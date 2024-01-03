24 Kitchen Cleaning Products That Work So Well, People Will Think You Never Even Cook

Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say:

"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."

Promising review: "I finally decided to try The Pink Stuff after reading about it everywhere, and let me tell you, it lives up to its 'miracle' name! I've used it on everything from scorched pans to bathroom tiles, and it works like a charm, scrubbing away dirt and grime with minimal effort. It has a pleasant, not-too-chemically smell and you only need a small amount, so this tub is going to last ages. Plus, it’s pretty satisfying to see surfaces gleam after a quick go with this paste. It's become a staple in my cleaning routine and I've already recommended it to all my friends!" —Stan Da Man



Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two sizes).