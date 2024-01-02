Yup, Dave Chappelle Is Still Obsessed With Mocking Trans People

Help, Dave Chappelle is making more anti-trans jokes in his new Netflix special.
While Dave has been telling trans "jokes" since at least 2017, his last Netflix special, The Closer, also sparked backlash for its desperate and hacky trans jokes — resulting in employee walkouts. Lest the reported $60 million he's already earned from Netflix not be enough, Dave is back at it in The Dreamer.
The special opens with Dave talking about meeting Jim Carrey while he was method acting as his role in the 1999 movie Man on the Moon. He ends the anecdote by comparing having to treat Jim like he was comedian Andy Kaufman, despite him "clearly" being Jim, to how trans people make him feel. Ha! Ha! Good one, Dave! So original!
Dave then denies that he's "going to make fun of those people again," which we know isn't true because otherwise I would be blissfully doing something else rather than writing about this man's "comedy." He continues, "You want to know why I’m tired of talking about them? Because these people acted like I needed them to be funny. Well, that’s ridiculous. I don’t need you."
"I ain’t doing trans jokes no more. You know what imma do tonight? Tonight, I'm going all handicapped jokes. They're not as organized as the gays. And I love punching down. There's probably a handicap in the back, 'cause that's where they make them sit," he adds, before impersonating a person with disabilities walking out.
He then goes into a bit about former Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, who Dave says he "skipped" away from. He goes on to say that Madison's claims about being invited to an orgy in DC are untrue as, "Who the fuck invites a paraplegic to an orgy?" — before miming Madison receiving anal sex.
He then returns to trans people again, continuing, “The handicaps are the new people I punch down on. To be honest with you, I’ve been trying to repair my relationship with the transgender community 'cause I don’t want them to think that I don’t like them. You know how I’ve been repairing it? I wrote a play. I did. 'Cause I know that gays love plays. It’s a very sad play, but it’s moving. It’s about a Black transgender woman whose pronoun is, sadly, n***a. It’s a tear-jerker. At the end of the play, she dies of loneliness 'cause white liberals don’t know how to speak to her. It’s sad.”
A few minutes later, Dave says, “God forbid I ever go to jail. But if I do, I hope it’s in California. Soon as the judge sentences me, I’ll be like, ‘Before you sentence me, I want the court to know I identify as a woman. Send me to a woman’s jail.’ As soon I get in there, you know what I’mma be doing. ‘Give me your fruit cocktail, bitch, before I knock your motherfucking teeth out. I’m a girl, just like you, bitch. Come here and suck this girl dick I got. Don’t make me explain myself. I’m a girl.'”
Dave then spoke about being attacked onstage in 2022. "Turns out the entire attack was my fault. Yes, I triggered him," he says. "I triggered him because I had done LBGTQ [sic] jokes, and it turns out this fella was a ‘B.'" He then goes on to say, "I was like, 'Bisexual? I could have been raped.'"
Can't wait for people to comment saying that insinuating that people can say they're trans to commit prison crimes isn't a tired trope and is actually really funny and cool.