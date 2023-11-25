Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Less Than Two Years After Her First DUI Arrest, Tiffany Haddish Has Been Arrested Again After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

    Tiffany was arrested early Friday morning.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Guardian reports that Tiffany Haddish was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, November 24.

    closeup of her sitting on stage with a mic
    Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    The publication cites claims from Beverly Hills police that, after responding to a call about a "motorist who was stopped in the road" around 5:45 in the morning, the actor and comedian was found "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel" with the engine running.

    Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Lorna Johnson

    TMZ, as they are wont to do, also shared a video of Tiffany being arrested and put in the back of a police car. She has since been released from jail after receiving a DUI citation.

    closeup of her smiling
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The arrest took place after Tiffany's appearance the night before at the Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Thanksgiving Feast and Show.

    tiffany doing stand up at the laugh factory
    Getty Images

    It's also not the first time this has happened. Tiffany was arrested for a similar incident in Georgia back in January of last year.

    her in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Hollywood Confidential

    A few weeks after that arrest, Tiffany went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and addressed what went down, while effectively cracking a few jokes about the situation as well.

    closeup of her giving a peace sign to photographers
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    "I can say this, Jimmy. I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man," she told the host. "And God went ahead and sent me four...in uniform. Was not expecting that."

    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"

    closeup of her at an event
    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Tiffany's reps for comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.