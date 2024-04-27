    There Are New Reports About Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship After Those Breakup Rumors

    Let me get my gift ready.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In case you couldn't tell from all the love and praise they constantly show each other (and how long they've been together), Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship is reportedly serious.

    Tom Holland in a patterned shirt and Zendaya in a pink suit pose together smiling
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    The couple first confirmed their relationship in 2021 after initially sparking romance rumors in 2017. They had been close friends before that, since starring in the Spider-Man trilogy together.

    Tom Holland in a black suit and Zendaya in a stylish mesh gown pose together at the &#x27;Spider-Man: Homecoming&#x27; premiere
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

    Now, several years later, a source says there's been "talk" between Tom and Zendaya about taking things to the next level.

    Two celebrities, one in an embellished blazer dress, the other in a leather jacket, smiling at each other at a premiere
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," an insider told People.

    Zendaya in a sequined dress beside Tom Holland in a suit at an event
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Zendaya and Tom haven't commented the report, but that's not necessarily a surprise. As the source said, "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part."

    Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Lewis Hamilton seated together at an event, dressed in casual attire
    Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    "Both are private," the insider continued, noting that the constant glare of the public eye "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

    Two people watching an event, surrounded by spectators in a stadium
    Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images

    However, you shouldn't expect them to run off and get married — and definitely not any time soon. Zendaya's currently busy promoting her new Challengers movie, while Tom has been preparing for his Romeo and Juliet play next month. "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," the source added.

    Man in a stylish black striped suit posing with his hand in his hair against a city skyline
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    Another insider said that they've been "totally supportive" of each other on their recent projects, btw. "They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive," the source told People in a separate chat. "This is a plus in their relationship making it equal. They are each caring toward the other. It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much. They are great people and are there for the good and bad. As busy as they are, this is super important."

    Two individuals standing close, one whispering into the other&#x27;s ear, atop a high vantage point with a fence
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

    In September, Tom and Zendaya sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a large ring on THAT finger in an Instagram selfie, which she ultimately denied, "I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya said, laughing. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

    Celebrity in a chic hooded ensemble poses with confidence
    Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc

    The couple also found themselves shooting down breakup rumors in January after Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram, with Tom telling TMZ they were "absolutely not" true.

    We'll see if they comment on this latest round of rumors. BuzzFeed reached out to representatives for both Zendaya and Tom, but did not hear back by the time of publication.