SZA's VMA Performance Was Pulled By Her Manager Because Of MTV's "Disrespectful" Artist Of The Year Snub

SZA was the second most-nominated artist of the night, behind Taylor Swift.
– @iamstillpunch on SZA not performing at this years VMA’s… damn right👏 this woman really deserve it all. pic.twitter.com/w6GdhdJ6xA— ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) September 15, 2023
I’ll agree with SZA’s manager on pulling the plug on the VMA performance.. stand up for your artist if & when they get snubbed!— Celebrilee 🇱🇷 (@soulljahhh) September 15, 2023
sza’s vma’s performance would’ve been excellent promo for the ep/ deluxe but why even show up if they’re not gonna nominate her? oh that’s not-— 𝚂𝙾𝚂 𝙹𝙰𝙲𝙾𝙱 (@theyalcoholics) September 15, 2023
But yk what, he’s right about the VMAs not giving her the full respect. I still stand by what I said though, a broken clock is right two times a day!— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) September 15, 2023
sza is at the stage of her career where SHE should be in control. why they sabotaging her like this.— 𝐣🍊 (@sweetpositionz) September 15, 2023
Her manager will be the end of her career.— Davichota (@davidgviIches) September 15, 2023
and this is another piece of proof on how her team constantly sabotages her— 𝐣🍊 (@sweetpositionz) September 15, 2023
well sza isn’t in the place of her career yet to make this decision and decide that she is bigger than an award show…should’ve gone regardless to promote her music— mo (@everlikeme) September 15, 2023