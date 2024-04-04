    Tia Mowry Is Reflecting On Life, One Year After Divorcing From Her Ex Of 14 Years, Cory Hardrict

    "It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed."

    by Morgan Murrell

    A year after finalizing her divorce from Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry is reflecting on her journey of self-discovery.

    On Wednesday, Tia shared a candid video montage on her Instagram recapping the life lessons she's learned since her split.

    “Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey," Tia said in a voiceover as she sat in bed. “I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook."

    "One moment you're relieved, feeling like you've conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again. It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved."

    Tia and Cory share two children together — their 12-year-old son Cree and 5-year-old daughter Cairo.

    Tia added that she wanted to be a role model for her children, showing them what resilience and self-care looks like. She also opened up about trying different things to help soothe and release the "emotional buildup" living inside of her with activities like exercise, journaling, meditation, and therapy.

    While reflecting on everything she's been through, Tia became emotional and began to cry.

    “Someday I believe I’ll be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience."

    “As women we take our power back by sharing our stories and bringing any deep shame we hold from this experience into the light. I love you guys."

    The Game star and her ex were married for 14 years after tying the knot in 2008. The two initially met back in 1999. Tia announced their separation in October 2022, and they officially divorced in April 2023.

    Tia concluded her video by asking her followers to share their experiences with divorce to collectively help with the healing process. You can check out the full video below: