    I'm Sad For These 15 Couples Who Pretty Much Spent Forever Together And Then Got Divorced

    They were together for SO long.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus

    Filed for divorce after: 28 years

    Tish filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the exes said in a joint statement to People. They share kids Miley, Braison, and Noah, plus kids Brandi and Trace from one of Tish's earlier relationships.

    2. Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness

    Filed for divorce after: 27 years

    The longtime couple — who share two children, Oscar and Ava — announced their split yesterday to People. "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

    3. Bill and Melinda Gates

    Filed for divorce after: 27 years

    Melinda and Bill announced they were divorcing in May 2021. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the former couple — who share kids Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe — said in a statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

    4. Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee

    Filed for divorce after: More than 26 years

    Morgan and Myrna reportedly filed for divorce in 2008. It was finalized in 2010.

    5. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

    Filed for divorce after: 25 years

    In January 2019, Jeff and MacKenzie released a joint statement announcing their divorce. At the time, a People source said the couple “grew apart without even knowing it.” They added: “Jeff is so busy in many areas where he is communicating with all kinds of people and traveling. On the other hand, MacKenzie is low-key, writing fiction and working on other projects while raising their children.” The exes had four kids during their marriage — three sons and a daughter.

    6. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

    Filed for divorce after: 25 years

    Maria filed for divorce in 2011. She and the Terminator actor had separated earlier that year after Arnold confessed he'd had a child outside of their marriage. They had four children themselves: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

    7. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

    Filed for divorce after: 22 years

    Kris filed for divorce in 2014, citing "irreconcilable differences." They have two children: Kendall and Kylie.

    8. Anthony and Alvina Anderson

    Filed for divorce after: 22 years

    Alvina first filed for divorce in 2015 on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. After reconciling in 2017, she filed for divorce again in March of 2022. Their split was finalized in September. The couple — who have two kids together, Kyra and Nathan — had reportedly been married since 1999 but had dated for a decade before that.

    9. Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg

    Filed for divorce after: 19 years

    Clark filed to end his marriage to the Dirty Dancing star in August 2020. They had announced their separation a month earlier. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," they said in the post, referring to their daughter, Stella.

    10. Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock

    Filed for divorce after: 19 years

    Chris reportedly filed for divorce in 2014. “This was a long time coming," a source told People at the time. "Chris has known it wasn’t salvageable for a while. He was the one to file because he knew it was time to just move forward already.” Chris and Malaak have two daughters together, Lola and Zahra.

    11. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

    Filed for divorce after: 18 years

    Christine filed for divorce in May, just before they were to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. A bitter court battle ensued, with the pair fighting over child support arrangements for their kids Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, 13.

    12. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

    Filed for divorce after: 18 years

    Melanie filed for divorce from Antonio in 2014 after 18 years and one daughter, Stella. "We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost twenty years marriage in a loving and friendly manner honoring and respecting each other, our family and friends and the beautiful time we have spent together," they said in a statement at the time.

    13. Michael and Juanita Jordan

    Filed for divorce after: 17 years

    The couple announced in December 2006 that they were splitting after more than 17 years of marriage and three children. “Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17-year marriage,” their attorneys said in a statement shared with People. “A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements.”

    14. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

    Divorced after: 13 years

    The former couple announced their split in October 2022. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," said the pair, who share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

    15. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

    Filed for divorce after: 13 years

    The No Doubt singer reportedly submitted divorce docs in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” they said via statement (via The Guardian).