Dave called Lil Nas X "the gayest [n-word]" ever and mocked his music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," among other things.
Dave Chappelle speaks on meeting Lil Nas X in his new Netflix special. 😂pic.twitter.com/1hu17L0ehn— XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 2, 2024
there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4— ✟ (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021
yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce https://t.co/HVOfhTVaky— ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024