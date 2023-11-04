Congratulations are in order for Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, as the couple has reportedly welcomed their first child!
Kourtney sweetly announced her pregnancy this summer at a Blink-182 concert when she held up a sign that read, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT."
The display was, of course, inspired by the band's music video for "All the Small Things," in which a fan held up a sign that said the same thing.
The couple already had a blended family of eight when they began trying to conceive — including Kourtney's kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, and Travis's children Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.
They started with IVF but eventually stopped because of the stress it caused. "It went against my intuition," Kourtney, 44, told Vogue of the process, "and I didn't feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes."
She said from there, “We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”
Travis said on the One Life One Chance podcast this week that they planned to name their baby — a boy — Rocky 13 Barker. He also said Rocky was due to arrive on “either Halloween or the first week of November” 2023.
The exact date of his birth is unclear, but sources confirmed his arrival today to People magazine. It came after TMZ photographers reportedly captured Travis and Kylie Jenner arriving at Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.
The couple has yet to address the report, but we've reached out for comment and will let you know if we hear back. In the meantime, congrats to those two!