    Mark Cuban Reading Thirst Tweets Is The Best Thing I Never Knew I Needed

    "To know that I'm a DILF, that makes my day."

    by
    Chelsea Stewart
    Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    Vicki Chen

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star.

    Well, in honor of the show's new season, we had him read his Thirst Tweets!

    Mark was thoroughly entertained.

    Which was great because the tweets were some of the horniest and most intense I've ever seen.

    Someone said they wanted to have a threesome with him and Robert Herjavec...

    Which had Mark screaming:

    And he definitively said it was out of the question.

    Someone else said they'd go on the show just to ask Mark to f*** them.

    Which he jokingly replied to with this.

    Then he dropped this shameless plug.

    Another person called Mark "kinky" for a liked tweet, where the user said they were "envisioning" themselves with their hands "tightening around Mark Cuban's throat."

    At first, he said, "That was NOT ME."

    Before adding, "But wait, maybe it was."

    Mark also acknowledged how wild the tweets were but said, all-in-all, he was "here for 'em."

    You can watch the video below to see all of Mark's responses:

    BuzzFeed Celeb

    And be sure to check out Shark Tank on Fridays on ABC!