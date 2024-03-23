Tiffany Haddish opened up about her second DUI arrest and how it caused her to change her lifestyle.
According to the Guardian, she was arrested last November in LA after she was found in her car "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel." She had just appeared at a holiday event at the Laugh Factory earlier in the evening.
While appearing on The Conversation podcast with Amanda de Cadnet, Tiffany reflected on the arrest, revealing that she's now over two months sober.
"I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days," she told the host.
"It's not hard. It's not that hard 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways," she added.
Regarding why she chose to stop drinking and smoking, Tiffany said it's because she's "being obedient to the law."
"It was court-mandated," she explained. "You know, two years I've been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they're like, 'OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.' And I'm like, 'Cool.'"
"And so I'm doing them, and there's no problem," Tiffany explained. "Like, I've been passing every single one because I haven't been participating. I wasn't participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful."
While she hasn't ruled out alcohol forever, she said she's "definitely not going to be drinking any time soon."
"I've got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that. If one of my family members die, I'm going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I'm going to get shit-faced drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy," she explained. "But that'll be it."