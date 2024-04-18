Happy Birthday to the queen of sass, producer of too many iconic quotes to name, and the most exciting to look at, Kourtney Kardashian Barker!
Kourtney turned the big 4-5 today and received touching tributes from everyone, from her mom Kris Jenner to her husband Travis Barker, to celebrate her on her special day.
Kim Kardashian also made a post, but hers kind of generated some backlash.
Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash. There's no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all."
"Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side," she continued. "I love you and I can't wait for another 45 years together."
Kim added, "I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!"
Kim shared the post alongside a photo of herself, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian on their recent beach getaway to Turks and Caicos. They were all in bikinis, except Kourtney looked slightly caught off-guard. Given they were feuding not too long ago, some viewers felt the move was "intentional" and accused Kim of being "shady" by posting it.
"Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt," one fan wrote alongside an eye-roll emoji.
Another said, "Now, Kimberly, you know you were shady for this pic."
"Me when it's my sisters birthday but I'm really mad at her for taking my shirt without asking," another fan mused.
While someone else said, "Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding."
However, Kourtney wants to make it clear that she loves the pic. After one fan wrote, "Now you know she's not going to like this photo" for a birthday shoutout, Kourtney wrote, "I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my three babies and my little boy."
Kourtney also shared some sweet words for her sister as she thanked her for the tribute. "This caption 🥺❤️," she wrote. "I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together... when I think it, it's like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏"
Kim, for her part, didn't comment on the hate, but we'll see if she chimes in, too.