    Taylor Swift Finally Sets the Record Straight on Those Unfair Comparisons Between Her and Beyoncé's Tours

    She has a point about media and stan culture, too.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As you know, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift played two of the biggest tours EVER this year.

    the two at the premiere for the taylor swift movie
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

    Taylor's Eras Tour crashed Ticketmaster, set multiple records, and sold out nearly all of its shows. One report estimated that, overall, it may have generated a staggering $4.6 billion for the economy.

    taylor singing on stage
    Chicago Tribune / TNS

    Meanwhile, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour reportedly earned $179 million in just one month and is now the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist. Her shows were said to have boosted the economy by $4.5 billion, similar to what happened to Beijing when the Olympics was hosted there in 2008.

    beyonce on stage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    But instead of celebrating these amazing women and their accomplishments, many fans chose to compare them.

    beyonce and taylor on stage during an award show in the past
    Christopher Polk / Getty Images

    There were even articles about who was better and who had the best show.

    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    It only worsened when Beyoncé announced her Renaissance film, as people accused her of copying off of Taylor's Eras Tour movie.

    closeup of beyonce clapping from her seat
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    But the ladies shut down the haters and any rumors of "bad blood" when they came out to support one another at each of their premieres.

    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS, Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Taylor also later penned a tribute to Beyoncé after Beyoncé came out to support her movie — and she continued to sing her praises in a new interview with Time.

    closeup of taylor
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

    Taylor told the magazine: “She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny. And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”

    taylor and beyonce backstage
    Michael Kovac / WireImage

    As such, she seemed to find it very annoying when people compared them. “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” Taylor noted. “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

    the two hugging
    Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Yup!

