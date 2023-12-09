Skip To Content
    Adele Said She Doesn't Want Anyone Covering Her Songs, And Now, I'm Screaming For These 13 Artists Who Did

    She recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "No one can sing my songs like me, period."

    by Chelsea Stewart

    This week, Adele interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter and shared her thoughts about artists covering her music.

    A closeup of Adele at a media event
    She admitted she's not particularly fond of it because other singers don't have the same relation to the songs as her.

    Closeup of her singing
    Adele explained, "With my music, and for whoever listens to it, I think I’m not the best singer in the world at all, but no one else can sing my songs like me because they didn’t write them."

    Closeup of her in a sweater
    "No one can sing my songs like me, period," she continued. "They can’t sing. The lyrics are not their own. And I don’t think anyone else should sing my songs… I don’t mind it when they do, but I’m just saying they’re never going to be able to emote it. Same way that I can’t sing other people’s songs. I didn’t write the lyrics, and I can’t sing as well as them.”

    It made sense to me, but it also made me think about all the celebs who previously covered her songs. Let's take a look and see how they did.

    1. Bruno Mars covered their co-written song "All I Ask."

    A closeup of Bruno Mars wearing sunglass and smiling as he holds two Grammys
    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    His version:

    View this video on YouTube
    People seemed to love it from all the views it got.

    2. Ariana Grande covered "Rolling in the Deep."

    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    Her version:

    View this video on YouTube
    It gave one listener goosebumps.

    3. John Legend also covered "Rolling in the Deep."

    Here's his version:

    View this video on YouTube
    The top YouTube comment called his rendition "flawless."

    4. Avril Lavigne covered "Hello."

    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    Her version:

    View this video on YouTube
    This person gave it a 10 out of 10.

    5. Demi Lovato covered "Hello," too.

    Here's her version:

    View this video on YouTube
    At the time, someone said it was the best cover they'd seen of the song so far.

    6. Aretha Franklin was another person who covered "Rolling in the Deep."

    Here's her version:

    View this video on YouTube
    People loved the Aretha-ness she brought to it.

    7. They enjoyed Linkin Park's version, too.

    View this video on YouTube
    8. Keith Urban covered "Easy On Me."

    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    His version:

    View this video on YouTube
    The comments on the video are turned off, but I think he did great.

    9. Katy Perry mashed up "The One That Got Away" and "Someone Like You."

    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    Her version:

    View this video on YouTube
    People thought she did pretty good, actually.

    10. Jeremih covered "Rumour Has It."

    The original:

    View this video on YouTube
    His version:

    View this video on YouTube
    People were very thrown off by it.

    11. Celine Dion took a shot at "Hello."

    Here's her rendition:

    View this video on YouTube
    It also went viral.

    12. Willow Smith attempted her song "Skyfall."

    Here's the original:

    View this video on YouTube
    Here's her version.

    View this video on YouTube
    She ate.

    13. And finally, Kelly Clarkson tried her hand at "Rolling in the Deep."

    View this video on YouTube
    She did exactly how people expected she would.

    Some other artists who've covered Adele's songs include Lewis CapaldiDave and Violet GrohlMorissette AmonIce Nine KillsRod Wave, R&B singer Joe, and the cast of Glee.

    What do you think of Adele's comments and all those covers? Share it in the comments below.