Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Bill Nye, And 26 Other Celebrities Who People Say Aren't As Nice As They Seem

13. "I met Usher at a party once. One of the rudest and most diva-like people I have ever met. Made small talk with him about his time in the country (we were both visiting the UK at the time), and mid-conversation, he asked what made me think I could approach him. Keep in mind we were both guests of a mutual friend; the dress code was black tie, and he rocked up in a T-shirt and hoodie. Another dude asked for a picture with him, and he was like, 'How about you go get another drink instead?' and walked off. If this was on the street, then sure, but again, this was at a party where literally everyone was taking selfies. The guy who threw the party found out and had a few words with him. He stayed about 30 minutes, then left. Like, bro, just don't show up if you're not going to have a good time. I've spoken to more people who have met him, and this seems normal behavior."