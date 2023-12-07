The Color Purple will finally arrive in theaters in just two more weeks! Based on the 1982 novel of the same name and its Broadway musical, the film has been described by Warner Bros. as a tale about "the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond." It stars Fantasia as Celie, Halle Bailey as Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Taraji P. Henson as the famous Shug Avery.
Last night, the stars and other attendees stepped out for the premiere — on theme, of course — and many of the guests served up some of the best purple looks I've seen in a while. Here's what everyone wore: