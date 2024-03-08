Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have decided to go their separate ways.
People magazine reports that they've divorced after 11 years of marriage. Natalie quietly filed in July and was granted the divorce last month. The news was confirmed by her rep.
Natalie and the choreographer met while working on 2010's Black Swan. They married in 2012 and have two children together: Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.
The divorce follows rumors from last year that Benjamin had an extramarital affair. At the time, a source told People that Benjamin was "doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together." But breakup rumors continued and accelerated after they were seen multiple times without their wedding rings.
A friend of Natalie's told People that navigating the split was initially "really tough" for her. "But her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," they shared. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year, but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends, and work."
"[Natalie's] biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," a friend of the former couple added. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."
Natalie hasn't directly commented on the latest news around their split, but in February, when she was asked about the speculation around their marriage, she said it was "terrible" and stated she had "no desire to contribute to it."
It's not surprising. Last year, after the cheating rumors emerged, a source told People, "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."
Wishing them all the best as they navigate this new chapter.