The publication cites claims from Beverly Hills police that, after responding to a call about a "motorist who was stopped in the road" around 5:45 in the morning, the actor and comedian was found "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel" with the engine running.
TMZ, as they are wont to do, also shared a video of Tiffany being arrested and put in the back of a police car. She has since been released from jail after receiving a DUI citation.
The arrest took place after Tiffany's appearance the night before at the Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Thanksgiving Feast and Show.
It's also not the first time this has happened. Tiffany was arrested for a similar incident in Georgia back in January of last year.