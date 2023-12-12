If You're Still Stumped, Here Are 26 Gifts To Give Your Tough-To-Shop-For Significant Other

What they get: Their choice of one of five titles a month with an option to skip a month and save their credit whenever they please. With the purchase of a six- or twelve-month gift subscription, you get a free month for yourself!

I (Rachel) have a Book of the Month subscription and love it! While trying to get back into the habit of reading this year, it's been wonderful to have a curated selection of current best-sellers to choose from. I love being able to read their descriptions of the books before choosing and haven't been disappointed yet!

Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to notify the giftee via email or a print-at-home card. Boxes will then ship 5–7 business days after making your purchase.

Get a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $49.99 (also available for six- and twelve-months).

