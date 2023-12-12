If You're Still Stumped, Here Are 26 Gifts To Give Your Tough-To-Shop-For Significant Other

1. A Book of the Month subscription for lit lovers who want to keep up on of-the-moment reads before they become a major motion picture.
What they get: Their choice of one of five titles a month with an option to skip a month and save their credit whenever they please. With the purchase of a six- or twelve-month gift subscription, you get a free month for yourself!
I (Rachel) have a Book of the Month subscription and love it! While trying to get back into the habit of reading this year, it's been wonderful to have a curated selection of current best-sellers to choose from. I love being able to read their descriptions of the books before choosing and haven't been disappointed yet!
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to notify the giftee via email or a print-at-home card. Boxes will then ship 5–7 business days after making your purchase.
Get a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $49.99 (also available for six- and twelve-months).
Want more info? Check out our full review of Book of the Month.
2. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with 1-day shipping.
Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
3. A ~luxe~ folding Squatty Potty because you *know* it's true love when you and your partner are no longer embarrassed by bodily functions.
Promising review: "Attractive and durable, and prefer this one over the old design. It fits much better in the space and it's really built tough. The ends do collapse and fold up, and it's not hard to do that when you need to. However it doesn't collapse at all when you use it. I will buy more in the future, it's a 5 star for me." —R&R
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members.
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in two styles).
4. And (while you're already at it), an easy-to-install Tushy bidet which — if you live together — will save you both serious $$$ on toilet paper and have you both feeling clean as a whistle (whatever that means).
The — dare we say it — sleek attachment requires no electrical or plumbing work to install and you can have it up and running in 10 minutes or less. It fits on round, oval, and elongated toilets, too, so you shouldn't have any issue.
Promising review: "How have I lived for 68 years without my Tushy Spa??????? ❤️ This is one of the best purchases that I have ever made! Obviously, I HIGHLY recommend it!!!!!!! I might have to buy another one to take on vacation!!! 😳" —Brenda N.
Shipping info (for Amazon): Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members.
Get it from Tushy for $159 (available in 10 styles) or Amazon for $129+ (available in eight styles).
5. A cold brew maker with — if you can even believe it — more than 49,000 5-star Amazon reviews! Just think of all the money they'll save getting their caffeine fix at home.
The cold brew maker is BPA-free, has a nonslip handle, fits in most fridge doors, and produces four servings of the good stuff. The coffee stays good for up to two weeks.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I bought this for a gift for my husband who drinks iced coffee all year long. He says it makes such a smooth-tasting and strong iced coffee. He gets two drinks out of each batch that he makes. It's easy to clean and can go in the dishwasher. It's durable — I know as I'm clumsy and have dropped it several times without an issue. We are considering getting a second one!" —rnnichole
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
Not convinced yet? Read more in our full review of the Takeya cold brew maker.
6. And — if they're really always glued to their brew — a clever mug that looks like a whole pot of coffee.
Some reviewers even use this to store and display beans!
Promising review: "If you love coffee and have a sense of humor, this cup is for you. It's easy to wash, takes cold drinks and hot, and gives me giggles every time I use it. It's big enough on the rim to even do chocolate syrup drizzles for aesthetic-looking drinks. LOVE this!" —Trista Hannan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A versatile Our Place Dream Cooker that can slow cook, sear, saute, and pressure cook all of the hearty recipes they're whipping up this winter. Mac 'n' cheese ✅ Beef stew ✅ Loaded baked potato soup ✅ Try finding a dish it can't handle...we'll wait.
What's included: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord.
Shipping info: Orders take up to 2 business days to process and generally take 1–7 business days for delivery. Free standard ground shipping applies to orders over $50.
Get it from Our Place for $225 (originally $250; available in four colors).
8. Mystic Maze — a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with all sorts of optical illusions and more than 50 easter eggs for your friend to discover along the way. And, perhaps best of all, NO PUZZLE DUST. Yes! That's a promise!
Fun fact: This was the most funded puzzle on Kickstarter, raising over $3 million. You can check out the Mystic Maze puzzle in action on TikTok, too (but warning: it will spoil the surprise!). And see all Magic Puzzle company puzzles here.
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously... I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle." —Kyle Fletcher
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members.
Get it from Amazon for $22.97 (also available in an island theme).
9. And — to go with the above — a puzzle plateau so no pieces go missing. That name really has a ring to it, huh?
Promising review: "This was a gift for my mother. She called to tell me that by using the drawers for the puzzle pieces, she was able to work her puzzle with comfort and ease...no more standing over the puzzle pieces spread across the table, looking down for hours, which always hurt her back. She put her puzzle together much faster than usual, and all from the comfort of her chair! She loved it!" —chris winters
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
10. A pair of Allbirds Wool Runners should you be dating the type of person who says "It's only 25 minutes away?? We can totally walk there!" even if they forget you're spending the holidays in the suburbs and not NYC.
I (Rachel) really wondered if these would live up to the hype, but the answer is a resounding "yes." I've had them going on three years, have put a TON of miles on them, and they're somehow showing no signs of aging. They stay shockingly clean, are super light, and are of course mega comfortable, which is what skyrocketed them to fame in the first place. They're even machine washable, a quality I thought was going to have to use all the time because of their wool exterior, but they've never seemed dirty enough to warrant a wash! I used to love them especially for days when I was traveling, but I also love them for bopping around the neighborhood and even wearing around the house when my feet want some support. When I got them I thought they'd be a little niche, but I throw them on for more occasions than I would have ever imagined, from grocery runs to grand adventures. I got a whole size up from what I normally wear and they fit perfectly.
Shipping info: 2-day and 1-day expedited shipping are available for an additional charge. See Allbirds' full shipping policy here.
Get them from Allbirds for $98+ for women's sizes (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors) and $98 for men's sizes (available in sizes 8–14 and 13 colors).