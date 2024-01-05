Skip To Content
    Lil Nas X Reacted To Dave Chappelle's Jokes In His New Netflix Special

    Dave called Lil Nas X "the gayest [n-word]" ever and mocked his music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," among other things.

    Chelsea Stewart
    Lil Nas X responded to Dave Chappelle's jokes about him in his new Netflix special, The Dreamer.

    In the special, the comedian recalled meeting the "Industry Baby" rapper at a party. He said he was unaware of who Lil Nas X was at the time but said he came in "dressed like C-3PO," the humanoid robot character from Star Wars.

    Close-up of Lil Nas X wearing jewel-encrusted silver body and face paint
    Dave proceeded to call Lil Nas X "the gayest [n-word] that ever lived" before referencing the music video, where he "[slid] down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and "suck[ed] the devil's dick," referring to Lil Nas X's controversial visuals for his 2021 song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

    View this video on YouTube
    "I met this [n-word] at a party. I had no idea who he was," Dave recalled. "But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous. But when that [n-word] walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining. And everyone was like, 'Oh my god, there he is. That's Lil Nas X!' I didn't know who he was."

    Dave onstage holding a microphone
    Dave continued and said Lil Nas X walked right up to him and told him how he'd tried to get him in one of his music videos. He said the encounter reminded him of how teachers will ask students what they want to be when they grow up, before giving his impression of how a young Lil Nas X would have answered that question.

    Close-up of Dave wearing a hoodie
    "'What do you want to be when you grow up, Lil Nas X?' That [n-word] stood up in front of the whole class: 'I want to be the gayest [n-word] that ever lived,'" he mused. "I want to do a music video, slide down a stripper pole, all the way to the depths of hell, and suck the devil's dick at 10 o'clock on BET while all the kids are awake and can see me.' Shockingly, that was the only dream that worked out."

    Lil Nas X released the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video — which shows him going to hell and giving the devil a lap dance — to much backlash at the time. Many parents and conservatives felt it was immoral and a negative influence on children. However, Lil Nas argued that he's "an adult" and shouldn't be held to such standards.

    "i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job," he tweeted at the time.

    He also responded to Dave's jab on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, writing, "yall gotta let call me by your name go."

    Close-up of Lil Nas X wearing a necklace and open jacket showing a bare chest
    He added, "me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce."

    There's also this pic we found from Lil Nas X's manager's page of Dave appearing to engage them in conversation back in December 2022 — make of it what you will!

    But anyway, Lil Nas has recently said that he's now in his Christian era, and teased this week that he has a new song coming out with a "very beloved pop star." You can read more about that here and about other controversial jokes from Dave's special here.