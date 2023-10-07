Last year, Tia Mowrydivorced her longtime partner Corey Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.
Since then, she's dated some, but as she's said, finding the right person has been a struggle.
"It is very tough and very exhausting," she recently told Chris GQ Perry of her dating life. "Someone had told me [it was], and I wanted to be like, 'No, I disagree with you, and I don't want to believe it.'"
"My last relationship ... it was beautiful," she continued. "It was amazing. It was wonderful. There was courting that was involved. And I was saying how I feel like that's no longer present, meaning people just don't court each other anymore."
Tia said the person then replied that people don't court anymore. "I'm like, 'You mentioned tradition.' You know, and I think that's where it needs to go back to, where a man is courting a woman and showing her how much he appreciates her and loves her and wants her — and wants to be with her."
As the clip circulated online, some users said that Tia should just get back with her ex — which she made clear was NOT an option.
Tia wrote on Twitter: "Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me."
"That's like saying if I don't book an audition or a part right away I'm going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain't that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT."
Tia also continued to hit back in the replies of the post, including to a Twitter user who wrote: "That's a lot to say. Especially at 6 a.m. I would never address this publicly, and I know we all handle things in our own way but gaddog. I would be too focused on my life and my kids to comment on my ex-husband/ their father."
Tia replied and said, "Boo boo, I'm in Europe traveling the world. So it ain't 6am. Also, you ain't me either, so I think it's best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU not me. Next 🙏🏽"