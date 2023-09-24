Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Bill Nye, And 26 Other Celebrities Who People Say Aren't As Nice As They Seem

A few years ago, a Reddit user went viral when they asked, "Which celebrity is NOT as nice as they seem?" The post received over 14,000 upvotes and plenty of stories in the comments — including some of your faves. Here are the top 29:
Disclaimer: Though people claim to be speaking from their own experiences with celebrities, BuzzFeed can't confirm the validity of these stories.
2. "Luke Bryan is a POS. Cursed at my crew constantly. Post Malone was super fucking cool, though, and took the time to thank all of us."
3. "Jerry Seinfeld came into a restaurant I bartended at for an interview (magazine). He was a regular for us. When he came in, he'd act like someone of his caliber — he wants to eat as soon as he can and duck out. When people noticed him, he'd wave and keep it pushing. No one ever bothered him. Because everyone knew him from the neighborhood. On this particular day that he comes in to do his interview, he tells his server, the same girl who always serves him, to fuck off when she comes to do her 'how's everything goin' for ya?' round. She'd only come up that one time after the food was dropped off. The interview stopped there. The interviewer got up and left. Seinfeld throws up his hands and leaves shortly after. Nothing appeared to be off before, during, or after in terms of his behavior. It took everyone by surprise, including Ron Howard, who had just finished his meal. I had a front seat to this entire ordeal."
4. "Jeff Daniels, the guy from Dumb and Dumber. He lives right next door to my cousins and is very disliked in their community. He always assumes everyone will mob him and ask for autographs or whatever, so he won't interact with anyone. He's lived next to my cousins for at least 15 years and has only talked to them once or twice. My favorite anecdote is that my grandpa once sat next to him in a bar and tried to strike up a conversation. Jeff Daniels was a dick and left. The bartender told my grandpa not to worry about it — he just doesn't like to talk to fans, and my grandpa was like, 'Wait, who the fuck was that?' It turned out my grandpa had never heard of Jeff Daniels. He was just trying to be friendly."
5. "My cousin was a huge Ariana Grande fan and one time met her at a concert. She showed Ariana her homemade T-shirt that she made especially for the concert, and Ariana just laughed in her face and said, 'What is that?' And made my cousin feel awful about herself. It crushed her that her idol laughed in her face. She’s not that 'sweet' girl she pretends to be."
6. "Jamie Kennedy. In 2002, I won a trip to Miami for some contest Axe had after I clicked an internet banner (yeah, they work, but I also had to pay $1,200 in taxes). They set up a house party at Jamie Kennedy's house, and when I approached him, he gave me a sneer and walked away. Conversely, Seth Green, who was also there, was awesome. His manager or whatever she was started to turn me away, thinking I wanted an autograph when all I wanted was to say hi. He heard me explain and turned around to shake my hand and talk for a few seconds, gave a bow, and continued his conversation that I inadvertently interrupted."
7. "Sorry to speak ill of the dead, but Whitney Huston used to frequent a place I tended bar at. Would give me dirty looks, like I was trying to steal her man, whenever I delivered a drink that Bobby ORDERED! And I'm not even great-looking enough to be a threat! It's my JOB! Also tried, repeatedly, to smoke at the bar. (We had just passed no smoking laws in Georgia, and they were no joke at the time.) The cake topper was consistently tipping $3 on a $94 tab and a $300 tab. She was the worst. God rest her soul."
8. "One of my friend's parents was an extra on Legally Blonde 2. According to them, Sally Field is not a nice person at all. On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon, they said, is an absolute delight."
9. "Someone I know met Adam Levine backstage and was pissed because he told Adam, 'You guys are good.' Adam said, 'I know' and walked off. I thought it was funny because this guy took it so personally."
10. "In the '90s, Michael Jordan marketed himself as the 'role model' basketball player for kids while Charles Barkley, who was kind of a troublemaker, famously told kids he was 'not their role model.' Now when you hear stories about the two players, you realize that MJ was/is a gigantic asshole while Barkley is one of the nicest men in sports."
11. "Alicia Keys: I worked security at a local concert venue for over 10 years, and she was hands down the meanest artist that I rubbed elbows with. One night, I was asked to stay late and work a meet & greet in the catering trailer after her show. I stood next to Alicia and her assistant at the time (guessing 2006) while she met a group of fans one by one. Each fan gave her gifts/flowers and had roughly 30 seconds to say hello. Being so close, I was able to hear every word she said to her assistant, and it wasn't pretty. She basically bad-mouthed the entire group. She had something negative to say about almost everyone's outfits and appearance. Considering how long ago it was, here is to hoping that she has grown up since then."
12. "My wife worked with Kate Beckinsale. Apparently, she is a raging bitch. She also worked with Terry Crews, and I met him a few times, and he is every bit as sweet and positive as he seems."
13. "I met Usher at a party once. One of the rudest and most diva-like people I have ever met. Made small talk with him about his time in the country (we were both visiting the UK at the time), and mid-conversation, he asked what made me think I could approach him. Keep in mind we were both guests of a mutual friend; the dress code was black tie, and he rocked up in a T-shirt and hoodie. Another dude asked for a picture with him, and he was like, 'How about you go get another drink instead?' and walked off. If this was on the street, then sure, but again, this was at a party where literally everyone was taking selfies. The guy who threw the party found out and had a few words with him. He stayed about 30 minutes, then left. Like, bro, just don't show up if you're not going to have a good time. I've spoken to more people who have met him, and this seems normal behavior."
14. "Everyone I have ever known who met Sean Penn has said he’s the biggest prick you’ll ever know."
15. "Frank Sinatra once called my grandfather an asshole at a blackjack table just for sitting there."
16. "Sylvester Stallone. I need to stay vague to protect a friend's identity, but he runs a high-end travel office that basically does arrangements for the super-rich in a nice tropical location. So Stallone stayed at a very swanky resort. He checks out — there's poop in the tub. They let it slide because it's Sly. Next visit: more poop in the tub upon checkout. This time, they warn him not to do it again. Final visit: more poop and a permanent ban from the resort."
17. "I used to waitress at a restaurant that had some celebrity clients. This was yeeeeears ago. Here is the rundown: Larry David: super nice, great tipper. Roger Waters: very nice, good sense of humor. He was a regular, and everyone loved him and his wife. Alec Baldwin: asshole, sweaty in person. Kim Cattrall: really nice, had a really hot young guy with her. John McEnroe: pretty rude, but he had a million kids with him, so I guess he gets a pass?"
18. "A few years ago, I was with a coworker friend, and Demi Lovato was at an event near where we worked. Now I did not and still don't care about her, but my friend was so over the moon for her and went on about how she had her book, how Demi got her to stop cutting, and so on. Demi walked our way, and my friend started to say things like, 'OMG, you got me through my depression and-' Demi made a face, rolled her eyes, and walked around us. It broke my friend's heart. She never mentioned Demi after that."
19. "I'll never forgive Jennifer Lawrence for that time she bragged about scratching her butt with sacred rocks in Hawaii, dislodging one, and almost killing someone. She bragged and laughed about it on TV like it was just another 'quirky and relatable' story. That seems like her honest feelings about it. I don't know or care if she ever apologized. At that point, you know it's just damage control."
20. "Chad Kroeger from Nickelback. My buddy was at the Roxy watching some live music. Chad was in front of him. Someone else yells, 'Nickelback sucks.' Chad thinks it's my buddy, turns around, and punches him out. My friend wakes up to find out he got punched out by Chad Kroeger, which is the equivalent of someone urinating on your ego but also a hilarious story. Long story short, he got paid out through private litigation because Nickelback was about to go on tour, and Chad couldn't get stuck in Canada fighting the case or worse. Oh, and when my buddy came to, apparently, he said, 'But I like Nickleback.'"
21. "My friend who lives in LA is a server. She waited on Bradley Cooper, and she said he was being a total dick the whole time and made her feel uncomfortable. He might have been having a bad day. She also stated that, although he was being a jerk, he did leave her a nice tip."
22. "I saw Pat Sajak throw a fit in a Chili's in northern Virginia once."
23. "I know this will be the shocker of shockers, but Matt Lauer was apparently a horrendous douche. I have a family member who worked at NBC and said that Lauer allegedly was a petty tyrant and gave off creepy vibes (this was back in 2011ish). On the flip side, she said Conan is among the nicest people she's ever met. So, yay!"
24. "All I can say is that James Corden has come into my work three times. I’ve politely said hello to him (not in a 'HELLO THERE MR. JAMES CORDEN FROM TV AND MOVIES' kinda way, but just a general polite customer service, 'Hi there, sir, welcome' way) and of those three times, he’s said hello back zero times. Not even a smile, just a quick neutral-face glance."
25. "Bill Nye. Granted, in the last few years, he's revealed himself as a self-centered jerk, but I am reminded of a story from a podcast a few months back: A girl was working retail at a clothing store, and Bill Nye walked in. He ends up at her register, and she says something to the tune of, 'Hi Bill, I just wanted to say I appreciate what you did for getting kids into science. I grew up watching your show!' Bill replies, 'And look where that got you.'"
26. "I don't even know if he seems nice, but Shia LaBeouf is an asshole. Work security for a company that does movie screenings and security details for actors that come to do Q&As. I worked with him on his movie Man Down, and we all walked out on him and left him on his own. He was very verbally abusive and constantly yelled and cussed us out. So we said fuck it, and left."
27. "I've heard bad things about Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Kevin James, Bob Dylan, Rachael Ray, and Ben Stiller."
28. "My dad once met Adam Sandler at a bar in the Bahamas. He said he was just a super down-to-earth, all-around awesome guy. The opposite is Steven Tyler. My dad always said he gets some slack because they met when Aerosmith was at a low point. My dad said he was super strung out and was terrible, just rude, and didn't care about even pretending not to be an asshole. Dad said it was really nice to see him come back with the band and clean up."
29. "Dane Cook is a huge asshole. My uncle and I were on a crew to move some stage equipment for one of his stand-up shows. There was a rule that if anyone actually saw him, they were not supposed to try and talk with him or even 'look him in the eye.' We were actually told that by management. One of our crew who was working for him tried to stop him behind the stage and ask for an autograph, and Dane Cook had them immediately fired and escorted off the premises. On the flip side of the coin, we worked a show for Taylor Swift, and she bought everyone doughnuts and fried chicken with her own money and came back to do a meet and greet and to tell everyone that they were doing a good job. She really did seem like an all-around good person. Fuck Dane Cook, though. I would never work for him again if it ever came up, just because he seems like such a complete asshat."
What do you think of these entries? Have your own to add? Tell me in the comments below.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.