The couple first confirmed their relationship in 2021 after initially sparking romance rumors in 2017. They had been close friends before that, since starring in the Spider-Man trilogy together.
Now, several years later, a source says there's been "talk" between Tom and Zendaya about taking things to the next level.
"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," an insider told People.
Zendaya and Tom haven't commented the report, but that's not necessarily a surprise. As the source said, "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part."
"Both are private," the insider continued, noting that the constant glare of the public eye "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."
However, you shouldn't expect them to run off and get married — and definitely not any time soon. Zendaya's currently busy promoting her new Challengers movie, while Tom has been preparing for his Romeo and Julietplay next month. "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," the source added.
Another insider said that they've been "totally supportive" of each other on their recent projects, btw. "They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive," the source told People in a separate chat. "This is a plus in their relationship making it equal. They are each caring toward the other. It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much. They are great people and are there for the good and bad. As busy as they are, this is super important."
In September, Tom and Zendaya sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a large ring on THAT finger in an Instagram selfie, which she ultimately denied, "I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya said, laughing. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"
The couple also found themselves shooting down breakup rumors in January after Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram, with Tom telling TMZ they were "absolutely not" true.
We'll see if they comment on this latest round of rumors. BuzzFeed reached out to representatives for both Zendaya and Tom, but did not hear back by the time of publication.