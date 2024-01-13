In this parasocial world of celebrity worship, Zendaya and Tom are fan favorites as a couple. They're also pretty quiet about their relationship —it's not like they don't appear in public or anything, but they're not talking about it all the time, you know?
The statements about their relationship are so rare that it's kind of a thing when they actually address rumors and speculation — which is how we got to this very point.
So, Zendaya recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram — including, yes, Tom. This, combined with the fact that they are not exactly walking around in our faces all the time, led some to speculate that the pair had sadly split.
Well, Tom addressed the rumors — although not totally on his own terms.
So, TMZ got video of a photographer bothering Tom and a friend on the streets of Los Angeles. He asked Tom about being cast in a new Back to the Future movie despite the fact that no such movie exists. Weird question!
Then, the photog asked Tom about the rumors that he and Zendaya had split — and Tom had a very definitive answer.