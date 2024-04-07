If You Have A House Full Of Cats, Check Out These 43 A+ Products

1. A self-grooming toy if your babies need 24/7 scritches and scratches, and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom or that you only have two hands, ya know?
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually, you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it, and it was like holy cow this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
2. A Chom Chom roller sure to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
My cats shed like it's their full-time job and let me tell you — this thing is amazing. I used to vacuum my bed/rug/their favorite chair multiple times a week and follow that up with a traditional lint roller that I'd have to use 10 to 15 sheets in one go. With this nifty tool, I give whatever I'm cleaning a few good rolls and then empty out enough fur to felt them few cat toys (I don't *actually* do that, but I could if I wanted to).
Promising review: "I honestly didn't think it would work but had tried everything else with little to no resolve. I currently have three Australian Cattle dogs and foster some from time to time. These dogs have double coats and shed A LOT. I had tried all of the 'pet vacuums' out there, and not one lived up to their hype, and their furniture attachments did nothing. I had seen this and watched the video and thought, could it really be that simple? This little thing could clean up cattle dog fur? I figured, why not, let's give it a shot. I am glad I did. I was pleasantly surprised with how quickly (and completely, I might add) it cleaned the dog fur off of my sectional, recliner, and ottoman. I highly recommend this product to any pet parent out there (especially the Australian Cattle dog ones!) You will not be disappointed." —Eva Furtado
3. A tunnel bed should your bbs' love for toys only be surpassed by one other thing: sleep.
Promising review: "Just got this today and my cat LOVES it! I couldn’t even get it put together before she was running inside of it. I really love the fact that this tunnel isn’t noisy. It's so quiet! It’s made out of fabric and not the loud crinkly plastic stuff most tunnels seem to be made out of. I will never buy another cat tunnel that isn’t covered with fabric. The only downside for me was putting it together. It was hard to get the zippers connected properly with a cat paw swatting me lol. I would recommend putting this together before your cat sees it." —MikaraB
4. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm, she just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
5. A plush anti-anxiety donut bed with a raised rim that keeps your kittens feeling nice and secure. The fluffy material also mimics cat fur, so it feels like they're cuddling their mom.
Both of my cats took to this as soon as I got it. They store their toys in there, nap in there, and make a wholeeee lot of biscuits. They have a few beds that they use but this one seems to be their favorite and I think the high walls are definitely why. Sometimes they use the sides as a pillow and other times they bury their heads into the interior and curl up in a little ball. My only complaint is that they don't sell one in my size. 😞
Promising review: "I rescue geriatric cats and do medical fostering so I have great appreciation for reasonably priced equipment. These are fabulous! They are quite comfortable for cats with arthritis and joint problems or just feel miserable due to whatever health issues they have. These are calming and incredibly easy to wash and dry. They hold up very well and best of all they are affordable." —M. M. Robinson
6. A pack of sofa shields if your babies are equal parts angel 😇 and demon 😈. Yes, they're SO dang cute and can do literally no wrong, but alsoooo they just love to shred the arm of your v expensive couch.
The shields can adhere to a variety of surfaces so whether your sofa is polyester, cotton, or acetate-based fabric, you're good. Just note it's not meant for use on leather.
Promising review: "I have two cats and these shields work amazingly. They have an adhesive backing, which is really easy to take off. Also, they’re easy to cut to the size needed if you have an awkward arm or something on your chair. They absolutely repel my cats from even trying to scratch as they're made from a hard plastic. I love that it’s not the double sided sticky kind so there’s no hair or anything sticking to it." —Mya Ramirez
7. An organic cat grass growing kit that will add some additional greenery to your house and keep your kitties from eating your actual houseplants.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, Southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
8. A gentle deshedding glove because all cat owners know that if you go too long without a good brush, you *will* have soccer ball-sized fur bunnies blowing all around your home.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product since I kept seeing ads for it on Instagram, and usually when I see Instagram ads the product is trash. But this thing works! My cat always tries to chew on the brush before, and now, after some light coaxing, he gets excited when I take the glove out! He's so playful that he still tries to bite the glove but overall it probably feels like some great scritchies! For the most part I use it with the 'grain' of his hair but I will go back and forth to loosen up his winter coat. It's satisfying to peel off the layer of hair on the glove. The hair does end up going everywhere, in addition to filling up the glove. I usually end up lint rolling the cat and myself after I brush him because there's always a little residual hair floating around, which is to be expected. The nonrubber side of the glove quickly got stuck with hair, but it's not a huge deal. The fact that my kitty actually enjoys being brushed with his thing is more than worth it. I HIGHLY recommend this product; I have already told my friends about it and told them to buy it. I wish I was getting paid to write this!" —KB
9. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical but I'm glad that I was wrong. I foster kittens. Some love it. Some couldn't care less. The reason I gave it 5 stars is because my special needs kitten finds such comfort in this toy. Corey was diagnosed with Cerebellar Hypoplasia. His motor skills, coordination, and balance were compromised in utero. He has head shakes and his back left leg is weak. He is my little loner boy. I was so happy to see him loving this toy! I just added four more on my foster wish list." —Michham
10. A pair of play-'n'-squeak mice if your formerly feral babies still love to hunt and you'd prefer they stalk these instead of your toes.
Promising review: "My cat is flipping OUT. The instant I pulled the tab and tossed it to him, he flailed and slapped it across the floor. He's been playing for 20 minutes straight, and talking about it the whole time. Kitty's rough on his toys, so I anticipate having to perform emergency mouse surgery sooner than later — but for now? This toy's worth every penny." —Emily S.
11. A 72-inch cat condo (with 10 sisal scratching poles) so your kitties can spy on the neighbor's children, or — in my case — the Ecuadorian food truck that's always bumping just a stone's throw from my apartment.
Promising review: "I have two cats — one who's 18 pounds and one who's 10 pounds. They both love this cat tree. Received it in three days. I thought I would have to anchor it but so far no problems. They love being able to sit on top and watch everything going on outside. I have it in a corner and it is very stable and I don't think I will have to anchor it to a wall. They sleep on it and chase each other up and down on it all day. Would highly recommend this tree. I am 65 and put it together myself." —Kimmie
12. Or a multilevel tower you'll all enjoy as there's plenty of room to play, but it could also easily pass an industrial bookshelf instead of a cat condo.
I bought this to replace an old cat condo that had made one too many moves and was all wobbly. I was worried my cats wouldn't be into it at first since it was SO different from their old one, but after a few days they warmed up to it! TBH, I selfishly got it because it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than your typical cat furniture and it takes up wayyyyy less space in my living room but luckily, they love it — especially the little box which gives them a secure place to nap. To zhuzh it up further and make it even more appealing for them, I added four circular scratching pads that I bought on Amazon (I attached them with some peel-and-stick Velcro strips so when they wear out, I can easily replace them). Oh and assembly was pretty easy! Just know that it isn't free standing — it screws into your wall with (included) anchors so that's something to keep in mind if you're worried about putting holes in your wall.
