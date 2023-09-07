Kim Kardashian is facing backlash over her apparent tribute to Steve Harwell.
The former Smash Mouth singer died Monday of acute liver failure, his manager, Robert Hayes, said in a statement. He was 56.
Following the news of Steve's passing, Kim went on Instagram and shared a pic wearing a gold bikini. She captioned the photo, “All that glitters is gold,” seeming to reference lyrics from Smash Mouth's hit 1999 song "All Star."
People just thought it was a weird way to pay tribute to someone.
One person said Kim only wanted to post her thirst trap.
“Kim, there’s people that are dying- literally,” read one comment.
Another person sarcastically called it "the Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) dedication post we have been waiting for."
Others said it was kind of a nice gesture...
... But the overall majority, it seems, were not fans of the post.
It's not the first time a celebrity has faced backlash for a tribute, either.
You might remember: Demi Lovato faced criticism back in May for what they posted after Tina Turner's death.
She shared this pic in a Tina Turner shirt, along with the caption, "RIP Tina."