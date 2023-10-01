If You Want To Find 48 Cool TikTok Products All In One Place, Look At This List

1. An adjustable chaise lounge chair with a hole for your face so you can comfortably text, read, or play Candy Crush on your phone without being blinded by the sun.
Plus, when you flip back over, there's a pillow that covers the hole to keep your head comfortable.
Promising review: "This is typically more than I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok, I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" —Keely Shay
2. A bottle of Elizavecca's $7 Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment, which delivers results that reviewers claim are just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~Polaflex.~
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my former colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. A lightweight, eye-catching striped lounge set that'll make getting dressed on vacation so dang easy. Buy a few and you won't have to put any effort into your entire wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "Bought this cause I saw a girl on TikTok wear it. And I was very happy with what I received. This type of set is hit-and-miss. This is a hit. I sized up for a more oversized look, and it was perfect! I recommend!" —Rosemary Andreas
"I bought this for vacation and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized, just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
4. A strapless mesh bustier if you own a bajillion bottoms but never seem to have a worthy top to wear them out with. PS: reviewers with bigger busts — like G and H cups — even wear by its support!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
5. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that — if magically animated — could transform into one of Martha Stewart's Chow Chows. IDC how often you vacuum your carpet — this will unearth a *seriously* concerning amount of fur.
Reviewers suggest using short, quick strokes over your carpet or rug to get the most pet hair out. This broom also works great for collecting pet hair on hardwood floors, as the rubber bristles work like a magnet to gather all the hair in one big clump.
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming, and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
6. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge and then quickly crosscheck when you're in the middle of making chicken fingers. That way, you don't have to wash all the eggs and bread crumbs off your hands and fumble with your phone to pull up Google.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times, and then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer, glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer, and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
7. An NYX Pore Filler Targeted Stick that acts like an IRL filter as it blurs pores and fine lines and leaves you with a smooth complexion.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
8. A "Shower Cat" if — on more than one occasion — you've had to throw down $$$ on multiple bottles of drain cleaner and wrestle with a drain snake just to get your shower in semi-working order.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
9. A set of four sheet fasteners that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
Promising review: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you, TikTok!" —Gabby
10. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone, or credit card into that evil little crevice!!!
Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes
11. A handheld fan if you sweat at just the thought of riding the subway or sitting in the park without any shade. Not only will it cool you off, but it also doubles as a portable phone charger and flashlight when you're in a pinch.
Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew
