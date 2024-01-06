Skip To Content
    Lenny Kravitz Addressed Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Getting Engaged

    Zoë and Channing's engagement was confirmed in October after she was spotted wearing a ring on that finger.

    by Chelsea Stewart

    Lenny Kravitz reacted to Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum.

    If you somehow missed it, the couple got engaged last October. Multiple outlets, including People and Entertainment Tonight, confirmed the news after Zoë was seen wearing a ring on that finger as she left Kendall Jenner's Halloween party with Channing.

    The pair had been dating for two years at that point, after meeting while on the set of the upcoming thriller, Pussy Island.

    Directed by Zoë and starring Channing and Naomi Ackie, the film follows a cocktail waiter who gets invited to a private island by wealthy tech mogul Slater King. She accepts but soon realizes after her arrival that he's not exactly who he seems to be.

    While they haven't said a whole lot about their relationship thus far, Zoë told WSJ. Magazine in 2022 about how “grateful” she was that Pussy Island connected her with Channing.

    "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she said. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

    She also talked to GQ about their dynamic on set and how great Channing was to her while filming.

    "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared.

    It sounds like Channing is dad-approved, too, because Lenny seemed very happy when he was asked about the engagement news this week.

    "Hey man, that's life," the rocker told Entertainment Tonight of the news.

    "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed," he concluded.

    Amen. Congrats again, Zoë and Channing!