She's 33 now — and recently, she had to hit back at critics who told her she's "aged terribly" since her early TV days.
Shenae shared a video this week on Instagram, where she said, "People of the internet, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman above the age of 30 and she doesn't look a little bit like this [with wrinkles], she's more than likely had something injected into her face."
Shenae continued, "I'm not shaming anybody for doing it. In fact, I'm very curious about doing it myself. And I'm not trying to out anybody, but in the same breath, I think we've gotten so used to seeing people who have had fillers and Botox talking about skincare recommendations and makeup hacks to make you look youthful and perfect and plastic. We've actually started to believe that that's what you can look like without injecting anything into your face."
Shenae added that there's "no shame in the Botox game" but encouraged people to be more "transparent" about it when they get it.
"There are people looking at others on the internet thinking, What the fuck is wrong with me? Why do I look so old? Or people on the internet, like yours truly, getting comments about how poorly I've aged."
Shenae said she's honestly heard it "a lot" lately, "when the reality is...I'm just aging."
"I’m nearly 34 years old with two kids — what the hell do you expect?!" she concluded.
The post came after Shenae reunited with her Degrassi costar Cassie Steele, who portrayed Manny Santos on the show, to re-create one of their scenes for Instagram. You can see Shenae's post about the comments she's received from fans here.