After Zendaya Unfollowed Tom Holland On Instagram, He Addressed The Breakup Rumors

A rare public statement of sorts about their relationship.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone — and I mean everyone — loves Zendaya and Tom Holland.

the two sitting together for a sports event
Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

In this parasocial world of celebrity worship, Zendaya and Tom are fan favorites as a couple. They're also pretty quiet about their relationship —it's not like they don't appear in public or anything, but they're not talking about it all the time, you know?

the two laughing and walking the red carpet
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

The statements about their relationship are so rare that it's kind of a thing when they actually address rumors and speculation — which is how we got to this very point.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

So, Zendaya recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram — including, yes, Tom. This, combined with the fact that they are not exactly walking around in our faces all the time, led some to speculate that the pair had sadly split.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Well, Tom addressed the rumors — although not totally on his own terms.

Araya Doheny / Getty Images

So, TMZ got video of a photographer bothering Tom and a friend on the streets of Los Angeles. He asked Tom about being cast in a new Back to the Future movie despite the fact that no such movie exists. Weird question!

Getty Images

Then, the photog asked Tom about the rumors that he and Zendaya had split — and Tom had a very definitive answer.

Andrew Redington / Getty Images

"No, no, no, absolutely not," he said.

Zac Goodwin - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

There you have it!