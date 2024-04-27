Now, Khloé Kardashian is speaking out against fans who criticized her newest Instagram post.
The drama started last night when Khloé shared a video promoting an at-home skincare product.
Instead of commenting on the tutorial or simply scrolling away if it wasn't interesting, someone left this rude comment:
Khloé was quick to hit back, writing, "Ha! Your judgment won't do you any favors in life! I love my beauty mark. You don't have to. Enjoy your face and I'll enjoy mine."
She also responded when someone said the "first and last time she used this device was on this video."
"I'll never understand how people take the time to post anything that's not nice on someone else's page. I could never imagine myself doing that," Khloé wrote. "Anyways, you're entitled to your own opinion, but beautiful baby you are oh so very wrong. I know I know.... You will believe what serves your narrative. Anyways, I hope you have a wonderful weekend."