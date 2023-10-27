39 Beauty Products So Freakin' Good, You’ll Want To Hide Them From Your Roommates

1. Seraphic Skincare's Korean Exfoliating Mitt scrubs away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
2. CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser combines hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to rid your pores of makeup, dirt, and excess oil while also locking in moisture. It's certainly no secret, but if you've been looking for a sign that it's time to finally try it, consider this it. ⬇
Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this would work at first because the texture is like body lotion, but after a couple of days I could really see the difference both in terms of hydration and acne! It’s such a great face wash! I have struggled with my acne for years and have tried a billion different products and none of them worked like this one. My face looked flawless just two weeks after I used this. I don't do a lot of reviews but I’m glad I bought this and I'm writing this review after having bought it for the third time. Trust me, this is a really good product." —RONGHUI XIE
Get it from Amazon for $15.48+ (available in two sizes).
3. Elizavecca's Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment will run you just $8 bucks and reviewers claim it delivers results just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~PolaFlex.~
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as an alternative to Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carly S. Whitson
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Bek O' Connell has this and loves it! Check out her full Elizavecca Protein Hair Treatment review for more info.
4. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub gets rid of pesky "chicken skin" — AKA those tiny bumps clinically known as keratosis pilaris — with glycolic and lactic acids as well as pumice buffing beads. After a good scrub down, the results will make you feel like you got a legitimate chemical peel!
Promising review: "I've had KP badly on my legs and arms all my life. I never felt comfortable wearing shorts or skirts, bathing suits, or having anyone touch my legs. I'm 35, and can count on one hand how many times I've worn shorts. This has been the first product to ever REALLY make a difference. And I've only used it three times!! I'm pairing it with Cerave SA Cream (which never did anything on its own). It's not 100% gone yet, but boy, it's made a huge difference already. My legs have never been softer. I am so grateful for this product. It's rare you find a product that will make a REAL impact on your life. This one has for me." —MissAnnaWearsNoShorts
Get it from First Aid Beauty for $12+ (available in four sizes).
5. Lee Beauty's Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Key2Del
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. NYX's Pore Filler Targeted Stick acts like an IRL filter as it blurs pores and fine lines and leaves you with a smooth complexion.
Check out the TikTok here!
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
7. Similarly, E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer glides onto skin and fills in pores so your foundation goes on smooooooooth. This baby also has ultra-hydrating squalane so you don't have to worry about drying or cracking.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
8. Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller works just like your go-to oil-blotting sheets but it doesn't create any extra waste! Just roll the mattifying stick all over your T-zone (or anywhere else that gets greasy) and soak up excess oil.
In case you're wondering — no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up your makeup. And once you've given your face a quick touch-up, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.
Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list her on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
9. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara gives you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 230,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
10. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." — Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
11. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month going to Ulta buying high-end face moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad on my face and especially under my eyes and nothing was helping! I am someone with super dry skin.....My eyes are still a little drier than I would like but this has helped tremendously and more than any other product. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. Like others I started using this as a face cream as well and I could not live without this product! It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes I have found and I have tried a lot!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Lovoir's Winged Eyeliner Stamp was made for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it! I ordered the 10mm and now i’ll have to try the 12mm!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
Check out this TikTok by @kingaborysiewicz!
13. BestLand's Matte Liquid Lipstick Set comes with six fade- and smudge-proof lippies that reviewers say are right on par with expensivo competitors like Tarte, Nars, Stila, and Kylie Cosmetics.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color sets).