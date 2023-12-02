Skip To Content
    Lil Nas X Was Accused Of "Mocking Christianity," And His Response Has Sparked Mixed Reactions

    "I'm just an artist expressing myself in different ways."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's controversy over Lil Nas X again.

    Closeup of him with long straightened hair
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images,,

    On Nov. 29, Nas shared a video of new song and asked his fans, "y'all mind if I enter my Christian era?"

    Him in a lacy outfit with a feathered headpiece holding a bible
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

    In the video, he danced around with long hair and a jean skirt, singing lyrics like "Father stretch my hands / the lonely road seems to last the longest / help me with my plans / everything seems to go to nowhere."

    Twitter: @LilNasX

    On the surface, it appeared that there was nothing controversial about the song. But, the 24-year-old artist still received backlash, being accused of making a mockery of Christianity.

    Him and ice spice at an awards show
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Here's some of what they had to say:

    Tf is this, don’t mock god
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com
    I hope he’s actually trying to change his ways and not making fun of god
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com
    Idk it’s giving mockery I don’t like it
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com

    Even Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson wrote, "Y'all gone learn to stop playing with God..." and accused Lil Nas X of "making a mockery about Jesus" with his new music.

    Tyrese’s tweet over a photo of him
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    In response to Tyrese, Nas wrote: "This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking God for hope when you feel hopeless and y'all acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene."

    Closeup of bad wearing sunglasses
    Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

    Now, Nas has responded to more backlash, highlighting a valid point about criticism of his past work. "I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the 'Call Me By Your Name' video," he wrote in X post (formerly known as Twitter).

    @lilnasx / Via media.giphy.com

    The music video received a lot of backlash for its depiction of the devil, and it didn't help he released a limited edition pair of "Satan shoes" to promote the song. 

    "Y'all hate that I symbolically took ownership of the very place y'all condemned gay people to," he continued. "So you've flipped the script and convinced everyone that it's about me 'mocking God.'"

    Twitter: @LilNasX

    On Nov. 30, he wrote, "Y'all see everything I do as a gimmick. When in reality, I'm just an artist expressing myself in different ways. Whether I'm a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y'all find a problem! Y'all don't police nobody else art like mine. Y'all hate me because I'm fun, cute, and petite."

    Him holding the bible
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    People are having mixed reactions to Lil Nas X's new "era" and response to the backlash, and it makes you wonder who's right and who's wrong in this scenario?

    Remember if god made you in his image you are never closer to him than when you are fully yourself
    @lilnasx

    Twitter: @AdrianXpression
    People in these comments forget when Jesus said let you without sin cast the fist stone and it shows
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com
    He has such a history of trolling and this is so good that I can’t tell if he’s being serious or not
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com
    I hope he’s actually changing his ways
    @lilnasx / Via instagram.com
    There is no such thing as a Christian era stop playing wit god thanks
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @babyturnips_
    Ain’t this the same man that was trying to sell Nike 666 sneakers with blood
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    I love how people so holy when it comes to others lifestyles
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Y’all play with Jesus everyday with all the sinning you be doing too get off your Christian high horse
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Wait so what if he’s serious and actually found god
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com