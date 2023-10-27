39 Beauty Products So Freakin' Good, You’ll Want To Hide Them From Your Roommates

In case you're wondering — no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up your makeup. And once you've given your face a quick touch-up, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list her on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper

Get it from Amazon for $11.98.