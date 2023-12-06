Taylor's Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster, set multiple records, and sold out nearly all of its shows. One report estimated that, overall, it may have generated a staggering $4.6 billion for the economy.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé's RenaissanceTour reportedly earned $179 million in just one month and is now the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist. Her shows were said to have boosted the economy by $4.5 billion, similar to what happened to Beijing when the Olympics was hosted there in 2008.
But instead of celebrating these amazing women and their accomplishments, many fans chose to compare them.
There were even articles about who was better and who had the best show.
It only worsened when Beyoncé announced her Renaissance film, as people accused her of copying off of Taylor's Eras Tour movie.
But the ladies shut down the haters and any rumors of "bad blood" when they came out to support one another at each of their premieres.
Taylor also later penned a tribute to Beyoncé after Beyoncé came out to support her movie — and she continued to sing her praises in a new interview with Time.
Taylor told the magazine: “She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny. And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”
As such, she seemed to find it very annoying when people compared them. “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” Taylor noted. “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”
Yup!
You can read Taylor's full Time interview here, and see other times she and Beyoncé have supported each other here.