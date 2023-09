Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Bill Nye, And 26 Other Celebrities Who People Say Aren't As Nice As They Seem

3. "Jerry Seinfeld came into a restaurant I bartended at for an interview (magazine). He was a regular for us. When he came in, he'd act like someone of his caliber — he wants to eat as soon as he can and duck out. When people noticed him, he'd wave and keep it pushing. No one ever bothered him. Because everyone knew him from the neighborhood. On this particular day that he comes in to do his interview, he tells his server, the same girl who always serves him, to fuck off when she comes to do her 'how's everything goin' for ya?' round. She'd only come up that one time after the food was dropped off. The interview stopped there. The interviewer got up and left. Seinfeld throws up his hands and leaves shortly after. Nothing appeared to be off before, during, or after in terms of his behavior. It took everyone by surprise, including Ron Howard, who had just finished his meal. I had a front seat to this entire ordeal."