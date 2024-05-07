If Packing For Vacation Makes You Anxious, Consider Adding These Items To Your Checklist

1. A garment duffel bag sure to come in clutch if you're traveling for business, a wedding, or another event where showing up a wrinkled mess wouldn't be a great option.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in three colors).
2. A travel version of Mouthwatchers' ever-popular "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are 10 times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Katy Herman has to say:
"The brand sent me a sample of these to try out, and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient and compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger so you don't have to decide between juicing up your AirPods, Apple Watch, or phone because your hotel room only has one outlet to work with.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines, and all of the previous stand version chargers I tried didn't fit well in my bags, or I was worried they would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well, and it is the best compact one you can find on the market. Love it and have been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in six colors).
4. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo that eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The powder-based, benzene-free dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out the excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "After searching far and wide, this is the only dry shampoo that I will ever use! I’ve tried countless brands and spent so much money searching for the perfect dry shampoo. This one has the least harmful ingredients and the most noticeable results! I apply it at my roots and brush through right before going to bed. In the morning, my hair doesn’t look oily at all! By the third day, there is a noticeable texture from the product, but that personally helps me style my hair to stay in a cute messy bun. This is the only dry shampoo I will ever recommend!" —Brenda Spinache
Get it from Amazon for $18.
5. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the movies you didn't feel like paying $15 to see in theaters.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you initially pair your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in five configurations).
6. A thermal phone case to help protect your tech from the elements if you'll be out in the sun or next to a body of water. It can not only prevent your phone from overheating, but it extends the life of your battery, too!
The pouch comes in two different sizes. The medium fits iPhone minis 10–15, 11–15 Pro, and the Galaxy22, while the large fits iPhone Plus/+/Max/11 and Galaxy Plus/Ultra.
Promising review: "Works like a charm. Put your phone in the case and leave it in your car on a hot day, and it works great. Large size fits my phone, and it’s charging case. A little pricey but a good product." —AllyBe
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and eight styles).
7. A nifty universal phone mount so you can pass your high-altitude hours watching your comfort show (50/50 chance that's The Office). Seeing as you spent all your time at the gate painstakingly downloading them over airport Wi-Fi, it'd be a total waste if you didn't. 🤷♀️
Promising review: "Having been on several international trips in the last couple of years, I wanted to find something that would free up my hands, and my search on Amazon took me to this device. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket! I highly recommend this item!" —Brendan
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
8. A teensy tiny pack of dissolvable laundry sheets if you'll be away from home for a while and might need to hand wash some items while you're away. Yes, lots of hotels have washers and dryers, but that requires a whole lotta quarters, and you gotta watch your stuff like a hawk.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say:
"I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation in summer 2021 where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times."
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a 50-count pack from Amazon for $7.16.
9. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 26 colors/designs).
10. Water-friendly Tevas *so* dang comfortable and lightweight, reviewers say they work beautifully for flat feet ~and~ super-high arches as well as swollen pregnant feet and even those with tendinitis.
Promising review: "These are so comfortable!! I bought them for my trip to Hawaii. I have plantar fasciitis and need good arch support, or the pain is unbearable. These are super lightweight. The foam made them perfect for going in and out of water and hiking. I live in Washington state and left in January, so I wore socks with them for the travel. The only downside is that I did get a blister from them. Probably my fault for not wearing them a bit before heading out on a trip where I walked a LOT every day!!" —Regina Randall
Get them from Amazon for $19.34+ (available in women's sizes 5–13 and in 12 colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
11. Or some Birkenstock ultra-lightweight EVA slides with the same ~superior~ level of comfort as the brand's iconic leather options.
Promising reviews: "I have arthritis in both feet. These sandals are so comfortable! This is my second pair. They are just as comfortable (possibly more) than my leather Birkenstocks." —CoolCarol
"This is my third pair of EVA Arizona sandals — I love them! They are great for summer and way more comfy than the usual flip-flops. Perfect for travel and hanging poolside." —GottaLuvLabs
Get them from DSW for $49.96 (available in women's sizes 5–10.5 and in eight colors).