Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Angela Bassett, Danielle Brooks, And H.E.R. All Understood The Purple Assignment At "The Color Purple" Premiere — Here's What They And Everyone Else Wore

    I never thought purple could look so good. 😍

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Color Purple will finally arrive in theaters in just two more weeks! Based on the 1982 novel of the same name and its Broadway musical, the film has been described by Warner Bros. as a tale about "the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond." It stars Fantasia as Celie, Halle Bailey as Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Taraji P. Henson as the famous Shug Avery.

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    Last night, the stars and other attendees stepped out for the premiere — on theme, of course — and many of the guests served up some of the best purple looks I've seen in a while. Here's what everyone wore:

    Halle Bailey:

    She&#x27;s wearing a multitiered, flared red halter top gown
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Halle close-up and smiling
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Oprah:

    She&#x27;s wearing a long-sleeved purple, formfitting gown with a small train
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
    Close-up of Oprah smiling
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Taraji P. Henson:

    Taraji in a swirl-collar, sleeveless black-and-white gown with small train
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Taraji smiling
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Angela Bassett:

    Angela in a sparkly sleeveless, one-shoulder purplish gown
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Angela smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Fantasia:

    Fantasia in a long-sleeved two-piece black gown with a train and large white polka dots
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Fantasia
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Danielle Brooks:

    Danielle in a sparkly bodice-top and satiny-bottom purple gown with side slit and a veil
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Danielle smiling
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    Storm Reid:

    Storm in a cutout black sleeveless, swirl-cutout gown with thigh-high side slit
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Danielle showing the backless gown
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Ciara:

    Ciara in a white pantsuit with a floor-length cape and unbuttoned to show her sparkly pregnant belly
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Ciara
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    H.E.R.:

    HER in a purple short-sleeved, off-the-shoulder gown with thigh-high side slit
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Tyler Perry:

    Tyler in a purple suit, no tie
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images
    Close-up of Tyler smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Steven Spielberg:

    Steven in a plaid suit jacket with purple accents, purple tie, and purplish pants
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
    Close-up of Steven smiling
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Colman Domingo:

    Colman in a maroon suit, no tie
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images
    Close-up of Colman
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Lupita Nyong'o:

    Lupita in a mid-calf sheer black skirt and long-sleeved sheer black blouse
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Lupita smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Quinta Brunson:

    Quinta in a puffy-sleeved mid-calf purple dress
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Quinta smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker:

    Boris in a black suit and tie and Nicole in a feathery sleeveless, halter-top pinkish gown
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Nicole and Boris
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Chloe Bailey:

    Close-up of Chloe in a sheer sleeveless black and brown print gown with small train
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Chloe
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Alicia Keys:

    Alicia in a purple, blue, and white print gown with long flowing sleeves and a train
    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of Alicia smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Niecy Nash:

    Niecy in a sparkly purple and blue pantsuit with feathery purple cape
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Niecy smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    David Alan Grier:

    David in a beige print long cardigan and plaid pants
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of David smiling with a mustache and full beard
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    LisaRaye McCoy:

    LisaRaye in a long-sleeved white, mid-calf turtleneck dress
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of LisaRaye smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Ariana DeBose:

    Ariana in a bluish-black pantsuit
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Ariana smiling
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Amber Riley:

    Amber in a long-sleeved, high-necked black gown with plastic bodice
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Amber smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Nafessa Williams:

    Nafessa in a sheer sleeveless white gown with thigh-high slit
    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of Nafessa smiling
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Deon Cole:

    Deon in a black suit, no tie, with purple shoes and a purple handkerchief in the suit jacket pocket
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
    Close-up of Deon
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Brandee Evans:

    Brandee in a midriff-baring, frilly-halter-top red gown
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Brandee
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    Patrick Starr:

    Patrick in a two-tiered sleeveless gown with frilly hems and a high puffy headpiece
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of Patrick smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Kym Whitley:

    Kym in a purple pantsuit blowing a kiss
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Kym smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Paula Abdul:

    Paula in a long-sleeved red velvet gown with train
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of Paula
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    David Oyelowo:

    David in a long-sleeved purple print top and white pants
    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of David smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Raheem DeVaughn:

    Raheem  in a purple velvet suit jacket, purple shirt, and black pants
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images
    Close-up of Raheem smiling
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman:

    D-Nice in a purple suit with black accents, a black hat, and black shirt, and Jennifer in a strapless flared black gown
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
    Close-up of D-Nice and Jennifer smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Blitz Bazawule:

    Blitz in a purple and white striped suit and purplish blue kufi hat
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Blitz smiling
    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Teyonah Parris:

    Teyonah in a long-sleeved, high-neck black gown with front slit
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Teyonah smiling
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

    Corey Hawkins:

    Close-up of Corey in a gray suit with mid-calf jacket, black shirt, and black corsage
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Corey smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Ruth E. Carter:

    Ruth in a purple velvet suit jacket, satiny long purple gown, and sparkly gold top
    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for Warner Bros.
    Close-up of Ruth smiling
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Phylicia Pearl Mpasi:

    Phylicia in a gown with a short-sleeved flowery pinkish top and a yellow bottom with small train
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
    Close-up of Phylicia smiling
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Andra Day:

    Andra in a purple petal-motif top and shiny purple leggings
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images
    Close-up of Andra
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Fatima Robinson:

    Fatima in a light-purple mid-calf dress with long, flowing sleeves and a pink kufi-style hat
    Steven Simione / FilmMagic
    Close-up of Fatima smiling
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Mary Mary:

    Erica Atkins-Campbell in a bluish short-sleeved pantsuit and Trecina Atkins-Campbell in a purple sleeveless gown
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
    Close-up of Erica and Trecina smiling
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Which looks are you loving? Tell me in the comments below — and don't forget to watch The Color Purple on Dec. 25!