    Here's What's Going On With The Rumors Surrounding Will Smith's Relationship With Fellow Actor Duane Martin

    Earlier this week, one of Will's former employees claimed that he once "walked in" on the actors allegedly having sex.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Will Smith has denied claims that he had a sexual relationship with Duane Martin.

    Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    Will's ex-employee Brother Bilal made the claims earlier this week during an interview on the podcast Unwine With Tasha K. In it, Bilal said he witnessed multiple "sexual acts" throughout his time working for the actor, including once when he allegedly "walked in" on him and Duane having anal sex.

    Close-up of Duane, Ne-Yo, and Will
    Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    Will's relationship with Duane goes back to the early '90s, when Duane appeared on Will's hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also starred in a sitcom, All of Us, in the early 2000s, which Will produced and was inspired by his life with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Today, the actors appear to have remained close, with Duane even attending the premiere of Will's Oscar-winning film, King Richard, in 2021.

    Jada first addressed the "ridiculous" claim yesterday during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show.

    Close-up of Will and Jada at a media event arm-in-arm
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    “Let me just say this," she began. "It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.”

    Close-up of Jada at a media event
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Jada continued, “This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work.”

    Close-up of Jada sitting in front of a microphone and wearing headphones during an interview
    Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

    She also said, “We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So that’s actionable. So we gon’ roll with that.”

    Close-up of Will holding an Oscar while posing for photographers with Jada
    Doug Peters — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    As for why Bilal might have made such a strong claim against Will, Jada believes that he might be upset about how he was compensated for a book he worked on with Will.

    Close-up of Jada
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    “It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated," she shared. "So he already tried to do this money shakedown."

    Close-up of Will and Jada smiling at a media event for King Richard
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    She added, "Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn’t take it. So this whole situation is based on that.”

    Close-up of Will smiling at a media event as people try to get his autograph
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

    Jada said she was unaware of the terms of their alleged business deal but stated, “Like I told you, we ’bout to take legal action.”

    Close-up of Jada at a media event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Will also vehemently denied Bilal's claim in a statement to People magazine through his rep.

    Close-up of Will
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for National Board of Review

    “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," the rep said.

    Close-up of Will
    James D. Morgan / Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Duane has not publicly commented on Bilal's allegations.