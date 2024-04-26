If You Have A House Full Of Cats, Check Out These 43 A+ Products

My cats shed like it's their full-time job and let me tell you — this thing is amazing. I used to vacuum my bed/rug/their favorite chair multiple times a week and follow that up with a traditional lint roller that I'd have to use 10 to 15 sheets in one go. With this nifty tool, I give whatever I'm cleaning a few good rolls and then empty out enough fur to felt them few cat toys (I don't *actually* do that, but I could if I wanted to).

Promising review: "I honestly didn't think it would work but had tried everything else with little to no resolve. I currently have three Australian Cattle dogs and foster some from time to time. These dogs have double coats and shed A LOT. I had tried all of the 'pet vacuums' out there, and not one lived up to their hype, and their furniture attachments did nothing. I had seen this and watched the video and thought, could it really be that simple? This little thing could clean up cattle dog fur? I figured, why not, let's give it a shot. I am glad I did. I was pleasantly surprised with how quickly (and completely, I might add) it cleaned the dog fur off of my sectional, recliner, and ottoman. I highly recommend this product to any pet parent out there (especially the Australian Cattle dog ones!) You will not be disappointed." —Eva Furtado

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).