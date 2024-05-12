    Here's What People Thought After Oprah Shared Regret For The "Major" Role She Played In "Diet Culture"

    She listed the infamous "wagon of fat" moment from her old talk show as an example.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Oprah Winfrey apologized for the part she played in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.

    While speaking on Thursday's WeightWatchers “Making the Shift" livestream, Oprah admitted she'd been a "major" contributor to diet culture with the constant emphasis she placed on weight loss.

    "I've been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," Oprah said. "Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online."

    "I’ve been a major contributor to it," she continued. "I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television."

    Oprah said one of her “biggest regrets," specifically, is a 1998 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show where she brought out 67 pounds of animal fat onstage to show what it looked like after she'd recently lost the same amount of weight.

    “It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet set a standard for people watching that I, nor anybody else, could uphold,” she recalled. “The very next day, I began to gain the weight back. Maya Angelou always said, ‘When you know better, you do better,’ so these conversations for me are an effort to do better.”

    Oprah previously told People that her regimen now includes, among other things, regular workouts and weight-loss medication, though she didn't share which one.

    Here's what people thought of her latest comments:

    User comment on a platform, expressing ownership of past actions but noting improvement due to a medication called Ozempic
    Text from an online comment discussing Oprah Winfrey&#x27;s influence on self-image and diet culture
    Social media screenshot of a user boasting about wealth and urging others to donate to charity in a condescending tone
    Text from an online forum discussing the media&#x27;s focus on a person&#x27;s weight and its effects
    Comment on social media platform: User mentioning an event hosted by Weight Watchers
    Commenter expresses excitement, parodying a giveaway, about the medication Ozempic
    Comment by SalientSazon discussing media responsibility and trauma, appreciating the courage to address past actions
    You can watch the full discussion, which featured guest appearances by Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, and others, here.

