super sticky. Does a great job! I’ve also used it on anything stuck on my stainless steel and works like a charm. Much more durable than S.O.S Pads." —Melise
Get it from Amazon for $2.62+ (available in packs of 3 or 24).
10. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (yes, they're compatible with your Swiffer) so you can say goodbye to those single-use ones that are 1) expensive and, 2) not great for the planet.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up to 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Works like a charm. I was looking to buy the disposables when I happened upon this and decided to give it a try. Wow. Does a great job on our hardwood floors. Afterwards, just wash it and you’re ready for the next time. Well made and durable, too." —Smiley
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A pack of Affresh dishwasher tablets ready to cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free.
Promising review: "I started getting white streaks all over my dishes. That never happened before. Thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. I kept getting clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on. I found these tablets and gave them a try! And now my dishes are back to being spotless!" —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.50.
12. A 20-pack of melamine sponges that may not have a fancy brand name, but clean just as well as their competitors. Simply wet the nonabrasive sponge, wipe down whatever kitchen surface needs some TLC, and then rinse it to use again!
Promising review: "I’ll honestly never buy the brand name ones again. These are half the cost and they last at least twice as long. They’re much thicker and I feel like they don’t shred as easily even when you have to use a lot of pressure." —Fabian
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.95.
Want to know more? Read a former BuzzFeeder's full review of the sponges.
13. A drill brush kit you can attach to your drill/driver for the most REWARDING cleaning sesh ever — no elbow grease necessary.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set and let me tell you it helped me tremendously! If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean ovens as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." —Faedaa
Get it from Useful Products on Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).