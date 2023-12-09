Adele Said She Doesn't Want Anyone Covering Her Songs, And Now, I'm Screaming For These 13 Artists Who Did

This week, Adele interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter and shared her thoughts about artists covering her music.
She admitted she's not particularly fond of it because other singers don't have the same relation to the songs as her.
Adele explained, "With my music, and for whoever listens to it, I think I’m not the best singer in the world at all, but no one else can sing my songs like me because they didn’t write them."
"No one can sing my songs like me, period," she continued. "They can’t sing. The lyrics are not their own. And I don’t think anyone else should sing my songs… I don’t mind it when they do, but I’m just saying they’re never going to be able to emote it. Same way that I can’t sing other people’s songs. I didn’t write the lyrics, and I can’t sing as well as them.”
It made sense to me, but it also made me think about all the celebs who previously covered her songs. Let's take a look and see how they did.
1. Bruno Mars covered their co-written song "All I Ask."
