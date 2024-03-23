Skip To Content
    After Her Second DUI Arrest, Tiffany Haddish Discussed Her "Court-Mandated" Sobriety Journey

    Tiffany was arrested for the second time in November 2023.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tiffany Haddish opened up about her second DUI arrest and how it caused her to change her lifestyle.

    Tiffany Haddish in a strapless outfit at an event
    Dia Dipasupil / WireImage,

    According to the Guardian, she was arrested last November in LA after she was found in her car "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel." She had just appeared at a holiday event at the Laugh Factory earlier in the evening.

    Tiffany Haddish in a glittery gown smiling over her shoulder against a sparkling backdrop
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

    Ultimately, Tiffany received a year of probation and was ordered to complete a driver's education program after pleading no contest to a reduced charge, per the Los Angeles Times.

    It was the second time she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence — the first being in 2022 after police responded to a call about a driver asleep at the wheel in Georgia.

    While appearing on The Conversation podcast with Amanda de Cadnet, Tiffany reflected on the arrest, revealing that she's now over two months sober.

    Tiffany Haddish answering questions at an event, wearing a black sports jacket with emblem
    Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    "I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days," she told the host.

    Tiffany Haddish wearing a sparkly sleeveless top, speaking into a microphone during a radio show interview
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    "It's not hard. It's not that hard 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways," she added.

    Tiffany Haddish smiling in a white blazer with heart-shaped earrings
    Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Lorna Johnson

    Regarding why she chose to stop drinking and smoking, Tiffany said it's because she's "being obedient to the law."

    Woman with short hair wearing a metallic collar necklace and a sheer top at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    "It was court-mandated," she explained. "You know, two years I've been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they're like, 'OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.' And I'm like, 'Cool.'"

    Tiffany Haddish poses in a black sequined dress with short blonde hair at an event
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    "And so I'm doing them, and there's no problem," Tiffany explained. "Like, I've been passing every single one because I haven't been participating. I wasn't participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful."

    Tiffany Haddish poses in a white dress with red straps at an event
    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    Tiffany previously shared she has endometriosis, which can cause painful periods.

    While she hasn't ruled out alcohol forever, she said she's "definitely not going to be drinking any time soon."

    Tiffany Haddish in a graphic blue and white suit, smiling on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    "I've got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that. If one of my family members die, I'm going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I'm going to get shit-faced drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy," she explained. "But that'll be it."

    Woman with short hair smiling over her shoulder, wearing a sleeveless top and earrings
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Tiffany also claimed in the interview that she was simply "driving exhausted" at the time of her arrest. She said she would have fought the charges, but she was too stressed out.

    Listen to the full episode here.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.