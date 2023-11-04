    Aww, Travis And Kourtney Kardashian Barker Have Reportedly Welcomed Their First Child

    I'm so happy for them!

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Congratulations are in order for Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, as the couple has reportedly welcomed their first child!

    Closeup of Travis and Kourtney
    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

    Kourtney sweetly announced her pregnancy this summer at a Blink-182 concert when she held up a sign that read, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT."

    The display was, of course, inspired by the band's music video for "All the Small Things," in which a fan held up a sign that said the same thing.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    The couple already had a blended family of eight when they began trying to conceive — including Kourtney's kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, and Travis's children Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    They started with IVF but eventually stopped because of the stress it caused. "It went against my intuition," Kourtney, 44, told Vogue of the process, "and I didn't feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes."

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    She said from there, “We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

    Closeup of Travis and Kourtney
    Gilbert Carrasquillo

    Travis said on the One Life One Chance podcast this week that they planned to name their baby — a boy — Rocky 13 Barker. He also said Rocky was due to arrive on “either Halloween or the first week of November” 2023.

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    The exact date of his birth is unclear, but sources confirmed his arrival today to People magazine. It came after TMZ photographers reportedly captured Travis and Kylie Jenner arriving at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.

    Closeup of Kourtney and Travis
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    The couple has yet to address the report, but we've reached out for comment and will let you know if we hear back. In the meantime, congrats to those two!