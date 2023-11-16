Will Smith has denied claims that he had a sexual relationship with Duane Martin.
Will's ex-employee Brother Bilal made the claims earlier this week during an interview on the podcast UnwineWith Tasha K. In it, Bilal said he witnessed multiple "sexual acts" throughout his time working for the actor, including once when he allegedly "walked in" on him and Duane having anal sex.
Jada first addressed the "ridiculous" claim yesterday during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show.
“Let me just say this," she began. "It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.”
Jada continued, “This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work.”
She also said, “We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that’s actionable. So we gon’ roll with that.”
As for why Bilal might have made such a strong claim against Will, Jada believes that he might be upset about how he was compensated for a book he worked on with Will.
“It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated," she shared. "So he already tried to do this money shakedown."
She added, "Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it. So this whole situation is based on that.”
Jada said she was unaware of the terms of their alleged business deal but stated, “Like I told you, we ’bout to take legal action.”
Will also vehemently denied Bilal's claim in a statement to People magazine through his rep.
“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," the rep said.
Meanwhile, Duane has not publicly commented on Bilal's allegations.